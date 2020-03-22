I feel cheated and robbed.

Since I now work from home, I yearned for several days this winter when I could look out my picture window in my office to see the snow quietly transform the landscape and birds flocking to my handful of feeders.

But no, not one, not one snowfall worth a lick. I just wheeled the forlorn snowblower from its position of readiness in the garage back into the storage shed. I have two 50-pound bags of black sunflower seed left over because of lack of demand by my bird friends.

If no more snow falls in Lancaster County this month, or early April, this winter’s meager 5.5 inches will be the third-least-snowy winter on record and almost 22 inches below the average. February was only the fifth time it has never snowed in that month.

Moreover, it will be the second-warmest winter on record since Millersville University began keeping records in 1927. The average temperature was more than 6 degrees above normal.

Aside from disappointing snow lovers like me, the winter that hardly was has some decidedly negative implications for all Lancaster County residents.

Expect more ticks, and they are already looking for you. There will be more mosquitoes of the kind that carry West Nile virus, especially if the mild winter temperatures are followed by a dry spring.

Local orchardists already are worried about fruit crops that are about three weeks ahead of schedule and could face losses if a hard freeze materializes. Farmers can expect more slugs and other pests on such crops as corn and soybeans.

No flakes

No snow? Depressing, I say. And I don’t even ski.

It’s hard to describe the anticipation and thrill I get from impending snow. It’s been that way ever since I can remember and long after the serendipitous fun of having a snow day off school.

Maybe it’s the way a carpet of snow erases the blemishes, filling the world with beauty and a rare stillness, even for just a few precious hours.

But those longed-for meteorological events never materialized this winter, even after an enticing half-inch of snow on Nov. 21 and 1 inch on Dec. 11. But measurable snow fell only twice more — none since Jan. 15. The largest snow of the season was 2.5 inches on Jan. 7. I didn’t even shovel.

One of the joys of a seasonally long and cold winter is that it fans the anticipation of spring. You look eagerly for the slightest hint of buds emerging on the ends of branches for a sign of hope. When snowdrops or crocuses bloom, poking through last fall’s leaves, you know you have weathered a tough season. Hope and renewal are in the air.

But this year, I felt as if late fall really never left. No frozen lakes. More often than not, no more than fleece jackets were needed to stay warm. My down jacket stayed in the closet, waiting for cold that never came. I made plenty of fires at night at home, but rarely were they needed other than being pleasant to look at.

Snowdrops and crocuses were blooming in my neighborhood by mid-February, when I was still holding out hope for a nor’easter. It was obscene. Daffodils and forsythia in my yard may be exhausted by the end of this month. Whatever happened to April showers bring May flowers?

The fizzle of winter has muted, if not ruined, the yearning-for-spring, such a powerful emotion around this time of year. There is no feeling of deliverance from hard times, just a long blah few months.

Pests afoot

Whether you like winter or not, the lack of one brings some bad things.

Deer ticks, the notorious carriers of Lyme Disease, survived in greater numbers because of the lack of deep cold snaps. And they are out early — really they have been active all winter. Scientists say ticks are looking to bite you as long as temperatures are not below 35 degrees. I’ve already heard alarming reports from friends who are seeing their dogs coming inside with ticks.

The population of mosquitoes may be a banner crop this summer as few were frozen to death this winter. Unfortunately, the species that carries West Nile virus around here, Culex pipiens, is particularly susceptible to February temperatures. Here, the averages for the month were almost 7.5 degrees above normal. One study found 28 degrees a critical mark for killing some mosquitoes. The average low temperature here for February was a relatively mild 31.

As for fruit crops, Jim Schupp, a Penn State Extension horticulturist, says that blooms are about three weeks ahead of schedule.

“Everybody is very tuned to this,” he said. “It’s way too scary, and it all depends on what happens next.” He said most fruit crops such as apples, peaches, apricots and plums, currently could survive temperatures down to 23. But in a few weeks, when blossoms are out, a killing frost of 28 could do serious damage.

John Tooker, a Penn State entomology professor, said he has fielded a lot of calls from farmers about the mild winter’s impact on crop pests.

Slugs, in particular, tend to survive mild winters and could damage corn, soybean and alfalfa crops. A rainy spring could really be bad news.

In addition, migratory pests such as corn earworm, black cutworm and armyworms that have been migrating here from the South may be found this year in higher numbers, Tooker said.

So, who is with me in hoping for a bad winter in 2020-21?

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.