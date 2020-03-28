It has been a busy offseason for coaching hires in Lancaster-Lebanon League football circles, and another vacancy has been filled.

Longtime assistant coach Frank Isenberg has gained school board approval, and he is becoming the new head skipper at Lebanon, the fourth L-L League school to welcome a new gridiron coach this offseason. George Eager at Hempfield, Chris Maiorino at Lancaster Catholic, Bryan Strohl at Cocalico and now Isenberg at Lebanon are the new shot-callers in the league.

“It’s definitely a weird time with everything going on, because I’m so excited to have the job, but I’m not really able to reach out to the kids and to the team,” Isenberg said. “I feel bad for the seniors — especially the spring-sport seniors out there.”

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all Pennsylvania schools closed until April 6 because of coronavirus concerns.

Lebanon’s football program and community are certainly familiar with Isenberg; he served as the Cedars’ defensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014 under former coach Gerry Yonchiuk before doing a one-year stint as an assistant offensive line coach at Lebanon Valley College in 2015.

Isenberg, a West Mifflin High School grad who played collegiately at Kent State and Slippery Rock, then served as Hershey’s head coach in the Mid-Penn from 2016 through 2018 before returning to Lebanon to oversee the defense last fall under Yonchiuk, who recently took the coaching job at Central York.

Lebanon went 48-95 over the past 14 seasons under Yonchiuk.

“We’ll have a veteran group coming back,” said Isenberg, a longtime health and physical education teacher at Lebanon. “I’m usually a 50-50 guy (run-pass), but with so many veteran guys coming back, it will be hard to get away from what we’ve been doing. Things will likely remain about the same.”

That means Lebanon will likely stick with a 3-3 stack look on defense, and its trusty Air Raid offense, which Yonchiuk installed and preached for the last decade. Quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez (2,155 passing yards, 18 TDs last fall) and wideout Alex Rufe (74 catches, 1,095 yards, 9 TDs) are due back, as are playmaker Skyler Sattizahn and all five starting offensive linemen: Synsier Gonzalez, Thomas Hershey, Jaden Deitzler, Cam Eberhart and Matt Carvajal.

After a dry spell, Lebanon has enjoyed back-to-back successful seasons. The Cedars went 5-5 in 2018, and last fall Lebanon finished 7-4, and beat Reading 36-14 in the Eastern Pennsylvania Football Conference Class 6A playoffs.

Isenberg said he’s retaining everyone on the coaching staff, and that all of his assistants are teachers in the Lebanon district.

“Being in the school and already having the knowledge about the kids and the administration has been a big help,” Isenberg said. “We’re ready to go, but this coronavirus situation has put a halt to things for now, which means no weight room and no offseason training. Right now, we’re just trying to keep all of our kids in the loop.”

