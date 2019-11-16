If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Aquatics
• A lifeguard recertification course from the American Red Cross will be held at Lititz recCenter on Dec. 21 with an 8 a.m. start. For information or to register, email HeatherFittery@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 227.
Baseball
• The Infield Defense Clinic, conducted by former Millersville standout Ted Williams, will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from Nov. 18 to Dec. 11 at Keystone State Baseball & Softball Academy. Elementary school players are from 6-7 p.m., middle school/high school players from 7-8 p.m. All participants will have an opportunity to get instruction in fielding fundamentals, footwork, throwing techniques, positioning and double play techniques. For information or to reserve a spot, call Williams at 814-547-9411.
• Friday night batting practice on the arena field will be held at Keystone State Baseball & Softball Academy with Ted Williams from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 22, Dec. 6 and Dec.13. The cost is $25 per player for one hour of live batting practice. Space is limited to five players per session. Contact Williams at 814-547-9411 for information or to register.
Basketball
• A youth league will be held at Lititz recCenter. Boys and girls in grades 3-6 should register by Nov. 20. Skill session is Nov. 23. Boys and girls in grades 7-12 should register by Dec. 4. Skill session is Dec. 7. Games will be played Saturdays in January and February. Register online at lititzrec.com, email RonStief@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096 ext. 229.
• Penn Manor Area Recreation Basketball Association registration will be held at Manor Middle School on from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3. All boys and girls in the Penn Manor School District in grades 7-12 are eligible. The fee is $60 and is due at registration. The fee can be paid by check or cash. Information and online registration are available at pennmanorrec.com.
Coaching openings
• Manheim Central is seeking an assistant senior high track coach. Someone with expertise in the jumps could get first recognition. All clearances are required. Apply online at manheimcentral.org. Call athletic director George Derbyshire at 664-8429 for information.
• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for a head boys lacrosse coach and an assistant girls basketball coach. Visit lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for information, or send resume with cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.
Ice hockey
• Regency Ice Rink, 2155 Ambassador Circle, Lancaster, offers an in-house ice hockey program from 8-9 a.m. every Saturday for children under the age of 12, with little or no ice hockey experience. The program provides skating and hockey instruction and allows time for games to be played at each session. It is staffed by our coaches, who have been trained by USA Hockey and obtained all the appropriate clearances. Participants will be provided all necessary equipment and jerseys. The program follows USA Hockey's • American Development Model. For information, go online at regencyicerink.com or call 717-391-6605. The rink also offers a free learn to play hockey program, “ME Hockey,” from 9-10 a.m. every Saturday. All equipment provided. It is an open ice format for players to learn the game at their own pace.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact Deric Hafer, sports director, at Dhafer@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville, offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Park by the Ampitheater. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs can be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
• The Great Turkey Hunt will be held at 8:15 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. Turkeys are hidden along the course and there will be dessert at the finish line. “Hunt” for turkeys as you run/walk and possibly win a frozen turkey to take home. Proceeds from the race will be used in partnership with ECHOS to support families this Christmas season. The race starts in the Elizabethtown College Brown Parking Lot, across the street from the college's Lake Placida. Packet pickup will be held from 6:45-8 a.m. race day near the starting line. Registration is $25. Shirts will be available on race day at an extra charge. Referral bonuses are available. Go to appliedracemgmt.com or email Grace at vgwells@comcast.net for information.
Skiing
• Hempfield recCenter invites youth in the Lancaster area to join the 2020 Ski and Snowboard Club. Registration is now open to participants in grades 6-12. The club will take four charter bus trips to Ski Roundtop each Sunday from Jan. 5-26. Buses will depart from Centerville Middle School at 2:30 p.m. and return at 10 p.m. To register, enroll through Hempfield recCenter for $85, which includes the four charter bus trips. Lift packages are an additional fee. To reserve your child's spot, call 717-898-3102. Space is limited. The deadline for registration is Nov. 17. A preseason meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Participants and parents should attend. For information, contact program director Cristine Maser at 717-898-3102 ext. 139 or via email at cmaser@hempfieldrec.com.
Tennis
• Tennis Central’s 2020 Winter Junior Team Tennis League is accepting registrations. Divisions include 12-U, 14-U and 18-U. Teams must have a minimum of three boys and three girls and an adult captain. Individual players may register and will be placed on a team. All players must be current USTA members. To join, go online at membership.usta.com. Competitions will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturdays from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15 at Racquet Club West, 200 Running Pump Road, Lancaster. Entry fee is $60 per player. For information, attend a parent/player/captain informational meeting at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Racquet Club West, or contact Jody Wilson at 717-538-2400 or jodyswilson@gmail.com. Register online at tennislink.usta.com/TeamTennis/Main/Homepage.aspx.