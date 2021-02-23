LEBANON - The difference between Lebanon’s and Warwick’s basketball teams is razor-thin and hard to locate.

Maybe, as they met at Cedar Crest Tuesday, it was Luke Collins’ steal as Warwick’s terrific Kai Cipalla wheeled in the lane and appeared about to give his team the lead with 12 seconds left.

That was in the first overtime.

Maybe it was the key minutes the Cedars got from reserve forward Demetrius Matthew, a sophomore and, for much of the season, a JV.

As the drama ultimately played out, it was the Cedars’ Marquis Ferreria’s twisting drive and tough one-hander in traffic, with 14 seconds left in overtime number two.

Warwick’s last bullet was a lob to Cipalla on a baseline inbounds pass, and a fallway in the paint that bounced off the front of the rim at the buzzer.

Lebanon 62, Warwick 61 was a dense, tense double-overtime classic.

Formally, Warwick and Lebanon are co-champions of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two, but as Collins put it, “I think we’re really section champs.’’

More tangibly, it means the Cedars (15-3) face Cocalico, the Section Three champ, in the L-L semifinals Thursday at Lebanon.

The winner advances to the league final Saturday at Manheim Township.

“Coming into the game, we knew that one of us wasn’t going to go (to leagues),’’ Lebanon coach Tim Speraw said. “They’ve adjusted other things. I wish they would have gone back to 10 (qualifiers) or eight, because (Warwick’s) a heck of a team. They deserve to go.’’

Neither team led by more than five in regulation in a game that did not lack for heroes.

Isaiah Rodriguez led Lebanon with 19 points and 10 rebounds. His 6-5 frame and post presence give Lebanon a factor Warwick can’t fully account for.

Cipalla, who scored 22 despite playing most of the way with a wrapping covering a head wound, gives Warwick a presence no one in the league can fully account for.

Ferreira scored 15, 12 in the second half. Collins scored 13 and ran the show.

Warwick junior Chase Krall - the son of former Lebanon star Troy Krall - came off the bench to score 19, including five three-pointers. Warwick’s Tate Landis scored 15, including a huge three in the second OT when his team was down seven and all looked lost.

It wasn’t lost. Krall made a three a moment later, and it was suddenly a one-point game. Lebanon, a bit frantic against the Warriors’ extended trap, threw it away with 40 seconds left.

Cipalla went to the rack and scored. Ferreira answered with his runner at :14.

That decided it.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt they have the best player on the court,’’ Speraw said, referring to Cipalla. “We were hoping to have the best team on the court.’’

By a razor-thin margin, on this night, that’s what the Cedars were.