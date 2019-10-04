FREDERICKSBURG — Northern Lebanon quarterback Ethan Borcky threw a 93-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game Friday, and closed out the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
But in between, Lebanon scored 41 unanswered points to win 41-12 and improve to 5-1 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three, 5-2 overall.
The win, Lebanon’s straight, coupled with Elco’s win over Donegal, pulled the Cedars into a three-way tie for the section lead and keep their District Three playoff hopes alive.
It was an unusual offensive night for Lebanon, which came in having gained more than twice as many yards through the air than on the ground. Against Northern Lebanon (1-5, 1-6), the Cedars actually established the running game first and ended up with 227 yards rushing to 203 yards passing.
Lebanon quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez, who came in averaging 28.5 passes per game, only threw the ball 16 times in this one. But he completed 10, including a 5 for 5 second half, and tossed two touchdowns.
Turning point: With the score 14-6 and Lebanon facing fourth-and-8 at the Northern 39, the Cedars went for it, with slotback Alex Rufe getting the ball on a reverse and throwing a touchdown pass to Lamont Leibold. Northern never was in the game after that.
Star of the game: Filling in for injured tailback Joe Mejias-Rios, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Cedars’ overtime win over Columbia, senior Nate Portes carried the ball 22 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Key statistic: Lebanon’s defense held Northern to minus-11 yards on the ground through the first three periods.
Quotable: “Nate (Portes) is a real quick kid. He is explosive and strong. An arm tackle won't bring him down,” Lebanon coach Gerry Yonchiuk said. “He was big. We needed to be able to run the football.”
Up next: Northern Lebanon will host Lancaster Catholic on Friday night, while Lebanon will be at home against Ephrata.