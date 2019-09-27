From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here’s one last look and final breakdown of Friday’s three mega matchups:

1. Cedar Crest (2-0, 5-0) at Warwick (2-0, 5-0)

History: Cedar Crest leads the all-time series 14-10-1, but Warwick has dominated the head-to-head meetings as of late. The Warriors are 8-2 in the last 10 games, including a 58-17 triumph last year in Lebanon. The teams did not play in 2017 or 2016, when Cedar Crest was down in Section 2 for a two-year realignment cycle. Warwick won six matchups in a row between 2007 and 2012 — scoring 49 or more points in three of those clashes — before the Falcons snapped that streak with a 32-19 victory in 2013. Warwick dips down to Section 2 next year in the next round of L-L League realignment, so this might be the final meeting between the Warriors and the Falcons for a while, pending the crossover schedule and/or potential nonleague matchups.

Key stat: Warwick leads the L-L League in total team offense (450.6 yards a game) and scoring (258 points, 51.6 points a game).

Key kid: Cedar Crest QB Chris Danz (45-of-82 for 849 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT) needs an efficient game in the pocket against Warwick’s ticking time-bomb defense, which is allowing just 210 yards and 6.6 points a game with 10 interceptions. Moving the sticks, chewing the clock and finishing drives — read: no turnovers and minimal three-and-outs — is Priority No. 1 for Danz and the Falcons’ offense.

2. Manheim Township (2-0, 5-0) at Wilson (1-0, 5-0)

History: Wilson leads the all-time series 37-9-1. Township beat the Bulldogs twice in 2017, including a 38-14 regular-season victory in Neffsville, which snapped Wilson’s glorious 68-game L-L League Section 1 winning streak. The Blue Streaks also topped the Bulldogs 28-14 that same season in the D3-6A semifinals. Wilson got some payback last year with a 16-14 win, and then the Bulldogs, Streaks and Warwick went on to share the Section 1 championship.

Key stat: Township’s tough-as-nails defense — first in the league, allowing just 132 yards a game — has 11 takeaways, 16 QB sacks and 44 tackles for losses.

Key kids: If this game comes down to a late kick — and that’s certainly possible in this matchup — there are two clutch specialists at the ready. Wilson’s Jack Wagner is a perfect 27-for-27 on PAT attempts, he made his only field goal attempt, a 21-yarder, and he’s launched 19 touchback kickoffs into the end zone. Meanwhile, Township’s Jackson Wright is 23-for-25 on PAT boots and he’s made three field goals, with a long of 31 yards, and his 27-yarder with a minute to go gave the Streaks a riveting 10-7 nonleague win over Central Dauphin in Week 3. Jack and Jackson. Remember their names.

3. Cocalico (1-0, 4-1) at Manheim Central (1-0, 3-2)

History: The Eagles and the Barons have squared off 14 times in the last 10 years, and Central leads 10-4. These two have knocked heads four times in the D3 playoffs over that stretch — including the last three years in a row — and the Barons are 4-0 in those clashes. The last team to beat Central in an L-L League Section 2 game: Cocalico, 28-24 in Manheim, in 2016. The Barons have rattled off 19 straight section victories in a row since. The Eagles’ other wins over Central in the last 10 years: 26-24 in 2014; 48-35 in 2012; and 34-28 in 2010. The head-to-head D3 playoff meetings: 2012 (Central W 42-20 in 3A quarterfinals); 2016 (Central W 50-13 in 5A semifinals); 2017 (Central W 21-20 in 5A semifinals); and 2018 (Central W 48-14 in 5A title game).

Key stat: Central LB Maliki Rivera has seven sacks.

Key kid: Cocalico’s Brock Gingrich has been a hammer in the trenches. The reigning Section 2 Lineman of the Year and all-state pick has anchored the O-line, helping the Eagles crank out 1,158 rushing yards. On defense, Gingrich has been in on 27 tackles, including three stops for losses and a trio of sacks. He’ll have to help Cocalico win as many line-of-scrimmage battles — on both sides of the ball — as possible against the Barons.

