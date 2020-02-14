If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Aquatics
• A lifeguard certification course will be held at Lititz recCenter March 12, 13 and 15. Participants must be age 15 by the end of the three-day training (two evenings plus one full day). The American Red Cross two-year certification includes FirstAid/CPR/AED. Recertification courses will be held in April and May for currently certified lifeguards. For information, email HeatherFittery@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 227. Online registration is available at lititzrec.com.
• Hempfield recCenter Aquatics Session No. 2 is underway. Programs include Swim America (preschool, school age, stroke clinic), Aqua Spin classes and Aqua Stand Up classes, plus upcoming American Red Cross lifeguarding courses and a summer swim team warmup for swimmers ages 12-19. For information, go online at hempfieldrec.com or call Aquatic Director Debbie Pelen at 717-898-3102, ext. 137.
Baseball
• Challenger of Lancaster County Little League, a baseball program endorsed by Little League International, is taking registrations for the 2020 spring season. This program is open to all children and adults who have a disability that does not allow them to participate in a traditional baseball program. There is no cost for the program. For information, go online at thsq.bluesombrero.com/lancasterchallenger or call Mike Tafelski at 717-682-0938. Register by March 27.
• The Quad County Optimist Baseball League (formerly Lancaster Twilight Baseball), serving teams in the Lancaster/Berks county region, is looking for interested teams for the upcoming season. Players are late teens and older. Many currently or are about to play at the collegiate level, with more having previously played at the college level. Regular season play in this wooden bat league has 20-24 games with a series-format postseason to follow. The season runs from late May to early August. For information, contact btercha@gmail.com or 717-898-3888, or go online at quadcountybaseball.net/.
• Mountville Spring Baseball registrations are still open. Children as young as age 5 are encouraged to join, and opportunities are available for players of any skill level. All registrations must go through the online portal at mountville.org/mountvilleyaapa. Registrations for T-ball (ages 5-6) and instructional baseball (ages 7-10) will remain open until March 1. Registration for 10U, 12U and 14U travel baseball has already closed.
• Lancaster Rec is offering a coed T-ball league for children ages 5-6 and Rookie League for children ages 7-8. Starting in late March/early April, T-ball teams will have one practice each week and Rookie League teams will have 1-2 practices each week. Games will be on Saturdays. Cost is $65 ($81.25 for non-resident) / $32.50 with scholarship. There is also a uniform fundraiser with each registration. Register in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Lancaster Rec Commission, 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, by Feb. 21 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.
Basketball
• A men's and youth 3-on-3 tournament will be held at Ephrata recCenter March 14-15. Divisions are men's open, men's B, girls and boys grades 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Youth fee is $69 per team and adult fee is $79 per team. Up to four players on a team. Registration deadline is March 11. For information or to register, email Jean Wentz at jean@ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167 ext. 105.
• Spring basketball skill training and 3v3 is being offered at Lancaster Country Day School. For children in grades 3-11, small group basketball clinics will be run by area college and HS coaches. Sessions begin March 24. For information, go online at StrictlySkills.com.
Climbing
• The Boulder Bash Indoor Climbing Competition will be held March 28 at Lititz recROC at the Rock Lititz Campus, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd. The 10 a.m. start features V0-V10 40+ boulder routes for Youth, Novice, Intermediate and Advanced Divisions. Register in-house, call 717-874-3281, or go online at lititzrecROC.com.
Coaching openings
• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for an assistant football coach until Feb. 28. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School, Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.
• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for an assistant boys lacrosse coach. Visit lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for information, or send resume with cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.
• Pequea Valley has openings for a junior high boys soccer head coach, a junior high boys soccer assistant coach and a junior high girls soccer assistant coach strength and conditioning coach. Send applications to Athletic Direction Mark Grossmann at P.O. Box 287, Kinzers, PA 17535. For more information, go online at pequeavalley.org.
• Elizabethtown Area School District has an opening for a junior high field hockey assistant coach. For information or to apply, go online at etownschools.org.
• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a varsity assistant football coach. Experience as a defensive coordinator is preferred. This person will be responsible for the instruction and supervision at the varsity level. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or by email at hroffice@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. Deadline for applications is Feb. 28. EOE
Field hockey
• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township High School from 8-11 a.m. July 13-16. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-6 in the fall of 2020. Additionally, the Next Level Junior High Field Hockey Camp will also be held at Manheim Township from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13-16. It is for players entering grades 7-9 this fall. For information on either camp, contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.
Flag football
• Manheim Township Youth Football will hold flag football on March 22, March 29, April 5, April 19, and April 26 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Manheim Township High School stadium. There is a $40 registration fee. Divisions include A (grades 7-8), B (grades 5-6) and C (grades 2-4). For information, email Mark McCracken at mmccracken1048@yahoo.com or Crystal Weaver at crraiders40@comcast.net.
• The NFL Flag Football League for children ages 6-12 (as of March 1) is being offered by Lancaster Rec. Practice will be held 1-2 nights a week, depending on age group, with games on Saturdays from March 16 - May 30. Cost is $65 for ($81.25 for non-resident) / $32.50 with scholarship. There is also a uniform fundraiser with each registration. Register by Feb. 28 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
Fundraiser
• The annual Friends of the NRA fundraising banquet will be held at Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Conference Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster. Doors open at 4 p.m. and a buffet meal will be offered. Tickets are $55 per person and may be ordered by mail, purchased through a committee member or ordered online at friendsofnra.org. Checks should be made payable to The NRA Foundation, c/o Donna Gerz, and mailed to Gerz at P.O. Box 10053, Lancaster, PA 17605. For information, contact Gerz at 717-203-2592 or d.gerz@hotmail.com, co-chairman Paul Means Jr. at 717-354-7789, or The Sportsman's Shop at 717-354-4311.
Golf
• Columbia Masonic Lodge No. 286’s 22nd annual golf tournament will be held at 7:30 a.m. May 8 at Four Seasons Golf Course. Format is a four-person team, shotgun start, playing best ball. Registration includes golf cart, green fees, luncheon buffet, beverages and gift. Small games of chance will be available, along with a putting challenge to benefit our veterans. Prizes will be awarded to the top team. Registration is $80 per player. Call 717-468-4741 or 717-799-4359 for information.
• The Overlook Ladies Golf Association would like to welcome women interested in joining an 18-hole league to its first meeting, set for 8:30 a.m. April 14 at the Sandtrap Grill, 2040 Lititz Pike. Players must have a 45 handicap or three 18-hole attested score cards to establish handicap. The membership is $70. Contact Dottie Croessant at 717-393-6346 or visit overlookgolfcourse.com and fill out a membership application.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Park by the ampitheater. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs may be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
• Race two of the Frozen Foot 5K and Idiots Option 10K takes place Feb. 16. Race starts at 2 p.m. at Leffler Chapel on the campus of Elizabethtown College. For information, go online at appliedracemgmt.com or call 717-580-6983.
Soccer
• Lancaster Soccer, for children with birth years from 2005-2015, is being offered byLancaster Rec. Practice will be held 1-2 nights a week, depending on the age group. Coed and boys divisions have games on Saturdays, and girls divisions have games on Sundays from mid/late March through June. Cost is $65 ($81.25 for non-resident) / $32.50 with scholarship. There is also a program fundraiser with each registration. Register by Feb. 28 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
Softball
• The Elizabethtown Men's Slowpitch Recreational League is looking for teams for the 2020 season. Games are played Mondays, Wednesday and Sundays. For more information, contact Jeff Shank at Dolflyphil@aol.com or 717-681-7921.
Tennis
• Tennis Central will sponsor the Fred W. Steinman Patrons Cup program at Racquet Club West, 200 Running Pump Road, Lancaster, on March 7, 14, 21 and 28. The session times will be 4:30-6 p.m. for ages 6-13, and 6-7:30 p.m. for ages 14-18. Each session will include an educational component devoted to teaching life skills that will help players both on and off the court. Cost is $60. Registration will close Feb. 22 or when sessions are filled. Register online at tenniscentral.org. For information, call Jeff Kitsock at 717-519-0570.
Triathlon
• The Lititz recCenter Triathlon will be held at 8 a.m. Aug. 9. Swim 300 meters, run 15.8 miles and bike 3.1 miles at the Lititz recCenter, Lititz Springs Pool and surrounding town and country. Discounted registration for individuals 12 and up and teams is available through March 31. Register in person at Lititz recCenter, online at lititzrec.com, or call 717-626-5096.
Volleyball
• GEARS will host a boys middle school volleyball program (grades 5-8) for eight weeks of skills and drills. Players will learn passing, setting, hitting, offensive techniques and terminology. Dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 3 through April 23 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Bear Creek School Gym. Fee is $55. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.