Chris Fieger of Lancaster shot a two under-par 68 Monday at Stonewall, a golf club in Mohnton, to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Pennsylvania Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship.

Fieger will play in the final grouping Tuesday with Sean Knapp of Oakmont, who is along in second at even-par 70. Knapp won the event the last two years.

Fieger birdied two of the first three holes Monday, and was able to shake off a double bogey on the fifth, a long, tough par-4. His scorecard was clean the rest of the way, and he birdied the par-3 ninth and par-5 18th.

Senior-amateur eligibility begins at age 55. Fieger, 57, finished eighth in this event in 2018 and seventh last year.

If the thunderstorms in Tuesday’s forecast wipe out Tuesday’s play for any portion of the field, Fieger will be declared the champion.

Ken Philips of Lancaster Country Club is tied for 13th after shooting 75 Monday. Ron Weaver of Bent Creek shot 76, and Craig Kliewer shot 77.