Aquatics
• Hempfield recCenter’s winter pool programs are underway, and include Swim America, Aqua Tot, Masters and more. Full and review lifeguarding classes and a CPR course will also be offered. Go online at hempfiedrec.com or call 717-898-3102, ext. 137 for information.
• A Future Red Tornado swim clinic, led by the McCaskey High School coaching staff with help from the teams, is being offered by Lancaster Rec for children ages 8-14. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals. This clinic is set for Feb. 18-21 at the JP McCaskey pool. Times vary by age group. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
Baseball
• Lancaster Rec will offer a coed tee ball league for children ages 5-6 starting late March/early April. There will be one practice each week to develop fundamentals. Games will be on Saturdays. Register in person from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 23 or from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Lancaster Rec Commission, 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster. Register by Feb. 21 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
• Lancaster Rec will offer a rookie league for children ages 7-8 starting late March/early April. There will be 1-2 practices each week to develop fundamentals and learn rules. Games will be on Saturdays. Register in person from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 23 or from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Lancaster Rec Commission, 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster. Register by Feb. 21 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
Basketball
• The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship, sponsored by K of C Council 6810, will be held from 1-5 p.m. January 19 at St. Leo the Great School, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster. All boys and girls ages 9-14 may participate by showing proof of age (e.g., copy of birth certificate) and written parental consent. A participant's age category is based on his or her age as of Jan. 1. Contestants register at the door by filling in a brief entry form, and will receive a certificate of participation. Winners receive a winner's certificate and wall plaque or trophy, and will move on to district, regional and state competition. International champs are named by KofC HQ based on scores from state-level contests. For information call/text George Elko at 717-203-6210 or email gmelko@comcast.net.
• A Junior NBA Teen Basketball League is being offered by Lancaster Rec for children in grades 7-10. Practices begin in late February. Practices are held 1-2 nights a week, with games on Thursdays and/or Saturdays at School District of Lancaster gyms. Coaches will notify players of practice days/times. Players listed on varsity rosters are not permitted to play. Register in person from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 23 or from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Lancaster Rec Center, 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster. Register by Feb. 14 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
Coaching openings
• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a junior high assistant boys soccer coach. This person will be responsible for the instruction and supervision of the junior high school program. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or by email at hroffice@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. Deadline for applications is Jan. 20. EOE.
• The Hempfield athletic department has the following openings: assistant field hockey coaches, assistant softball coaches, assistant girls lacrosse coaches and assistant girls soccer coaches. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.
• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has the followingvacancies for the 2019-20 school year: (winter) high school assistant swimming coach; (spring) head varsity girls lacrosse coach (posting open until Jan. 19), JV head softball coach, high school assistant track coach and junior high head track coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled unless otherwise noted. EOE.
• Manheim Township School District is looking to fill the following vacancies for the upcoming Spring 2020 season: boys head and assistant volleyball coaches, junior high assistant track coach, JV assistant softball coach and spring game manager. Visit the employment page online at mtwp.net to apply.
Gymnastics
• Lancaster Rec and Fusion Gymnastics will offer a class for children ages 5-14 on the basics of gymnastics with emphasis on increasing strength and flexibility. Classes will be held Tuesdays from Feb. 11 to March 17 at the Lancaster Rec Center Gym. Times vary by age group. Register by Jan. 31 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
Ice hockey
• Regency Ice Rink, 2155 Ambassador Circle, Lancaster, offers an in-house ice hockey program from 8-9 a.m. every Saturday for children under the age of 12, with little or no ice hockey experience. The program provides skating and hockey instruction and allows time for games to be played at each session. It is staffed by our coaches, who have been trained by USA Hockey and obtained all the appropriate clearances. Participants will be provided all necessary equipment and jerseys. The program follows USA Hockey's American Development Model. For information, go online at regencyicerink.com or call 717-391-6605. The rink also offers a free learn to play hockey program, “ME Hockey,” from 9-10 a.m. every Saturday. All equipment provided. It is an open ice format for players to learn the game at their own pace.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Park by the ampitheater. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs may be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
• Frozen Foot 5K and Idiots Option 10K dates for 2020 are Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 15. Join in for the 32nd running of the series and build a snowman with this year’s finisher's medals. Be one of the first Series 400 registrants and get a custom quarter zip tech shirt. All races start at 2 p.m. at Leffler Chapel on the campus of Elizabethtown College. Go online at appliedracemgmt.com or call 717-580-6983 for information.
• The Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club will host the 10th anniversary Polar Bear 5K Trail Run/Hike at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 in Lancaster County Central Park. Participants may bring dogs (on a leash) to run or walk with them. The race will follow the same route as 2019, winding through the park on well-maintained trails with some hills. Race day registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the park's Pavilion 22; park for bus pickup at 826 Eshleman Mill Road, Lancaster. People registering in advance may pick up race packets from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Dick's Sporting Goods. Registration fee is $30 through Jan. 17, and $35 on race day. For information, online registration and forms, visit lancastersierraclub.org email sierraclubevent@gmail.com, or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sierraclublancaster.
Soccer
• Registration for Manheim Township Soccer Club’s spring rec season is open. Go online at mtsoccer.com for information or to register.
• GEARS will offer an Iddy Biddy Indoor Soccer program for children ages 3-5. Elizabethtown College players will teach basic soccer skills such as dribbling, passing and trapping. Participants will start to become familiar with the game of soccer. Emphasis will also be placed on social skills. Fee includes a T-shirt. This instructional program will be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays from Feb. 1 to March 21 (excluding Feb. 29 and March 7) at the GEARS Community Center Gym, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. Shin guards are recommended. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
• GEARS will offer an indoor soccer program for boys and girls in grades 1-3, to be led led by Elizabethtown College soccer players. This instructional program provides youth an opportunity to play in low-key games. It will take place from 10-11 a.m. (A) and 11 a.m.-12 noon (B) Saturdays from Feb. 1 to March 21 (excluding Feb. 29 and March 7) at the GEARS Community Center, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Softball
• The Lancaster Chapter of PIAA Softball Umpires is looking for officials for the 2020 season. Chapter meetings begin in February with the season running from early March to mid-May. Previous softball umpiring experience is helpful but not necessary; we will train you. For information, call Charlie Sauer at 717-872-8481.
Volleyball
• The GEARS Winter 2020 Coed Sixes Volleyball League, scheduled to begin Feb. 10 and conclude in early May, is now accepting teams. Rosters and registration fees should be submitted no later than Jan. 31. Games will be on Mondays between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the Daubert Gym, GEARS Community Center Gym and Elizabethtown Area Middle School Gym. The league is a 10-match season with playoffs. Minimum six-/maximum 15-player roster. Teams must have two females on the court at all times. League fee is $220 per team. For information go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call Doug Knauss at 717-367-0355.