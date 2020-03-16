After meeting with other league officials on Monday to discuss the state of spring sports over coronavirus concerns around District Three, Lancaster-Lebanon League executive director Ron Kennedy made one thing extremely clear:

“The message to our community is this,” Kennedy said. “Follow Gov. Wolf’s orders and please do not gather. And follow what the PIAA asked us to do: Keep a two-week hiatus. That’s what everyone should be doing until we are told otherwise. Period.”

Currently, the entire spring sports season, the PIAA girls and boys basketball playoffs, and the Class 2A state swimming and diving championships are all on pause.

Kennedy huddled with league presidents from the Mid-Penn, Berks, York/Adams and Tri-Valley on Monday. In the middle of their meeting, Gov. Wolf mandated a shutdown of nonessential government offices and nonessential businesses across the state beginning at midnight tonight.

Also on Monday, the PIAA released a statement asking all athletes to refrain from gathering and organizing their own practice sessions.

“The intent of this is to limit people gathering together to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus,” the PIAA announced. “We have been informed that some schools’ sports teams may be organizing captains’ practices or informal workouts offsite. It’s our position this is contrary to the intent of the governor’s order, and these activities are not permitted.”

Kennedy concurred.

“I can say that all of the directors were on the same page for if and when everyone comes back,” he said. “But there were no decisions, and we can’t offer any guidelines — just that everyone needs to do what the governor and what the PIAA is saying. Then, and only then, can we see what will happen.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Kennedy said the league presidents are hoping to meet again on March 26, so everyone can remain on the same page moving forward pertaining to Gov. Wolf’s and the PIAA’s mandates.

“These are certainly different times for sure,” Kennedy said. “So our charge to the community is this: Listen to the governor. Listen to the PIAA. That’s the bottom line.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

Related articles