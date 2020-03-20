If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

Aquatics

• New Holland Swim Team is holding registration for all children in kindergarten through 12th grade who can swim the width of New Holland pool (25 meters). In-person registration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 4 at Elanco Library, 11 Chestnut Drive, New Holland, or online after April 1 at newhollandswimteam.com. Questions may be directed to our email at newhollandswimteam@gmail.com.

• The reconstructed Lititz Springs Pool will open Memorial Day weekend, and summer 2020 season passes are available at Lititz recCenter for families, individuals, seniors and youth. No residency requirements. Day guest passes will be sold at the pool gate on regular open dates. Purchase the passes at Lititz recCenter, online at lititzrec.com (aquatics), or by calling 717-626-5096.

• Lancaster Rec offers swimming lessons for children ages 6 months through 12 years. Lessons are taught by the McCaskey High School swim coach and certified lifeguard instructors on Mondays and Wednesdays from April 27 through May 20 at the McCaskey High School pool. Times vary based on age. Cost is $49 ($61.25 for non-resident) / $24.50 with scholarship. Register by April 17 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

Baseball

• Challenger of Lancaster County Little League, a baseball program endorsed by Little League International, is taking registrations for the 2020 spring season. This program is open to all children and adults who have a disability that does not allow them to participate in a traditional baseball program. There is no cost for the program. For information, go online at thsq.bluesombrero.com/lancasterchallenger or call Mike Tafelski at 717-682-0938. Register by March 27.

Basketball

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Lady Pioneers Youth Basketball Camp for L-S girls entering grades 3-9 will be held June 23-25 from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will be run by the high school coaching staff with help from the 2020 high school players. There will be daily skill stations, competitions and games. The deadline to register is June 4. Campers will receive a T-shirt. Go online at goo.gl/g4BZ2X for a registration form or contact Coach Fink at awf85@netzero.net.

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers 2020 Summer Camp for boys entering grades 3-10 will be held June 15-18. Times are 8-11:30 a.m. if entering grades 7-10 and 12:30-4 p.m. if entering grades 3-6. Campers receive a camp T-shirt and significant playing time while participating in two to three full-length games per day. Other camp highlights include team and individual competitions, daily prizes, instruction by the L-S coaching staff and players. Registration forms are available on the L-S website at l-spioneers.org/ or contact Coach Achille at john_achille@l-spioneers.org or text 717-405-8057.

Coaching openings

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: varsity football offensive and defensive line, head varsity rifle (coed), head varsity cheerleading, assistant varsity/ head JV cheerleading, head junior high cheerleading, and assistant varsity/ head JV girls volleyball. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE

• Pequea Valley is accepting applications for the following positions: Strength and conditioning coach, junior high football coach and junior high boys soccer coach. Inquiries should be directed to Mark Grossmann, Athletic Director, Pequea Valley High School, P.O. Box 287, Kinzers, PA 17535 or by email to mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org. For information, call 717-768-5510, ext. 5520.

• Elizabethtown Area School District has openings for a varsity boys basketball head coach and an assistant girls soccer coach. For information or to apply, go online at etownschools.org.

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has the following coaching vacancies for the 2020-21 school year: Junior high cross country head coach, junior high girls soccer assistant coach, junior high football assistant coach, high school boys soccer head coach (posting deadline April 1), high school boys soccer assistant coach, junior high boys basketball seventh-grade coach (volunteer position), junior high boys basketball eighth-grade coach, high school bowling head coach and high school swimming assistant coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled unless otherwise noted. EOE.

Field hockey

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township High School from 8-11 a.m. July 13-16. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-6 in the fall of 2020. Additionally, the Next Level Junior High Field Hockey Camp will also be held at Manheim Township from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13-16. It is for players entering grades 7-9 this fall. For information on either camp, contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.

• A Future Red Tornado camp for children in grades 3-6 will be led by the McCaskey High School field hockey coaching staff from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from April 21-May 26 at School District of Lancaster or Lancaster City Field. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals. Cost is $20. Register by April 17 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

Fitness

• The Parkinson's Recovery Fitness Meet and Mingle is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. April 18 at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. Community members impacted by Parkinson's Disease are invited to try fitness classes targeting common challenges experienced in the condition’s progression. PWR! Moves and Rock Steady Boxing will be offered by certified instructors. Occupational therapy and speech therapy specialists will also be on hand. No cost to attend, and caregivers are encouraged to take part. For information or to RSVP, call Erica Wolgemuth-Johnson at 717-626-5096, ext 235.

Golf

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2020 includes: Two-Person Scramble, May 17 at Four Seasons Golf Club; Better-Ball, June 14 at Highlands of Donegal; Amateur, July 12-13 at Bent Creek Country Club; Mixed, Aug. 16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club; and Senior, Sept. 10 at Foxchase Golf Club. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

• An 18-Hole Ladies League will be held Wednesdays at Crossgates Golf Club from April through October, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start each week. A $34 weekly fee includes greens fees, cart fees and prize money. An informational meeting is set for 9 a.m. March 25 at the club’s Copper Hill Public House. For information, go online at crossgatesgolf.com, stop by the pro shop or call 717-872-4500.

• An 18-Hole Men's Senior League (ages 60-over) will be held Thursdays at Crossgates Golf Club from April through October, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start each week. A $34 weekly fee includes greens fees, cart fees and prize money. An informational meeting is set for 9 a.m. March 26 at the club’s Copper Hill Public House. For information, go online at crossgatesgolf.com, stop by the pro shop or call 717-872-4500.

• Crossgates’ Tuesday Summer Junior Golf Program will be held June 9 through July 21. The program includes a one-hour group clinic starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by nine holes of junior play. Open to junior golfers ages 10-17, with prior golf experience. Cost is $175 per player. For information, go online at crossgatesgolf.com, stop by the pro shop or call 717-872-4500.

• Crossgates Golf Club will host a monthly Couples Nine & Dine event on Fridays from April through October. The first is April 17, with a 4:30 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $75 per couple, to include greens fees, cart fees, prizes and dinner after golf. A cash bar is available. For information, go online at crossgatesgolf.com, stop by the pro shop or call 717-872-4500.

• Crossgates Golf Club will host a monthly team event on Saturday mornings from April through October. The first event is a four-person scramble on April 18 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Cost is $75 per person, to include greens fees, cart fees, range balls, prizes and a $15 gift card to Copper Hill Public House. For information, go online at crossgatesgolf.com, stop by the pro shop or call 717-872-4500.

• The Four Seasons Nine-Hole Ladies League will begin its season April 9 with a 7:45 a.m. scramble. The league meeting will be held in the golf course pro shop following play that day. League play runs through Oct. 15. For information, contact Terri Morton at 717-898-0536 or terri@fourseasonsgolfclub.club.

• The Four Seasons 18-Hole Ladies League will hold a meeting at 8 a.m. April 2 in the golf course pro shop. Casual play will follow at 9 a.m. League play begins April 9 and runs through Oct. 15. The league is open to women with a 40 handicap or less. For information, contact Terri Morton at 717-898-0536 or terri@fourseasonsgolfclub.club.

• Four Seasons Golf Club is accepting applications for its 2020 Junior Golf Program, which begins June 16 and continues each Tuesday through Aug. 4. The program includes a group clinic beginning at 9:15 a.m. followed by golf, and is designed for juniors ages 10 through 17. All skill levels may attend. The cost is $180. Four Seasons also offers a program for juniors ages 5-9. For information, contact U.S. Kids Golf Coach William Gately at 717-898-0104.

• The Strasburg Fire Company’s fourth annual golf tournament will be held at Tanglewood Manor Golf Course on May 11, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per golfer. For information or to register for the tournament, email Jim Kiscaden at ljameskiscaden43@gmail.com or phone 717-468-0721. Registration material may also be obtained on the fire company website, strasburgfire.com.

• The 14th annual four-person "Spring Mix" golf tournament, sponsored by GEARS and Dr. Dale Treese, will be held April 24 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Sunset Golf Course, 2601 Sunset Drive, Middletown. The tournament will have three different playing formats: six holes of scramble, six holes of better ball and six holes of alternate play. A $90/player fee includes green fees, cart, range balls, dinner and awards. Tournament proceeds will benefit the GEARS Summer Playground Program. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• The 27th annual Township of Spring Parks & Recreation Department Golf Classic will be held May 8 at Manor Golf Club. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Cost is $80 per golfer. For information or to register, email DMcKissick@springtwpberks.org or call 610-678-5399, ext. 1150.

• After School Junior Golf Clinics, open to children ages 5-14, will again be offered this season at Manor Golf Club, 153 Bran Road, Sinking Spring. Students will learn and reinforce the basics of the full swing, short game, and putting. There will be plenty of games and competitions to enhance the fun factor. No clubs or prior experience needed. Students will be grouped by age/ability for appropriate level of instruction. For Session 1 (from 4-5:15 p.m. May 4, 11 and 18), register online at themanorgolfclub.com or call 610-334-8690. If registering for Session 2 (from 6-7:15 p.m. May 4, 11 and 18), call Spring Township at 610-678-5399 or go online at springtwpberks.org/parks-recreation/. Cost is $65 per golfer.

Gymnastics

• The Lancaster Rec and Fusion Gymnastics are offering a class for children ages 5-14 on the basics of gymnastics with emphasis on increasing strength and flexibility. Classes are held on Tuesdays from April 7 to May 12 at the Lancaster Rec Center Gym. Times vary by age group. Cost is $49 ($61.25 for non-resident) / $24.50 with scholarship. Register by March 27 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

Rec centers

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.

• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.

• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.

Running

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club has suspended all its group runs indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The Triple Crown 5K Series will be offered to benefit the recCenters of Lancaster County (Ephrata, Hempfield and Lititz). All ages and all levels of competition are welcome on moderate courses in three communities. Kids’ runs will also be held on race dates. Triple Crown cash prizes available in three consolidated divisions for combined runner race times. Kings, Queens and runners-up. Awards presented at last race. The race dates include the Ephrata Memorial Day 5K on May 25, the Hempfield Honey Run 5K on Aug. 23, and the Lititz Pretzel Twist 5K on Sept 19. One registration fee covers all three races. For information, go online at active.com or recCentersLanco.com. More details are also available at each recCenter.

• The Running & Triathlon Club meets at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, from 7-8 p.m. each Monday. Find motivation, train with a pro and build your strategy for your next (or first) event. Beginners welcome. Targeted small-group training along with practice runs, competitive tips and peer mentoring. Register with monthly fee online at lititzrec.com. For information, email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext 239.

Soccer

• Lancaster Elite tryout registration is open for the 2020-21 season. Go online at LancasterElite.com (Tryout Information) to register.

Softball

• The 16U Aftershock girls softball team is looking for a pitcher to join it for the remainder of the 2020 season. Aftershock Softball is a competitive, fun USSSA Registered Team and has qualified for the USSSA Nationals in Ocean City, Maryland, in July. If interested, or for information, contact Terry Bender at 717-598-7674 or terry.bender@comcast.net. See Aftershock Softball 16U Travel on Facebook or aftershocksoftball.net online.

• The Pequea Valley Church Softball League is seeking two teams —\!q one full team and a second half-team to combine with another church to form a full team — for the 2020 season, which begins April 13. For information, call Ehren Graybill at 717-468-4405 or Tom Dittoe at 717-397-7709.

Tennis

• Lancaster Rec will offer lessons for children ages 6-17 on the basics of tennis, taught by experienced instructors, to be held on Saturdays from April 4 to May 16 at the Buchanan Park tennis courts. Times vary based on age. Cost is $49 ($61.25 for non-resident) / $24.50 with scholarship. Register by March 27 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

Track and field

• The Jr. Tornado Track Club for children ages 8-14 will teach the fundamentals of the sport. Held from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from April 20 through June 10 at the McCaskey track. Cost is $59 ($73.75 for non-resident) / $29.50 with scholarship. Register by April 10 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

Ultimate Frisbee

• The local Ultimate Frisbee community is hosting clinics and pickup games at the several times and locations, including 3:30 p.m. Sundays on the McCaskey High School front lawn, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Long's Park and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington. For information, contact Richard at 717-725-1846.