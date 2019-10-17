Usually, when the final horn sounds, the game is over. On Thursday night, however, none of the Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey semifinalists were ready to stop.
After a pair of redirections gave the home teams 1-0 leads in both games, the trailing squads got one last chance, earning consecutive penalty corners as time expired.
In the first game of the doubleheader at Hempfield, Penn Manor earned three attempts, but, just as it had all night, the Manheim Township defense held strong and hung on for the victory. In Game 2, Lampeter-Strasburg goalie Alexis Garrett turned away two Conestoga Valley corners to clinch the final spot in the league championship.
Township and L-S will face off for the title in a 1 p.m. start Saturday at CV.
It will be Township’s first championship game since 2017 and L-S’s first in more than 30 years, while also marking the first league final without Penn Manor in 11 years.
“It was a little bit nerve-wracking there,” Township goalie Vanessa Daniels admitted of the final corners. “I was just focused on my teammates and all of us just putting it out on the field because we were so hungry for this game. We wanted it so bad.”
Defense ruled both games Thursday, but perhaps no squad was tested as much as Township (13-6).
Penn Manor (15-5) tallied 20 corners on the night, including 11 in the first half. Maya Zangari led Township’s defense in holding all but five out of the circle, and Streaks goalie Vanessa Daniels took it from there.
The game went into halftime scoreless despite a number of near misses from Penn Manor that skipped just wide of the cage. It looked like the second half would be more of the same as Zangari topped Lydia Marchuck on Penn Manor’s second corner of the period, but Township made the most of its lone shot.
Speeding down the field, Sophia Rockwell stopped on the right side of the circle and swept the ball across the cage. Waiting by the left post, Kayte Moist tipped the ball in with 14:24 on the clock.
Penn Manor increased the pressure, but couldn’t score.
Penn Manor earns a trio of corners as time expires, but Manheim Township clears it. Township beats Penn Manor 1-0 to advance to Saturday’s #LLFieldHockey championship. @MTSD_ATHLETICS pic.twitter.com/wZRJSRVBYe— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) October 17, 2019
While the nightcap played out much the same way, there was a much shorter wait for the first goal.
L-S (14-4-1) needed just 2:12 to score as Chloe Blantz sent a cross from the right side and Julia Smecker got the final touch to push across the game-winner. Play remained mostly between the 25-yard lines for the rest of the period, despite a number of L-S corners.
“She hit it across and, honestly, I just kind of tipped it,” Smecker said of the goal. “I didn’t really see it go in, I just heard everyone (cheering).”
CV’s (14-5) defense felt the pressure in the second half. L-S kept the ball from getting past midfield and ran off a string of corners — all of which were saved by CV goalie Brooke Eberly.
The junior swatted away Blantz’s aerial and stepped in front of an absolute rocket off the stick of Jocelyn Branco, while her defense stepped in to stop two more attempts and deflect a third up and over the cage.
CV picked up the intensity in the final 10 minutes, but saw two corners saved and another attempt bounce just wide before Garrett closed the game with two more saves.
“When I called timeout, I just told the girls, this is the best game I’ve seen you play,” L-S coach Katrina Swarr said. “You have seven and a half minutes to put the icing on the best game you’ve played all season. It was fantastic, and they deserved it.”
Conestoga Valley earns 2 corners as time expires, but L-S goalie Alexis Garrett makes the save. L-S holds on for the 1-0 win & will play Manheim Twp for the #LLFieldHockey championship on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/B3mdkrpGdo— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) October 18, 2019