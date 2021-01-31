It was a long day of L-L League girls hoops on Saturday, with nine games on the schedule, with tip times ranging from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. The nightcap provided the most drama, when Manheim Central held off Lancaster Catholic at the tape. Here’s a full recap, with some news and notables …

SECTION 2

Ephrata 64, Lebanon 43 — Welcome back, Cedars. Lebanon returned to the court for the first time since Jan. 18, but the host Cedars (0-3 league, 0-6 overall) couldn’t overcome the Mountaineers’ 28-19 halftime cushion. Ephrata (4-1, 5-2) broke the game wide open with a 27-6 third-quarter blitz. Jasmine Griffin (season-high 27 points), Mallory Kline (12 points) and Olivia Fedorshak (10 points) paced the Mounts, who remained with the lead pack in the jumbled Section 2 hunt. Meanwhile, Lebanon senior Giahny Correa continued her climb toward 1,000 career points; she popped in 20 points vs. Ephrata, upping her career total to 964 points — 36 points shy of a grand.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Crest 34, Wilson 23 — One night after knocking Section 1 leader Hempfield out of sole possession of first place, the host Falcons (5-2) remained hot, jumping out to an early 10-2 lead and then easing past the Bulldogs for their fourth win in the last five games. Sarah Batra bucketed 8 points for Cedar Crest, which led 13-6 at the half, and then scored 14 fourth-quarter points to slam the door.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

Hempfield 46, Governor Mifflin 43 — Speaking of the Black Knights … Hempfield needed a bounce-back win, and the Knights got it. Lauren Moffatt (season-high 16 points) and Autumn Cook (10 points) led the scoring brigade, and Hempfield closed the game on a 12-5 spree to top the Mustangs in the Keystone Cup event at Dallastown. Mifflin, which hasn’t dropped a Berks League game this winter, led 38-34 after a 16-11 third-quarter clip. But the Knights (5-3) got the last run and won it — one day after Cedar Crest snapped Hempfield’s 18-game L-L League winning streak and forced a first-place tie atop the Section 1 charts.

Cocalico 37, Manheim Township 28 — Izzy Mack and Kiersten Shipton scored 10 points apiece, and the host Eagles soared to a 16-8 halftime lead behind some stingy defense, and KO’d the Blue Streaks. Cocalico (7-1) held Township (4-4) to three second-quarter points, and finished fast with 15 fourth-quarter points to win its third game in a row. Gianna Smith scored 7 points for the Streaks.

Solanco 46, West York 39 — The Golden Mules were antsy for a win, and they got a good one here. Jade Eshelman poured in a season-high 19 points, Nikki Trout chipped in with 10 points, and Solanco (2-6) went 25-13 over the middle two quarters to gain a steady working margin. West York led 11-9 early, but the Mules countered with a 14-7 second-quarter clip for a 23-18 halftime edge.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

Elco 45, Hamburg 28 — Kailey Eckhart had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and the Raiders went on the road and downed the host Hawks. Elco jetted to a 22-12 halftime lead, and then broke the game open with a 16-8 third-quarter run. The Raiders also got some good news when they found out Lancaster Catholic dropped a league crossover game at Manheim Central, putting Catholic (4-1, 6-2) and Elco (2-1, 5-3) in a Section 4 first-place tie in the loss column.

Fleetwood 42, Pequea Valley 19 — A cold start doomed the host Braves, who fell behind 26-10 at the break, and then managed just two third-quarter points. Brooke Liney scored 8 points for PV (1-4).

Camp Hill 39, Annville-Cleona 36 — The host Dutchmen were within 25-23 through three quarters, but the Mid-Penn power Lions survived down the stretch and picked up the dub. Josie Clay popped in a season-high 17 points for A-C (3-3).

Also Saturday, in an L-L League Section 3-4 crossover game, Manheim Central snapped Lancaster Catholic’s long league winning streak with a riveting victory that went right down to the wire. Here’s the game story …

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage