HUMMELSTOWN — The rain grew steadier Wednesday night as the final seconds ticked off the clock at Lower Dauphin's Courtney Pollock Field and Donegal and South Western stood deadlocked in a scoreless District Three Class 2A field hockey consolation game.
Needing a win to keep its season alive, Donegal had one final chance after earning consecutive corners as time expired, and one common goal.
“Just avoid overtime,” Donegal sophomore Emma Miller said. “Just get it in at all costs, dive, do whatever you need to do. Just get the ball in the back of the cage.”
Miller did just that on the Indians’ final strike, flipping a reverse into the back of the net to secure a 1-0 win. The victory earned Donegal a chance to defend its title in the PIAA tournament and a meeting with Berks Catholic, a 3-1 winner over Manheim Central, in the district fifth-place game back at Lower Dauphin at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“Their goalie had been playing great all night, so I was happy to see us win the game on a corner,” Donegal coach Amanda Janney Misselhorn said. "We kind of said just trust the process and play our game and good things will happen. We're really proud of the defense (and goalie CC Emswiler) tonight for getting the shutout because they were so fast.”
South Western (17-5) earned its chances, but couldn't get through the Donegal defense. Unfortunately for the defending champion Indians (14-7), they too struggled on offense despite controlling possession for most of the game.
Kiera Baughman saw her shot halted by a diving Aunnie Hacker in goal before Morgan Saunders' shot on an ensuing corner was also saved. The teams traded corners in the final three minutes before Donegal earned consecutive chances as the final horn sounded.
Baughman's shot was smothered by Hacker on the first attempt. On the second, the senior dribbled into the circle before sliding the ball left to Saunders. She pushed the it toward the cage, where it deflected off the goalie's pads and to a waiting Miller for the game-winner.
Donegal wins! Emma Miller gets the final touch on a corner after time expires and the Indians beat South Western 1-0. #D3FieldHockey @donegalhockey pic.twitter.com/676ISJIWYS— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) October 31, 2019
Now comes a battle with Berks Catholic (17-5), which eliminated the only other Lancaster-Lebanon League team in competition, Manheim Central, at Penn Manor earlier Wednesday night.
Berks Catholic came out firing, earning a trio of corners 10 minutes into the game. Central goalie Mikayla Regan (11 saves) turned away the first corner, Lexi Hosler blocked the second and the final shot went wide.
The Saints got on the board three minutes later, however, as Julia Bressler scored her first of two goals. Sydney Grim doubled the lead five minutes into the second half before Bressler hooked a shot just inside the left post to make it a 3-0 game with 19 minutes to play.
Central (14-7-1) ended the shutout on a Lily Sipel goal with seven minutes to play.
"The ball was just scrambling in the circle and I tried to get a touch on it," Sipel recalled. "I ... spun around and shot it and it just ended up in the back of the net and it was really exciting. Our goal throughout the season has been to score or get a corner in the first five minutes and to not get that tonight kind of set out mood back a little bit, but once we got that goal, it boosted us up."
Central kept firing and Sipel nearly connected minutes later on a breakaway, but time ran out before the Section Two champions could add another goal.
"Berks Catholic was quite talented and very skilled, a very athletic team, and I think our girls were just on their heels a little bit today," Central coach Morgan Briggs said. "But I'm proud of them. Towards the end of the game they had a really good surge, they scored and they didn't give up. They played to the final whistle."