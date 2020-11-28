If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Manheim VFW Baseball and Manheim Lions Baseball will be holding the first of two spring registrations from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Keystone State Sports Indoor. The registration is for 2021 players in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U age groups, residing in the Manheim Central School District. If this is your first registration, please bring a copy of your birth certificate. You can also register for the five week Monday Night Winter Hitting program that starts Feb. 8. Questions may be directed to Darrell Zug at dzug15@windstream.net. The second and final registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 9, also at Keystone. More information is posted online at facebook.com/Manheim12U/.

• Spooky Nook Sports is now offering baseball and softball membership packages that include access to its batting cages, diamond and bullpen lanes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Membership will also provide access to the facility’s weight room and fitness areas. For information, email chads@nooksports.com.

FOOTBALL

• Starting in December, QB-WR-Kicking Camps will will be offered by Susquehanna Valley Sports at Spooky Nook. Camps are open to all ages. For information, check out svssports.com or contact Jim Cantafio at 717-468-7185 or jim@svssports.com.

• Private quarterback lessons are being held for all ages. Contact Jim Cantafio at 717-468-7185 or jim@svssports.com. All lessons will take place at the Spooky Nook Sports complex. For information, visit svssports.com.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will run from the Bluebird Lane area of Longs Park. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOFTBALL

• The Lancaster Chapter of PIAA softball umpires is looking for officials for the 2021 Lancaster Lebanon softball league. Previous softball umpiring experience is helpful but not necessary. We will train you. For information call Charlie Sauer at 717-872-8481.

COACHING OPENINGS

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has a spring vacancy for the 2020-21 school year, and seeks an assistant coach in boys lacrosse. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/.

• Annville-Cleona School District, located in Lebanon County, is currently accepting applications for the following positions: HS assistant track and field coach (throwing), HS assistant track and field coach (pole vault) and JH assistant track and field coach. All interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Tommy Long, Athletic Director, Annville-Cleona School District, 500 S. White Oak St., Annville, PA 17003 or by email to tlong@acschools.org.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.