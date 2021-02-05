LEBANON — The first major battle in the fight for Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League went to quickness.

That means it went to Lebanon.

The host Cedars pulled away from a tight boys basketball battle to defeat Warwick on Friday night, 58-43.

It was the first loss of the year for the Warriors (6-1 in the section, 8-1 overall) and pushed the Cedars (6-0, 9-2) into the section lead alone.

With their best performance of the year, according to coach Tim Speraw, maybe the Cedars convinced themselves that’s where they belong.

“The quote at the bottom of our scouting report was, ‘If you want to be the champion, you’ve got to beat the champion,’ " Speraw said.

“I didn’t give it the Ric Flair ‘Woo!’ — but we knew they were the top dog. I think the biggest thing we take away from it is we’re better than we thought we were.’’

Lebanon has a veteran point guard who can score (Luke Collins), a veteran back-to-the-basket big guy (Isaiah Rodriguez) some slashers (most notably junior guard Marquis Ferreira), and athleticism everywhere.

Except that Ferreira was slashless and scoreless at halftime, at which point the polished Warriors led 27-21.

Neither side was getting much from its halfcourt offense. Points came mostly from turnovers and runouts.

Enter Ferreira, who scored 10 of his 18 in the first five minutes of the second half. It wasn’t like Speraw was calling his number.

“Sometimes he gets down on himself,’’ Speraw said. “He’s the kind of kid who has to just keep going. He’s got great energy. We’ll take a couple turnovers as long as we’re getting that scoring output.’’

Eight of Warwick’s first 10 second-half possessions were empty. Lebanon took the lead for the first time of a Ferreira pullup, took it again on a Rodriguez follow, and took it for good on a Collins three in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.

Both Speraw and Warwick coach Chris Christensen were rummaging through defenses now, and a Lebanon zone seemed to bog Warwick down for a few critical possessions.

“I knew at some point we were going to try zone,’’ Speraw said. “It changed the tempo and made them think a little.’’

That and a critical 50-50 charge-block call that went against Warwick’s Kai Cipalla (20 points) created an opening for Lebanon.

Ferreira hit a giant 3-pointer to make it 43-37 a possession before that.

Now the Warriors had to extend their defense and chase. The Cedars can play that style. Collins (16 points) was 8-for-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, 10-for-10 for the game.

Warwick made four more threes and had just one fewer field goal, but the Cedars were 27-of-34 from the foul line.

The Cedars will have to crank it up again today at home for a nonleague game with Exeter.

As the Warriors are no doubt acutely aware, they get another shot at Lebanon, in Lititz on Feb. 13.