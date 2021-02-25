LEBANON - At the beginning of the second half of Thursday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League semifinal, Cocalico posed a question to which, for once, the Cedars did not have an immediate answer.

It came in the form of an extended 3-2 zone defense that, as coach Seth Sigman described it, “kind of morphs into a 1-3-1.’’

The Cedars labored through a stretch of five possessions in which, as their coach Tim Speraw recalled it, “I think we only got one shot.’’

The Eagles got shots during the same stretch, but almost all of them were quick misfires.

Then Lebanon center Isaiah Rodriguez - a 6-5, 220-pound senior and indeed a center in the classical sense - altered a Cocalico shot at the rim. Then he grabbed the rebound and uncorked an 85-foot pass, looking like the college quarterback he will be next fall, to a streaking Marquis Ferreria for a layup.

The lead was 20, and the lull was over. Lebanon rolled to a 55-36 win and berth in Saturday’s L-L championship game (4 p.m. at Manheim Township) opposite Hempfield, which defeated Lancaster Catholic in Thursday’s other semi.

It will be the 14th league final in Lebanon’s considerable basketball history, a history Speraw was part of as a player, and lays on the table as needed.

The last time the Cedars played Cocalico in the league playoffs, Sam Bowie was patrolling the paint.

“When we’re not focused, I start talking about the numbers on the wall,’’ he said. “I start talking about some of the names that came before them.’’

It took this team a while to find a place in the tradition.

“I knew we were going to be good,’’ said senior swingman Braden Allwein, who scored 16 huge points, including two buzzer-beating, quarter-ending three-pointers.

“The first time we played Warwick (Feb. 5), that was a huge win that gave us all the confidence in the world.’’

Warwick won the rematch in Lititz, but the Cedars won an epic, double-overtime battle with the Warriors for a league playoff berth Tuesday.

And here we are.

“It took a while for the kids to find their roles,’’ Speraw said. “That’s so important.’’

Everyone’s role includes defense, almost entirely a helping man-to-man that has become a constant.

Ask everyone on the Cocalico side, including terrific senior guard Carter Nuneville, who worked hard for his 19 points.

“Obviously, they’re very good defensively,’’ Sigman said. “We made them look really good. We couldn’t throw it in the ocean.’’

Lebanon started the second quarter with an 8-2 run to lead, 25-13. The first of Allwein’s buzzer-beaters, at halftime, made it 32-15.

Once the Cedars got comfy against Sigman’s morphing zone, and did so with the margin intact, the suspense was over.

Rodriguez, who has 20 rebounds Tuesday, scored 11 Thursday despite missing long stretches with foul trouble. Ferreria added 10.

Nuneville had seven of Cocalico’s 13 field goals.