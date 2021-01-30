If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• Hempfield recCenter is hosting a men’s basketball league on Sundays from March 14 to May 16, game times from 2-7 p.m. Teams are guaranteed eight games. The top six teams will advance to the playoffs and championship games. PIAA officials work each game. Register by Feb 26. Cost is $350 per team. For information contact cmaser@hemfieldrec.com.

• The Ephrata Recreation Center has openings in its men’s adult basketball league. The league will play on Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning the first week in February through the first week in April. Team registrations are due by Jan. 29. For information contact Jean Wentz at 717-738-1167 x105.

CYCLING

• The Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club will hold its 17th annual Ride For the Community (formerly the Ride for Literacy) on May 8. Riders may choose between three leisure routes: 10, 21, or 43 miles, or combine rides to enjoy the longer challenge of a metric century. All rides begin and end at Manheim Township Community Park in Neffsville, located about 1 mile west of Route 501 on East Petersburg Road, Lancaster. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit active.com/lititz-pa/cycling/races/rotary-ride-for-the-community-2021 to register. The early bird registration fee the event is $30 (pre-registration ends April 12) and you can order a T-shirt if you sign up before April 20. Riders may also register at the park the day of the race for $35. All riders should check in at Manheim Township Community Park from 7-9 a.m. Helmets and closed toe shoes are required. All riders must return to the park no later than 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided at the park.

FIELD HOCKEY

• GEARS will host an Indoor Field Hockey Clinic for beginning players, to focus on teaching the game’s basics through a variety of drills, fun competitions and small games. Hockey sticks and balls will be available for use. Shinguards are recommended. Fee includes a T-shirt and mouthguard. Clinic is on Saturdays from Feb. 6-March 13, from 8-9 a.m. for Grades 1-3 and 9:15-10:15 a.m. for Grades 4-6 in the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

FIELD SCHEDULING

• The 2021 Elizabethtown Area Field Scheduling Meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the GEARS Community Center, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. This is a mandatory meeting for leagues, associations and groups interested in utilizing Elizabethtown Borough, West Donegal Township, Mount Joy Township and/or Elizabethtown Area School District athletic fields/facilities. Organizations should have a representative attend to review regulations, facility stipulations and to discuss facility requests. Make certain to bring specific dates, times and field requests to the meeting for consideration. For request forms or additional information call 717-367-0355 or email KarenEberly@GetintoGEARS.org.

GOLF

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2021 includes: Two-Person Scramble, May 23 at Conestoga Country Club; Better-Ball, June 13 at Overlook Golf Course; Individual Amateur, July 18-19 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Club; Mixed Tournament, Aug. 22 at Crossgates Golf Club; Senior Amateur, Sept. 23 at Pilgrim’s Oak Golf Course. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

LACROSSE

• Central PA Lacrosse, Inc., a 501-c3, is recruiting for the position of president. Interested Central Pennsylvania Lacrosse community members who are current, long-standing, US Lacrosse members in good standing may apply. Applicants should submit their name, address, phone, email, US Lacrosse membership number, a statement of recent and current roles in the game and a brief resume of professional and community activities to Centralpachapter@gmail.com, laxcoachlaura@gmail.com, caesarlax@verizon.net, jtnoll@yahoo.com and ashleymhock@gmail.com, prior to March 1.

• GEARS will offer a Lacrosse Club for girls in grades 5-9 to teach the basics of the sport through practices and games. The season will run March 15 through May 13 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Elizabethtown Area High School Field No. 1 with practices and games on Saturdays. For information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

LIFEGUARD TRAINING

• Hempfield recCenter is hosting American Red Cross lifeguard training for participants ages 15 and older, including hands-on skills and written components. Learn how to prevent and respond to water emergencies. Certification includes first aid, CPR and AED training, and is valid for two years. A skills pre-test is required, and will be held April 9 for a course set for April 23-25, and April 16 for a course set for April 30 and May 1-2. Participants must attend all classes and complete all tests. This course contains online components. Contact Deb Pelen at dpelen@hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will run from the Bluebird Lane area of Longs Park. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• Manheim Township Soccer Club Spring 2021 rec soccer registration and Lancaster Elite Winter Youth Academy registrations are open. Visit mtsoccer.com REC for information and registration.

• GEARS will host an Youth Indoor Soccer Program for players in Grades 1-3, led by Elizabethtown College players. Clinic is on Saturdays from Feb. 6-March 13, from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. in the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

SOFTBALL

• St. Joe Softball is now accepting registrations for our 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams including all girls 6-14 years old. 8U (for girls ages 6-8) is coach pitch and strictly instructional, as opposed to higher levels, where players pitch. Our fields are on Wabank Road near Hamilton Elementary in Southwest Lancaster. Any girl attending any Catholic school or Sunday school in Lancaster County is eligible. Practices begin in March. Coaches, assistants and helpers are needed as well. Early bird signup with discount until March 1. Register online at stjosephcatholicclub.com. Call Director Bill Souders at 717-917-3755 for information.

• 59 & Over Lanco Senior Softball, an established 13-team Senior Modified Softball League, has openings available for new teams and/or any player who would like to enjoy Modified Softball from May until Mid-August. For information, go to the group’s website at leaguelineup.com/lcseniorsoftball or call Don at 717-917-1356.

• Crusader Girls Spring Softball registration is now open. The group is assembling teams for 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U for the Spring 2021 season. All home games are played at St. Leo the Great. As a feeder program for LCHS, girls from any parish in Lancaster County are welcome. The registration link can be found online at stleos.weshareonline.org/CrusaderSoftball

RegistrationSPRING2021. Registration deadline is Feb. 12. Indoor practices are expected to begin in March. For information, contact Ed Krow, Crusader Softball coordinator, at ed@edkrow.com.

SWIMMING

• Hempfield recCenter is hosting a Youth Summer Swim Team Warm-Up from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays from March 12 to May 7. Open to swimmers ages 13–19. Conditioning practice will focus on technique and endurance prior to the start of the competitive season. Call 717-898-3102 or visit hempfieldrec.com to register.

VOLLEYBALL

• GEARS is accepting teams for its Winter 2021 Coed Sixes Volleyball League, scheduled to begin Monday, March 1 and conclude in early May. Teams interested in playing in this league should submit a team roster and registration fee no later than Feb. 12 to be included in the league schedule. For information or to register, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call Nate Diegel at 717-367-0355.

COACHING OPENINGS

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking a head varsity softball coach, assistant varsity girls lacrosse coach, assistant varsity baseball coach, head and assistant varsity girls soccer coaches and a volunteer assistant varsity lacrosse coach. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School (dina_henry@conestogavalley.org). EOE.

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for a junior high head girls soccer coach and a junior high assistant boys soccer coach for the 2021-22 school year. Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski – Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For information, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1438 or roger_czerwinski@cocalico.org. Deadline for application is Feb. 12. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.

• The Kutztown Area School District has the following vacancies: head HS boys volleyball coach, assistant HS boys volleyball coach, MS softball coach, and head HS boys soccer coach. Send application, resume and letter of interest to applications@kasd.org, or to KASD, Attn: Dr. Steven Leever, Assistant Superintendent, 251 Long Lane, Kutztown, PA 19530. Application materials may be found atkasd.org/employment. EOE.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant varsity girls’ lacrosse coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Scott Govern, Athletic Director, sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than Feb. 4 or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

• The Hempfield athletic department has the following openings: track and field assistant varsity coach, track and field assistant junior high coach, boys lacrosse assistant varsity coach and baseball assistant varsity coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Lancaster Aquatic Club is looking for an assistant swim coach to work 2-3 nights per week, approximately 2 hours each night. All inquiries can be sent to Margaret Kieffer at coachkieffer@Yahoo.com.

• Manheim Township School District is seeking to fill a coaching vacancy for the upcoming Spring 2021 season: varsity head boys volleyball coach. Visit the employment page online at mtwp.net to apply.

• Pequea Valley has an opening for a head varsity baseball coach this spring, and is also looking for several coaches for next school year, including: varsity assistant football, JH head boys soccer, JH assistant boys soccer and JH football. Send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510 ext. 5520, or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.