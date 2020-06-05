The Lancaster County Golf Association announced Friday that the entry deadline for the Lanco Amateur Championship is midnight Friday, June 12.

The tournament will be held June 19-20 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Course. The format is 36 holes of stroke play, the first tee time at 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 19. Covid-19 guidelines include no caddies or spectators allowed and tee times 12 minutes apart. Shared carts are allowed, but single carts will be available. For more information including a full list of guidelines, and to enter, go to lancogolf.com.