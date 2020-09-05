If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• GEARS is offering basketball clinics for a variety of ages, and focusing on basic skills such as shooting, dribbling, passing and defense. Iddy Biddy Basketball for ages 4-6 will be held from 9-9:45 a.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 12-Oct. 31. Grades 1 and 2 will be on the same dates from 10-11 a.m. Grades 3 and 4 will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 9-Oct. 28, and Grades 5 and 6 will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 10-Oct. 29. All programs are at the Mill Road Elementary Outdoor Basketball Courts at 35 Elm Ave., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

GOLF

• The Highlands of Donegal Senior Two-Man Better Ball, for participants age 50 and over, has been set for Sept. 11, with tee times beginning at 8 a.m. A cost of $30 per player plus greens fees covers meal and prizes. Register by stopping in at the pro shop or by calling 717-653-2048, ext. 2.

• The 24th annual GEARS Four-Person Scramble, sponsored by Dr. Dale Treese, D.D.S., will take place Oct. 9 at the Dauphin of Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg. Play begins in an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $85 per person, and includes green fees, cart, steak dinner and prizes. Proceeds benefit GEARS. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will be running the Conewago Trail, 2385 N. Market St., Elizabethtown. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The Pretzel Twist 5K and Kids Mile Run will be held Sept. 19 at Lititz recCenter. This family-friendly competition features a moderate running course through Lititz’s residential areas and surrounding countryside. A walking course is available. The kids run starts at 7:45 a.m., with the 5K to follow. Some event modifications apply for the safety of competitors and spectators. For information, go online at lititzrec.com or email RonStief@lititzrec.com. Register by Sept. 10 online or by calling 717-874-3281.

• The 17th annual Fall Blast 5K run/walk, sponsored by Hartz Physical Therapy, will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 3. The race will begin and end on the Warwick Trail behind Pebble Creek Community. More than half the course utilizes the Warwick Trail, with the rest on residential neighborhood streets. Participants will be aware that streets will be open to traffic. To date, the event has raised $224,000 for Lancaster County charitable organizations. For information or to register, visit hartzpt.com. All registrations must be complete by 8 p.m. Sept. 28.

YOUTH TRIATHLON

• Lititz recCenter will hold a triathlon for children ages 5-12, set for Oct. 9. There is a 4 p.m. check-in and bike safety check, followed by a 5 p.m. event start. This competition offers kid-sized triathlon events for swimming, biking and running. Children need bikes and helmets, swimming attire and a towel. The event will be modified for competitor and spectator safety. Register online at lititzrec.com or by calling 717-626-5096. For information, email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com.

AUCTION

• The annual Sports Memorabilia Auction, featuring nearly 200 items up for silent auction, is open and available online through Sept. 15. Part of Hospice & Community Care's Virtual Labor Day Auction, this specialty auction features a 16x20 photo autographed by the New York Yankees' Yogi Berra, a Notre Dame jersey autographed by Joe Montana, a 16x20 photo autographed by Penn State's Saquon Barkley, a lithographic autographed print of the New York Yankees' Mickey Mantle, a football autographed by Penn State’s Micah Parsons with COA, a framed 20x26 photo of Ebbets Field (home of the Brooklyn Dodgers) autographed by over 30 players, and much more. Visit LaborDayAuction.org for a complete listing and to bid. The Auction directly benefits patients and families of Hospice & Community Care.

COACHING OPENINGS

• The Hempfield athletic department has an opening for an assistant junior high girls soccer coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a varsity head girls basketball coach and a junior high assistant boys soccer coach, positions responsible for the instruction and supervision in their respective programs. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-653-1447 ext. 1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• Pequea Valley has openings for two junior high boys soccer coaches and an assistant junior high football coach. Please send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510 ext 5520 or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.