Coaching openings

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill several coaching vacancies, including: head varsity rifle (co-ed), varsity football offensive and defensive line, head varsity cheerleading, assistant varsity/head JV cheerleading, head junior high cheerleading, and assistant varsity/head JV girls volleyball. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE

• Pequea Valley has openings for a head junior high cheerleading coach, a head junior high football coach, and head and assistant junior high boys soccer coaches. Submit an application to Mark Grossmann at mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org. Applications may be found online at pequeavalley.org under Employment Opportunities.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant junior high field hockey coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Scott Govern, Athletic Director, sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than June 5, or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

Cycling

• Lancaster Bicycle Club has announced that membership and renewal fees are being waived because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Solo riding is a healthy and acceptable shelter in place activity. Interested cyclists may use the club’s website, LancasterBicycleClub.net, for valuable safety resources and cue sheets, and are encouraged to use a properly fitted helmet, maintain social distance and follow traffic laws.

Field hockey

• Next Level Field Hockey Camps, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, are scheduled to take place at Manheim Township High School from July 13-16. Camps are available for field hockey players entering grades 1-9. COVID-19 UPDATE: We are still hopeful the camps will be run. Registration is currently open. Athletes may register the day of camp, July 13. Athletes will be reimbursed in full if we must cancel. Contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the Next Level Field Hockey Facebook page.

Officiating

• The Lancaster Chapter of PIAA Football Officials will be holding a weekly Webinar to prepare candidates to take the PIAA football officials examination. Webinars will be held every Tuesday evening from 7-8:30 p.m. June 2 through July 7. Meetings may be joined by either via videoconference or phone conference. If interested, contact Dennis Beck at Dennis.Beck@comcast.net or 717-799-1430.

• Interested in officiating basketball for the 2020-21 season? The Lancaster-Lebanon Basketball Officials (LLBBO) is recruiting new members to join its chapter. Now is a great time to join chapter and give back to the sport. If interested, or have questions, contact Jay Gallagher at jaygall42@gmail.com.

Rec centers

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.

• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.

• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.

Running

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club has suspended all its group runs indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The Arm of Hope 5K, hosted by Hope Community Church, Mount Joy, will hold a virtual run this year. The event benefits Arm of Hope Ministry, which provides education to children in Ghana. Participants may pick a day through June 15 to run or walk their 5K. They are asked to engage sponsors to raise funds for Arm of Hope, and to post photos and videos on social media pages. More information and registration is available online at hopechurchonline.org/5k/.

Softball

• Looking for an individual who is interested in doing field preps in Manheim. Respond to wengbarons@gmail.com.