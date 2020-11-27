The first of many postseason football all-star lists have hit the streets, as the six Lebanon County pigskin coaches — plus local media — have revealed the top gridiron performers in Lebanon from this past season.

The list includes a first team and a second team, plus a coach of the year, an all-athlete choice, and an inspirational player selection. L-L League players from Lebanon County, plus players from Palmyra, which competes in the Mid-Penn, were eligible.

The L-L League will announce its all-stars and coaches and players of the year on Dec. 2.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL FINAL STATS, STANDINGS FOR 2020

Here are the Lebanon County honorees — plus some stats and notables — listed alphabetically by position …

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon (63 of 118 for 907 yards, 8 TD; 5,060 career passing yards)

RB - Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona (39-493, 12.6 avg., 7 TD)

RB - Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest (63-343, 5.4 avg., 4 TD)

RB - Luke Williams, Elco (62-449, 7.2 avg., 5 TD)

WR - Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest (30-308, 10.3 avg., 1 TD)

WR - Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest (22-466, 21.2 avg., 4 TD)

WR - Alex Rufe, Lebanon (24-569, 23.7 avg., 6 TD)

TE - Max Scipioni, Cedar Crest (4-65, 16.3 avg.)

C - Camren Eberhart, Lebanon

OL - Logan Wagner, Annville-Cleona

OL - Ben Wargo, Elco

OL - Logan Tice, Elco

OL - Jaden Deitzler, Lebanon

OL - Synsier Gonzalez, Lebanon

K - Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona (14 of 14 PAT; 47-yard field goal)

KR - Anthony Mansfield, Palmyra (16-618, 38.6 avg., 5 TD)

PR - Braden Bohannon, Elco

DEFENSE

DL - Jordan Blauch, Palmyra (51 tackles, 6 TFL)

DL - Zak Claman, Cedar Crest

DL - Synsier Gonzalez, Lebanon

DL - Logan Tice, Elco

DE - Kyle Flowers, Cedar Crest

DE - Logan Wagner, Annville-Cleona (82 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks)

ILB - Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest

ILB - Luke Williams, Elco

OLB - Sam London, Palmyra (74 tackles, 6 TFL)

OLB - Trayvon Zerbe, Cedar Crest

DB - Braden Bohannon, Elco (6 INT)

DB - Kaden Harbaugh, Lebanon

DB - Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest

DB - Nick Wallaesa, Palmyra (60 tackles, 4 TFL)

P - Matt Carvajal, Lebanon

TOP ATHLETE - Braden Bohannon, Elco (L-L-best 990 rushing yards, 17 TD)

INSPIRATIONAL ATHLETE - Cole Pennington, Cedar Crest

COACH OF THE YEAR - Bob Miller, Elco (Outright Section 4 champs; District 3 Class 4A runner-up)

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Chris Danz, Cedar Crest (94 of 193 for 1,167 yards, 6 TD)

RB - Matt Brown, Lebanon (85-480, 5.7 avg., 6 TD)

RB - Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona (101-390, 3.9 avg., 6 TD)

RB - Nick Wallaesa, Palmyra (82-458, 5.6 avg., 4 TD)

WR - Rasheed Beldor, Northern Lebanon (9-168, 18.7 avg., 2 TD)

WR - Gage Miller, Palmyra (15-433, 28.9 avg., 3 TD)

WR - Kenny Schaeffer, Annville-Cleona (13-158, 12.2 avg., 1 TD)

C - Ethan Schriver, Annville-Cleona

OL - Kalani Adams, Northern Lebanon

OL - Jordan Blauch, Palmyra

OL - Connor Daubert, Cedar Crest

OL - Josh Lindsay, Annville-Cleona

KR - Rasheed Beldor, Northern Lebanon (2 kick returns for TD)

KR - Braden Bohannon, Elco

PR - Drew Eby, Annville-Cleona (4-40, 10.0 avg.)

DEFENSE

DL - Jaden Deitzler, Lebanon

DL - Donovan Hain, Cedar Crest

DL - Hunter Nelson, Annville-Cleona (35 tackles)

DL - Ben Wargo, Elco

DE - Owen Kahl, Elco

DE - Jack Stretch, Palmyra (41 tackles, 7 TFL, 5.5 sacks)

ILB - Kalani Adams, Northern Lebanon

ILB - Alex Long, Annville-Cleona (52 tackles, 4 TFL)

OLB - Rafael Quinones, Lebanon

OLB - Jake Williams, Elco

DB - Drew Eby, Annville-Cleona (52 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 pass breakups)

DB - Ethan Missimer, Annville-Cleona (53 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 pass breakups)

DB - Christian Morales, Cedar Crest

DB - Jase Jones, Palmyra (68 tackles)

P - Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest

