Registration reopened Friday for the Lanco Amateur golf championship presented by RBC Wealth Management.

The championship will be held June 18-19 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Club in Quarryville. Registration for all Lanco Golf Association events had been closed for roughly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lanco will be following the guidelines of both the PA Alliance for Golf and the Back 2 Golf Operations Playbook, with the exception of payment options.

Payment for the championship will be either cash or check only and handed to the designated LANCO official the day of the championship.

By registering to play in the LANCO Amateur Championship, you are indicating that you are aware of the guidelines.

With the constant changes that are occurring due to the pandemic, any modifications to the guidelines, by Lanco or Tanglewood Manor Golf Club, will be communicated to the field prior to the start of the championship.

To register, or for more information including links to the pandemic guidelines, go to Lancogolf.com.