With time winding down in the final minute of regulation Thursday night, and the score tied, 1-1, at Hempfield, Manheim Township's Brady Yohe sent the ball into a crowd at the doorstep of the Black Knights' goal. The sea of players parted, the ball slipped through, and Moses Beers kicked it in off a hop to give the Blue Streaks a dramatic 2-1 win over the Black Knights in the latest installment of their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One rivalry.
"It's an indescribable feeling, really," Beers said. "It's what you dream of as a kid. It's great."
GOAL, Manheim Township. Moses Beers punches it in with 10.6 seconds left at Hempfield. Blue Streaks take a 2-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/UpP6SMRs8l— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 13, 2019
The Blue Streaks (2-0 in Section One, 3-0-1 overall) had trailed, 1-0, at halftime. They had sent a shot off the Hempfield crossbar with a direct kick from Colton Pierson in the 11th minute. Later in the period, Andrew Sheehan punched a crossing pass off the football crossbar overhanging the net.
Meanwhile, the Black Knights (1-1, 1-5-0) controlled the possession. Snapping their season-long winless streak in Monday's section opener against Cedar Crest, Hempfield carried the momentum into Thursday, testing Township goalkeeper Quinn McCarty (four saves) early.
"We felt like we had a lot of momentum based on how we played Monday," said Mark Ashley, Hempfield's coach, "and came in tonight hungry. This is always a big matchup, a good rivalry, and we knew that getting a good start was going to be important."
Manheim Township's Quinn McCarty extends himself to get a piece of this Hemofield direct kick in the 22nd minute. Still 0-0. pic.twitter.com/szEY0pfVSu— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 12, 2019
McCarty answered the Black Knights' early offerings, but Hunter Green put one over his head and into the net with a looping shot in the 39th minute.
"I told the guys at halftime," said Keven Baker, the Blue Streaks' coach. "I said, 'If you thought this game was going to be easy, then you've never played for Township before.' What a rivalry. We knew that it doesn't matter what happens for either school in any year at any point of the season. When we play each other, it's going to be a battle."
After a pair of early chances in the second half for Hempfield, Sheehan netted the equalizer for the Blue Streaks, blasting a ball that rebounded off a Robbie Irizary shot into the Hempfield defense.
"The guys did a great job," Baker said. "It felt like they didn't get rattled. They were calm, and they were composed on the ball. I'm incredibly proud of them."
Hempfield chance in the 73rd minute. It stays out. Knights and Township are tied at 1. pic.twitter.com/fnaLd3G06P— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 13, 2019
As the second half played on, Township shook off a handful of Hempfield chances, turning play toward the Black Knights' end as play progressed.
After a pair of empty corner chances, and a goal waived off by an offsides call in the 63rd minute, the Blue Streaks cashed in on their final opportunity when the ball found Beers with 10.6 seconds remaining.
"It felt like we were in control of the game for the most part," Beers said. "But it's soccer. It's a game of chances, and we took care of ours tonight."