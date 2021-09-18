Joshua Aguirre is not your average karate kid.

At 9 years old, he’s a world traveler, has won 153 medals and is a second-degree black belt. Most recently, he won four gold medals at the 2021 Florida Open International Online Taekwondo Championships and won the grand championship taekwondo title at the AAU 2020 Junior Olympics.

“I feel happy, filled with joy and excited to see what I can do next and thankful to my master, my community, my parents and anyone that always supports my dreams,” he said.

Aguirre, of Lebanon County, was recognized in 2019 by the High Range Book of World Records as the youngest in the world to receive his second-degree black belt but he doesn’t let it go to his head.

“He’s very humble,” his mother Milena Escolar said. “We encourage him to keep being like that because even if people in the whole wide world know you, you are the same person. You don’t have to change. And he’s like, ‘Yeah mommy why change?’”

He continues to take that attitude, even heading into his second visit to the Pennsylvania Senate floor on Sept. 27, where he will be recognized for his achievements.

“I am very, very honored,” Aguirre said. “And I'm always very, very, a little nervous when I get there because it's a big floor and it's filled with people.”

But you wouldn’t know that from watching him practice taekwondo.

“I’m super nervous but I have to show him confidence because he’s super confident,” Escolar said. “I thank God because I can leave that with him.”

Not a safe lamp in the house

Inspired by kung fu movies featuring stars like Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee, Aguirre was running around the house practicing moves by the age of 4. After a vase in the house nearly became collateral damage in Aguirre’s new hobby, his parents decided it was time to enroll him in taekwondo classes.

And, just like that, Aguirre had a new role model. Master David Gladwell began teaching Aguirre in a Peewee class at Lebanon Family Karate when he was four years old and still sees works with him twice a week.

“He was the first one who has inspired me because he's helped me as the first master that I ever had with lots and lots of practice and training,” Aguirre said.

Most kids aren’t learning technical moves or taekwondo patterns at the age of 4, Gladwell said. But Aguirre was different.

“He just picked the techniques up and just did a lot better than actually any student I've ever had,” Gladwell said.

Taekwondo patterns are a series of moves that can be practiced without a partner.

In 37 years of teaching, Gladwell said Aguirre was the first student to move directly from Peewee classes to taekwondo classes. Normally, students between the ages of 4 and 8 practice in the school’s All-Star class before advancing.

“I knew right away he was going to be very successful,” Gladwell said.

A future in taekwondo

If it were allowed, Aguirre would have skipped the Junior Olympics and went straight into the Olympics. But, with an age restriction for taekwondo Olympians set at 17, Aguirre has his eyes set on the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I wish I could just go right now but I have to wait,” he said.

After Aguirre’s performance at the 2020 AAU Junior Olympics in which he beat competitors almost twice his age to bring home six gold medals, Gladwell has no doubt he’ll be ready to compete when he meets the age requirement.

“He's got a few years to go but I'm sure he's gonna have a lot of accomplishments between now and then,” Gladwell added.

And it’ll take a lot of practice, too, but that’s something Aguirre is prepared for. He acknowledged the level of dedication it will take to climb steadily through the rankings of taekwondo.

“It takes a lot of practice and to learn lots of forms, and lots of patterns,” Aguirre said. “It doesn't technically need age, but it takes a little bit of years.”

To fit in all the practice, competitions and training, Aguirre started taking online classes with the Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School. He takes his studies very seriously, in hopes of one day completing his schooling and devoting all of his time to the sport.

“I want to become a master that can have one school with three different floors, which means three different martial arts: taekwondo, karate and kung fu,” he said. “I want to help lots of people when I grow up.”

He’s already on his way there, in more ways than one. Gladwell said he’s an inspiration and encouraging mentor to every student he trains with. And, recently, Aguirre started the Joshua Aguirre Foundation to help low-income children participate in sports.

During the pandemic, he couldn’t help but notice how some children were struggling to afford the expenses of the sport they love. In many cases, these children had to quit. Aguirre insisted to his parents that this can’t keep happening.

Through the foundation, Aguirre and his mother will find companies and businesses willing to sponsor low-income children interested in sports.

“We already know that as a parent is so hard sometimes to pay for a ticket or to pay for the uniforms, or to pay for even the registration fee for the competition,” Escolar said. “So that’s why we support Joshua in this one.”

‘We do everything together’

Escolar isn’t just a mother cheering from the sidelines. She earned her coaching credentials to accompany him officially as a coach for some competitions.

“That’s something beautiful if people decide to do that as a family,” Escolar added. “The discipline plus the connection that you get together, it’s amazing.”

Coaches have levels too. So, Escolar found herself, a yellow belt in taekwondo, bowing to her son when he earned his black belt.

“It feels so rewarding because I see him grow,” she said.

When Aguirre travels to more complicated tournaments, Escolar said he works with his main coach, Master Andrew Park. Park teaches at the Team Eagles Training Center in New York so Aguirre normally trains with him online. Occasionally, Escolar and Aguirre make the four-hour trip for in-person training.

Yet, with all the travelling, training and schooling, Aguirre still makes time to play with his younger brother, Alexander. Sometimes, he even volunteers to serve as a target for Alexander to kick in play sparring matches.

“We have a balance as a family, we have a code, and that's a big balance with a big uppercase letter,” Escolar said. “He's a kid, and even though he loves it and he wants to be competing every day. No. We have a balance that one or two times a week, he needs to be off.”

Though she stresses the importance of a break, Aguirre’s parents don’t hide their pride in his achievements. Each time Aguirre comes home with another medal, his father, Jorge Aguirre takes out a hammer and hangs it to the wall. He’s also working on improvements to his son’s own personal training center in the attic.

“As a family we do everything together,” Escolar said.