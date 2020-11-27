The first of many postseason football all-star lists have hit the streets, as the six Lebanon County pigskin coaches — plus local media — have revealed the top gridiron performers in Lebanon from this past season.
The list includes a first team and a second team, plus a coach of the year, an all-athlete choice, and an inspirational player selection. L-L League players from Lebanon County, plus players from Palmyra, which competes in the Mid-Penn, were eligible.
The L-L League will announce its all-stars and coaches and players of the year on Dec. 2.
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL FINAL STATS, STANDINGS FOR 2020
Here are the Lebanon County honorees — plus some stats and notables — listed alphabetically by position …
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Isaiah Rodriguez, Lebanon (63 of 118 for 907 yards, 8 TD; 5,060 career passing yards)
RB - Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona (39-493, 12.6 avg., 7 TD)
RB - Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest (63-343, 5.4 avg., 4 TD)
RB - Luke Williams, Elco (62-449, 7.2 avg., 5 TD)
WR - Nate Brightbill, Cedar Crest (30-308, 10.3 avg., 1 TD)
WR - Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest (22-466, 21.2 avg., 4 TD)
WR - Alex Rufe, Lebanon (24-569, 23.7 avg., 6 TD)
TE - Max Scipioni, Cedar Crest (4-65, 16.3 avg.)
C - Camren Eberhart, Lebanon
OL - Logan Wagner, Annville-Cleona
OL - Ben Wargo, Elco
OL - Logan Tice, Elco
OL - Jaden Deitzler, Lebanon
OL - Synsier Gonzalez, Lebanon
K - Mac Plummer, Annville-Cleona (14 of 14 PAT; 47-yard field goal)
KR - Anthony Mansfield, Palmyra (16-618, 38.6 avg., 5 TD)
PR - Braden Bohannon, Elco
DEFENSE
DL - Jordan Blauch, Palmyra (51 tackles, 6 TFL)
DL - Zak Claman, Cedar Crest
DL - Synsier Gonzalez, Lebanon
DL - Logan Tice, Elco
DE - Kyle Flowers, Cedar Crest
DE - Logan Wagner, Annville-Cleona (82 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks)
ILB - Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest
ILB - Luke Williams, Elco
OLB - Sam London, Palmyra (74 tackles, 6 TFL)
OLB - Trayvon Zerbe, Cedar Crest
DB - Braden Bohannon, Elco (6 INT)
DB - Kaden Harbaugh, Lebanon
DB - Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest
DB - Nick Wallaesa, Palmyra (60 tackles, 4 TFL)
P - Matt Carvajal, Lebanon
TOP ATHLETE - Braden Bohannon, Elco (L-L-best 990 rushing yards, 17 TD)
INSPIRATIONAL ATHLETE - Cole Pennington, Cedar Crest
COACH OF THE YEAR - Bob Miller, Elco (Outright Section 4 champs; District 3 Class 4A runner-up)
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Chris Danz, Cedar Crest (94 of 193 for 1,167 yards, 6 TD)
RB - Matt Brown, Lebanon (85-480, 5.7 avg., 6 TD)
RB - Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona (101-390, 3.9 avg., 6 TD)
RB - Nick Wallaesa, Palmyra (82-458, 5.6 avg., 4 TD)
WR - Rasheed Beldor, Northern Lebanon (9-168, 18.7 avg., 2 TD)
WR - Gage Miller, Palmyra (15-433, 28.9 avg., 3 TD)
WR - Kenny Schaeffer, Annville-Cleona (13-158, 12.2 avg., 1 TD)
C - Ethan Schriver, Annville-Cleona
OL - Kalani Adams, Northern Lebanon
OL - Jordan Blauch, Palmyra
OL - Connor Daubert, Cedar Crest
OL - Josh Lindsay, Annville-Cleona
KR - Rasheed Beldor, Northern Lebanon (2 kick returns for TD)
KR - Braden Bohannon, Elco
PR - Drew Eby, Annville-Cleona (4-40, 10.0 avg.)
DEFENSE
DL - Jaden Deitzler, Lebanon
DL - Donovan Hain, Cedar Crest
DL - Hunter Nelson, Annville-Cleona (35 tackles)
DL - Ben Wargo, Elco
DE - Owen Kahl, Elco
DE - Jack Stretch, Palmyra (41 tackles, 7 TFL, 5.5 sacks)
ILB - Kalani Adams, Northern Lebanon
ILB - Alex Long, Annville-Cleona (52 tackles, 4 TFL)
OLB - Rafael Quinones, Lebanon
OLB - Jake Williams, Elco
DB - Drew Eby, Annville-Cleona (52 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 pass breakups)
DB - Ethan Missimer, Annville-Cleona (53 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 pass breakups)
DB - Christian Morales, Cedar Crest
DB - Jase Jones, Palmyra (68 tackles)
P - Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77