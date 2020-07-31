Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Eagles announced that three players -- tackles Johnson and Jordan Mailata and linebacker Nathan Gerry were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have placed LB Nathan Gerry, T Lane Johnson, and T Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/WvYfcFuCvY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 29, 2020

Teams do not specify if players tested positive or were just exposed to the virus. But Johnson confirmed a positive test result via Twitter.

Johnson, who has been voted to the Pro Bowl the last three seasons, has played for the Eagles since he was selected by the Birds out of Oklahoma with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft.

Gerry, who was picked by the Eagles out of Nebraska in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, started 12 games last season.

Mailata, an Australian who played rugby before being selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, has missed the last two seasons due to injury.

