If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Aquatics
• An American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Course will certify particpants to be swimming and water safety instructors. This is a blended learning format with both online and classroom components. Ages 16 and up. Class will meet on Sundays, Nov. 3-17 at the Masonic Village Patton Pool, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. To register or for more information on prerequisites, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Basketball
• The Manheim Township Hoops Club will hold its 11th annual 3v3 Basketball Tournament on Nov. 16 at Manheim Township High School. This event is for male and female players from grade 3 to adult. Prizes for first-place division winners. 3-point contest, half-court shot, food, music and more. Registration fee is $125 per team and is due by Nov. 11. Early bird special is $100 through Oct. 28. All proceeds benefit the Manheim Township Boys and Girls basketball programs. For information contact Keith Bushong at 717-380-5406 or via email at mths3v3@gmail.com.
• The 2019 White Rose Preseason Shootout is set for Nov. 2-3 at Red Lion Schools/York Vo-Tech. For school, AAU and travel teams, with divisions for fifth grade through high school, with teams from Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Entry deadline is Oct. 27 or until full. For information, contact Marty Ness at 717-586-4574 or Nessfive@yahoo.com, or Steve Maciejewski at 717-880-3428.
GEARS will be accepting registration for girls and boys in grades 1-9 for the BEARS Youth Basketball Program. Players will participate in practices and games from late-November through the end of January. Participation levels are grades 1-2 (instructional), 3-4, 5-6 and 7-9. To register or for information on fees, draft dates and practices, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355. Also, the program needs volunteer coaches, referees and supervisors. Contact DougKnauss@GetintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355.
Coaching openings
• Elizabethtown Area School District has an opening for a head varsity baseball coach. For information or to apply, go online at etownschools.org.
• Manheim Central is seeking an assistant senior high track coach. Someone with expertise in the jumps could get first recognition. All clearances are required. Apply online at mcsd.org. Call athletic director George Derbyshire at 664-8429 for information.
• The Hempfield athletic department has an opening for an assistant varsity wrestling coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.
• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head varsity girls basketball, head varsity baseball, head and assistant varsity girls lacrosse, varsity assistant/JV head cheerleading, assistant varsity softball, assistant junior high track and field, assistant varsity track and field. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE
• The Lancaster Aquatic Club is in need of part-time coaches 1-3 nights/week and some weekends to provide a dynamic, positive, hands-on training atmosphere in which swimmers can improve their performance through progressive conditioning and stroke technique.The LAC program encompasses all age groups of USA Swimming and is dedicated to doing everything possible to help athletes, no matter what level, achieve their maximum potential. A background in competitive swimming, USA Swimming Coach Certification, with a clean background check, certification in lifeguarding, CPR, First Aid and Coaches Safety Training are preferred, but LAC is able to help candidates complete items they might not currently have. Contact coach Margaret Kieffer at coachkieffer@yahoo.com for information.
• In The Net Sports Complex is looking for baseball hitting and pitching instructors and softball hitting instructors. Instructors must be interested in giving hitting, pitching, and/or fielding to individuals or groups plus wide variety of ages. This is a paid position. Must have previous coaching experience. Must send resume with experiences and references. Email resume and references to Academy Program Director Kyle Schubert at Kyle@inthenet.com.
Golf
• The Lancaster County Winter Golf Tour will hold its first event Nov. 7 at Four Seasons Golf Club. Starting time will be at 10 a.m. The Tour plays each Thursday during the winter at many of the local public golf courses. A schedule of dates and courses will be available at the first event. For information, contact Craig Hall at 717-875-1915.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact Deric Hafer, sports director, at Dhafer@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville, offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from the Enola Low Grade Trail (Providence Township Rail Trail), Quarryville. Costumes are encouraged. Part Two of the event will be held at 99 Krantz Mill Road, New Providence. For information, contact Stephanie at 717-951-9453 or Joe at 717-808-5207. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs can be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
• The 28th annual Thanksgiving Day Community 5K Turkey Trot is set for an 8:30 a.m. start Nov. 28 at New Oxford Elementary School, along Berlin Road, New Oxford. Register by Nov. 17 to guarantee T-shirt. Cost prior to Nov. 17 is $20 with shirt, $15 without. After Nov. 17, cost increases $5. For information, contact race directors Angie and Dan Piraino at 717-624-2271 or 609-280-8158, or go online at newoxfordturkeytrot.com.
• The 47th annual Millersville Turkey Trot will be held Nov. 28 starting at Pucillo Gym, Millersville University. Age group awards and random drawings will be provided. The 5K race will start at 9 a.m. Race information is available at millersvilleturkeytrot.com or on Race Roster. Entry forms are available at local running stores.
• The Brighter Futures 5K Run/Walk will be held Nov. 9 at Manor Middle School. The course is the paved walking path encircling the middle school and Hambright Elementary, linking with a path in adjacent John G. Herr Park. The race benefits Kids' Chance of PA. For information or to register, go online at EasternAlliance.com/BrighterFutures2019.
Soccer
• Lancaster Rec will hold Iddy Biddy Soccer for children ages 3-5. Kids will learn motor skills necessary to play soccer while working one-on-one and spending quality time with their parent or guardian. This program is held on Thursdays from Nov. 7-Dec. 5 at the Lancaster Rec Center Gym from 5-6 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Register by Oct. 31 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
• Upcoming 3 v 3 soccer tournaments at In the Net Sports include Halloween Havoc (Oct. 26), Black Friday (Nov. 29) and the Festivus Cup (Dec. 30/boys, Dec. 31/girls). All have a four 25-min game guarantee. U9 through high school boys and girls teams. $175 per team. Information and registration at inthenet.com, 717-838-8706 or brad@inthenet.com. Registration deadline is one week before each tournament.
Volleyball
• GEARS Recreation will host a men's and women's doubles tournament at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9 with divisions of Open, AA/A & BB. There also is a coed doubles tournament at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10 with the same divisions. Open division will receive cash awards. Paid pre-registration is $60 per team and walk-in registration the day of the tournament is $80 per team. Tournament will be held at the Elizabethtown Area High School gymnasiums, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Wrestling
• The sevent annual Wrestling For PA Wounded Warriors benefit tournament will be held Nov. 10 at Susquenita High School in Duncannon. Weight classes include 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 15U and 18U. Online registration only, available at boutmastersllc.com.