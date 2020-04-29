After 161 years, Lebanon Catholic will close its doors at the end of this school year.

That will also trigger changes in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, with one less athletic program in the mix. Lebanon Catholic has been a fixture in the league since it joined the L-L full-time in 1975.

Lebanon Catholic athletic director Joe Shay released a statement on Wednesday, addressing the school’s closure, and notably the end of an incredible era of athletics at the school:

“I’m heartbroken that I have to comment for a story about the announcement of the closing of Lebanon Catholic School. At this time, I don’t think it’s appropriate to comment on the decisions that were made, but rather to celebrate all Lebanon Catholic has stood for over its rich 161-year history.

As a third-generation alum, and father of three current students, I’m absolutely devastated. But at this time, it’s important for me to speak to the rich tradition of excellence our students and our athletes have achieved on the playing surfaces and in our community.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lebanon Catholic has achieved some amazing things over the years, from the football dominance in the 50s, 60s and 70s, to boys basketball district championships, golf championships in the 90s, volleyball championships, appearances in the softball district championships, soccer district playoff appearances, and obviously the unmatched success of coach Patti Hower and the girls basketball program in achieving three state championships.

These championships and all of the wins are great, and something all of our Beavers’ alumni should be extremely proud of. What made the early parochial schools — St. Mary’s School, Our Lady of the Valley — and then Lebanon Catholic High and now Lebanon Catholic Schools so special, is that it’s always been about faith and family. It’s a little bit different here.

I’ve been at some amazing schools, and I’ve been part of extremely tight teams. But it’s always been a little different on Assumption Hill. When you play together, you will undoubtedly be close with your teammates. But when you pray together, you become a family, and that’s what the LC community truly is.

I’d like to thank all of the past student-athletes, coaches, volunteers, and all of our current coaches and volunteers, as well as my predecessor, Mike Miller, who served as AD for 35 years. I’d also like to thank all the families, teachers, faculty and administrative staff who have supported Lebanon Catholic through its rich history.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77