Warwick’s junior standout had a memorable season opener on Friday, when she came up big in crunch time.
Pyle's baseline 3-pointer gave Warwick the lead for good with 1:09 to play in regulation. And she poked away the game-icing steal with just over one second to go, and sank both ends of a 1-and-1 at the other end to put the finishing touches on the Warriors' riveting 39-36 win over Cocalico in the first round of the Eagles' girls basketball tip-off tournament in Denver.
“That was a little nerve-wracking,” Pyle said. “But toward the end of the game there, with all that pressure, I thought we were prepared for it.”
Warwick's Haley Delgiacco (33) drives on Cocalico’s Olivia Sensenig (24) during second half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Warwick head coach Danny Cieniewicz, on the sidelines as the team takes on Cocalico, during first half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Cocalico's Naleah Sauder (32) goes to the hoop as Warwick's Tanner Armstrong (24) defends during first half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Cocalico's Hannah Custer (0) is pressured by Warwick's Tanner Armstrong (24) and Jessica Williamson (5) during second half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Warwick's Elise Balmer (31) grabs a rebound away from Cocalico's Ally Richwine (4) during second half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Cocalico head coach Andrew Garrett, on the sidelines as the team takes on Warwick during first half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Warwick's Elise Balmer (31) takes off after grabbibg a rebound against Cocalico during second half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Warwick's Jessica Williamson (5) with the steal on Cocalico's Hannah Custer (0) during second half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Cocalico's Naleah Sauder (32) takes off with the ball after a steal against Warwick during first half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Cocalico's Kiersten Shipton (10) battles for a loose ball with Warwick's Haley Delgiacco (33) during first half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Cocalico's Olivia Sensenig (24) steals the ball from Warwick's Lani Batty (23) during first half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
Cocalico's Kiersten Shipton (10) is fouled on her way to the basket by Warwick's Jessica Williamson (5) during first half action of game 2 of the Cocalico Tip-off Tournament at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday December 6, 2019.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Warwick will take on reigning Berks County champ Governor Mifflin, a 55-26 winner over Conrad Weiser on Friday, in the title game at 3 Saturday afternoon. Cocalico will square off against Weiser in the consolation game at 1:30 p.m.
Pyle, a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two all-star last winter, popped in a game-high 21 points, 16 in the second half, when Warwick overcame a slow start — Cocalico led 8-3 after the first quarter — and a 16-15 halftime deficit to build a 26-16 lead after an 11-0 blitz to open the second half.
“I felt like it was just a matter of timing,” Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz said. “We were getting some decent looks early on, and I thought we played some really good defense in the first half. I thought that if we could keep that up, eventually we were going to catch our groove.”
The Warriors certainly did.
Pyle and Elise Balmer hit 3-pointers on Warwick’s first two trips of the third quarter, Lailani Batty rattled in a trey of her own, and Pyle's 3-ball capped the 11-0 run and the Warriors had a 26-16 lead with 5:40 to go in the third.
Warwick actually picked up some momentum heading into the half, when Jess Williamson drilled a 3-pointer at the second-quarter horn to cut Cocalico's lead to 16-15 at intermission.
“Seesaw kind of a game,” Cieniewicz noted. “We knew this one was going to go back and forth.”
And it did.
Undaunted, Cocalico punched back, opening the fourth quarter with an 8-0 spree. Hannah Custer and Kiersten Shipton hit consecutive 3-pointers to start the run, and Custer's backdoor layup with 3:16 to go in the fourth sliced Warwick's lead to 33-32.
With Shipton at the line shooting three shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, she made the middle attempt to knot the game at 33-33 with 1:31 left. And after Shipton (13 points) missed her third try, Olivia Sensenig swooped in, plucked the offensive board, and put back the miss for a 35-33 Eagles lead.
After a timeout, Pyle splashed a go-ahead baseline trey at 1:09. Cocalico had a couple of chances late, but Balmer (13 rebounds) pulled down a key defensive board, and Pyle's steal — and ensuing foul shots — iced it.
“Lauren is a gamer,” Cieniewicz said. “She does stuff in a game that you just can't coach.”
“I love working with this group, and I have some pretty big expectations for this group,” Cocalico coach Andrew Garrett said. “We're just young. So we could have packed it in down 10. But we came back, and we put ourselves in some great game situations. I'm hoping we'll grow from this.”