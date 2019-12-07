If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Aquatics
• The inaugural Cocalico vs. Ephrata Alumni Swim Meet, sponsored by HARTZ Physical Therapy, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Ephrata Recreation Center. All proceeds will benefit both high school programs, and alumni from either program are invited to compete. The entry fee for participation in an unlimited number of events is $10. Event T-shirts ($15) and swim caps ($5) representing each school will be on sale the evening of the event. The event lineup and entry form are available online at forms.gle/ry2ZzfihVQrSHYi66. For infromation, contact Cocalico coach Wendy Enck at wendykenck@gmail.com or Ephrata coach Mickey Molchany at Mickeymolchany@gmail.com.
• Lifeguarding courses will be offered by Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St,. Lititz. American Red Cross recertification will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Includes ARC FirstAid/CPR recert. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 227. A full ARC lifeguarding certification course for ages 15-over will be held in February. For information contact HeatherFittery@lititzrec.com. Registration opens Dec 16.
• The SPEED Swimming Four-Stroke Clinic with Olympic medalist Kristy Kowal is set for noon to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. Register online at speedswim.net or contact HeatherFittery@lititzrec.com for information.
• Preschool and youth swimming lessons will be held at Lititz recCenter on weeknights and Saturdays in January and February with certified ARC instructors. Registration opens Dec. 16. Go online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 227.
Athletic training
• The 360 Performance Training Camp for student-athletes will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 26, 27 and 28 at Lititz recROC at Rock Lititz, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd. Master trainer Rick Garcia will lead male and female athletes ages 10 and over through conditioning, strengthening and speed and agility workouts. Registration opens Dec. 16 online at lititzrecROC.com or by calling 717-874-3281.
Baseball
• Manheim VFW Baseball and Manheim Lions Baseball will hold the first of two spring registrations from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at Keystone Baseball Academy. The registration is for 2020 baseball players in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U age groups, residing in the Manheim Central School District. First-time registrants should bring a copy of their birth certificate. Players may also register for the seven-week Monday Night Winter Hitting program, which starts Jan. 27. Questions may be directed to Darrell Zug at dzug15@windstream.net. The second and final registration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 at Keystone Baseball Academy. Information is online at facebook.com/Manheim12U/.
• A preseason bootcamp is being offered by Keystone State Baseball & Softball Academy instructors Greg Williams, Ted Williams, Shaun Vernesoni and Joe Hruska. The program is for players looking to ready themselves for upcoming winter team workouts or evaluations for their local travel organizations. Players will be divided into two age groups, 12-under and 13-over. Each session is two hours, with one hour being devoted to defensive skill work and drills in the field followed by an hour of offensive drills and skill instruction in the cage. Registration fee is $200. Roster spots are limited. To reserve a spot, email julie.williams@KeystoneStateBaseball.com.
Coaching openings
• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has several vacancies for the 2019-20 school year, including an assistant swimming coach for this winter and an assistant baseball coach, high school assistant track coach and junior high head track coach for this spring. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled. EOE.
• Pequea Valley is currently accepting applications for a head varsity cross country coach and a head junior high cross country coach for the fall (2020) season. Inquiries should be directed to Mark Grossmann, Athletic Director, Pequea Valley High School, P.O. Box 287, Kinzers, PA 17535 or by email to mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org. For information call 717-768-5510, ext. 5520.
• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for a head boys lacrosse coach. Go online at lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for information, or email resume with cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.
• The Hempfield athletic department has openings for a head varsity football coach, a head varsity field hockey coach and a head varsity girls lacrosse coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.
• Manheim Central is seeking a head coach for junior high boys soccer. Interested candidates who have their security clearances in order, should apply online at manheimcentral.org or call Athletic Director George Derbyshire at 717-664-8429 for more details.
• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for a head junior high track coach. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School, Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.
Futsal
• A Youth Winter Indoor Futsal League, with a coed division for boys and girls ages 8-11 and separate divisions for boys and girls ages 12-14 will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sundays from Jan. 12 to Feb. 16. Skills sessions and league-like play are built into each week. Registration opens Dec. 16 online at lititzrec.com. For infromation, email AngelaWeiler@lititzrec.com.
Hall of Fame
• The Octorara High School Athletic Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 2020 class of inductees. Achievements should include contributions made to athletics while attending Octorara High School and beyond (i.e. collegiate athletic participation, coaching experience, involvement in community athletics, etc.). Eligible candidates must have been a member of an Octorara Area High School class at least 10 years prior to the nomination. The nomination form may be found online at octorara.k12.pa.us/ or by contacting Superintendent of Schools Michele M. Orner, Ed.D., at morner@octorara.org. The induction ceremony will be held in conjunction with the high school’s homecoming celebration in the fall. Nominations are due by May 31 and should be returned to: Octorara Athletic Hall of Fame, Attention: Michele M. Orner, Ed.D.-Superintendent of Schools, 228 Highland Road Suite 1, Atglen, Pa. 19310.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. Free community fitness classes will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville, offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Rugby
• The Knightmares are looking for girls currently in grades 5-8 to join their 2020 middle school 7s team. Players may reside in any school district. Competition, against Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland teams, will be held from early March through mid-May. The team will practice with and serve as a developmental team for the organization’s high school girls team. New and experienced players are welcome, and everyone plays. Tournaments/matches are held on Sundays. For information go online at pennlegacy.org/rugbyfc.htm, or contact Coach Capp at jcapp15.jc@gmail.com or 717-413-8549.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Park by the Ampitheater. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs can be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
Soccer
• Lancaster Elite Collegiate Academy is announcing tryouts for a U16 team (2005\2006) which will be coached by F&M men's coach Dan Wagner. Tryouts will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 and 8 at the F&M Alumni Sports and Fitness Center in College Square. To register for the tryout sessions, go online at LancasterElite.com.
Softball
• Crusader Girls Spring Softball registration is now open. 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U teams are being assembled for the Spring 2020 season. All home games are played at St. Leo the Great. This feeder program for Lancaster Catholic accepts girls from any Catholic parish in Lancaster County. Registration is available online at stleos.weshareonline.org/CrusaderSoftballRegistrationSPRING2020, and deadline is Jan. 15. Indoor practices should begin in March. For information, contact coordinator Ed Krow at ed@edkrow.com.