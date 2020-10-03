If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Umpires are needed for 2021 spring and summer baseball in Lancaster County. If interested, contact Rick at 717-342-8601 or email at pawildmanone@yahoo.com.

GOLF

• The 10th annual Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development's Golf Classic, presented in association with Faulkner Chevrolet, will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 at Conestoga Country Club, Lancaster. A shotgun shamble beginning at noon, the cost is $150 per player or $575 per foursome. Individual, foursome and hole-in-one prizes will be awarded, and lunch and dinner are included. For any sponsorship, golf or foursome inquiries, contact Eileen Culp at 717-723-5240 or eculp@faulknerchevrolet.com. Information is also available online at schreiberpediatric.org/golf-classic/.

• The 24th annual GEARS Four-Person Scramble, sponsored by Dr. Dale Treese, D.D.S., will take place Oct. 9 at the Dauphin of Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg. Play begins in an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $85 per person, and includes green fees, cart, steak dinner and prizes. Proceeds benefit GEARS. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will run from the Decataur Street Trailhead of the Northwest River Trail, off the corner of West Market and Decataur streets, Marietta. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The third annual Brighter Futures 5K Virtual Run/Walk, presented by Eastern Alliance Insurance Group, will be held from Nov. 6-15. The event benefits Kids' Chance of PA, which provides scholarships for children of parents who were killed or seriously injured in a work-related accident. For information or to register, go online at EasternAlliance.com/BrighterFutures2020.

TENNIS

• GEARS is offering a new series of lessons, Beginner Quick Start for ages 8-12 or Intermediate Quick Start for ages 8-14. All classes will meet on Thursdays in October at the Elizabethtown Area High School tennis courts, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Classes taught by Brenda McBride, PTR certified instructor. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

VOLLEYBALL

• Surge Volleyball is now hosting open gyms for its Lancaster players at the Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex, 3103 Papermill Road, Reading, weekly each Sunday. 12U-14U will run from 9-10:30 a.m., and 15U-18U from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sign up online at surgevolleyball.org/gym-schedule/. Surge plans to host open gyms, tryouts and December practices at the Body Zone complex and move all Lancaster teams to Lancaster Mennonite in January.

YOUTH TRIATHLON

• Lititz recCenter will hold a triathlon for children ages 5-12, set for Oct. 9. There is a 4 p.m. check-in and bike safety check, followed by a 5 p.m. event start. This competition offers kid-sized triathlon events for swimming, biking and running. Children need bikes and helmets, swimming attire and a towel. The event will be modified for competitor and spectator safety. Register online at lititzrec.com or by calling 717-626-5096. For information, email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com.

COACHING OPENINGS

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head varsity rifle (co-ed), junior high boys basketball (grades 7 and 8) and junior high cheerleading. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE

• Pequea Valley School District has a junior high wrestling coaching position available starting for the 2020-21 season. Send all resumes and inquiries to Mark Grossmann, Pequea Valley High School, P.O. Box 287, Kinzers, PA 17535.

