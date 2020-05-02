If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

Coaching openings

• Annville-Cleona is accepting applications through May 10 for a junior high assistant field hockey coach, a junior high head girls soccer coach, an assistant girls tennis coach and an assistant weight room supervisor. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Tommy Long, Athletic Director/Assistant Principal, Annville-Cleona School District, 500 S. White Oak St., Annville PA 17003 or by email at tlong@acschools.org.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a varsity head girls soccer coach. This person will be responsible for the instruction and supervision of the high school girls soccer program. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office by email hroffice@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• The Hempfield athletic department has openings for an assistant field hockey coach, an assistant girls soccer coach and an assistant junior high girls soccer coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For information, contact the Hempfield athletic office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• Warwick High School is accepting applications for an assistant football coach and junior high cheerleading, boys basketball and girls soccer coaches until May 4. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School, Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.

Cycling

• Lancaster Bicycle Club has announced that membership and renewal fees are being waived because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Solo riding is a healthy and acceptable shelter in place activity. Interested cyclists may use the club’s website, LancasterBicycleClub.net, for valuable safety resources and cue sheets, and are encouraged to use a properly fitted helmet, maintain social distance and follow traffic laws.

Golf

• The 2020 Pinnacle Cup Team Match Play Tournament is scheduled for June 15 at Royal Manchester Golf Links in Mount Wolf. Early registration discount is available until May 15. Two age divisions are offered. Up to 27 holes of golf, not including division and championship playoffs. Team registration forms, brochures and/or sponsorship brochures are available by calling 717-367-9144 or emailing cdtreese@centurylink.net.

• The 2020 Lancaster County Summer Golf Tour is expected to begin play May 11 at Crossgates. Starting times begin at 8 am. The Tour plays each Monday during the summer at many of the local public golf courses. A schedule of dates and courses will be available at the first event. For more information, contact Craig Hall at 717-875-1915.

Officiating

• The Lancaster Chapter of PIAA Football Officials will be holding a weekly Webinar to prepare candidates to take the PIAA football officials examination. Webinars will be held every Tuesday evening from 7-8:30 p.m. June 2through July 7. Meetings may be joined by either via videoconference or phone conference. If interested, contact Dennis Beck at Dennis.Beck@comcast.net or 717-799-1430.

• Interested in officiating basketball for the 2020-21 season? The Lancaster-Lebanon Basketball Officials (LLBBO) is recruiting new members to join its chapter. Now is a great time to join chapter and give back to the sport. If interested, or have questions, contact Jay Gallagher at jaygall42@gmail.com.

Rec centers

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.

• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.

• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.

Running

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club has suspended all its group runs indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The Be the Difference Virtual 5K is being offered by the Community Services Group. Proceeds will benefit Mental Health First Aid training. Participants may run their race independently and submit their time through an electronic form anytime through 11:59 p.m. May 18. Once social distancing restrictions are lifted, a celebration event will be hosted at Clipper Magazine Stadium, where runners will receive a swag bag and T-shirt. Runners are asked take pictures and share them via social media using #bethedifference5k. Register online at lancasterbarnstormers.com.

Soccer

• Lancaster Elite tryout registration is open for the 2020-21 season for U9-U18 boys and girls. Go online at LancasterElite.com (Tryout Information) to register.