An expanded Match Play Championship is a new wrinkle in the Lancaster County Golf Association’s 2021 event schedule announced last week.

The match play had been a 16-player invitational with invites and seeds based on performance in a given year’s Lanco Amateur and Open.

Now the field will be as large as 64 players, with the semifinals and finals to be played Aug. 14-15 at Lancaster Country Club. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Meadia Heights July 19-Aug. 4, with the earlier rounds played at to-be-determined sites in June and July.

The Amateur will be played June 18-19 at Highlands of Donegal, with the Open scheduled for Foxchase July 30.

The rest of the slate: Better-Ball, July 16-17 at Pilgrim’s Oak, the regional Mid-Amateur Aug. 20 at Carlisle Country Club, Senior Amateur at Conestoga Sept. 23 and the War of the Roses, a Ryder Cup-style team competition between Lancaster and York Counties, Sept. 25-26 at Bent Creek.

Registration for all events opens April 1. For more information go to Lancogolf.com.

