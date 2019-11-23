If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Aquatics
• A lifeguard recertification course from the American Red Cross will be held at Lititz recCenter on Dec. 21 with an 8 a.m. start. For information or to register, email HeatherFittery@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 227.
Baseball
• Manheim VFW Baseball and Manheim Lions Baseball will hold the first of two spring registrations from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at Keystone Baseball Academy. The registration is for 2020 baseball players in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U age groups, residing in the Manheim Central School District. First-time registrants should bring a copy of their birth certificate. Players may also register for the seven-week Monday Night Winter Hitting program, which starts Jan. 27. Questions may be directed to Darrell Zug at dzug15@windstream.net. The second and final registration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 at Keystone Baseball Academy. Information is online at facebook.com/Manheim12U/.
• A preseason bootcamp is being offered by Keystone State Baseball & Softball Academy instructors Greg Williams, Ted Williams, Shaun Vernesoni and Joe Hruska. The program is for players looking to ready themselves for upcoming winter team workouts or evaluations for their local travel organizations. Players will be divided into two age groups, 12-under and 13-over. Each session is two hours, with one hour being devoted to defensive skill work and drills in the field followed by an hour of offensive drills and skill instruction in the cage. Registration fee is $200. Roster spots are limited. To reserve a spot, email julie.williams@KeystoneStateBaseball.com.
Basketball
• A youth league will be held at Lititz recCenter. Boys and girls in grades 7-12 should register by Dec. 4. Skill session is Dec. 7. Games will be played Saturdays in January and February. Register online at lititzrec.com, email RonStief@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096 ext. 229.
• Penn Manor Area Recreation Basketball Association registration will be held at Manor Middle School on from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3. All boys and girls in the Penn Manor School District in grades 7-12 are eligible. The fee is $60 and is due at registration. The fee can be paid by check or cash. Information and online registration are available at pennmanorrec.com.
• GEARS will host an Iddy Biddy Basketball program for children ages 4-6. Coaches will teach basic shooting, dribbling and passing skills. This instructional program will be held from 8-8:45 a.m. on Saturdays from Dec. 7-Jan. 25 at the East High Elementary Gym, 800 E. High St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Coaching openings
• The Hempfield athletic department has an opening for a head varsity girls lacrosse coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.
• Manheim Central is seeking a head coach for junior high boys soccer. Interested candidates who have their security clearances in order, should apply online at manheimcentral.org or call Athletic Director George Derbyshire at 717-664-8429 for more details.
• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for a head junior high track coach. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School, Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.
• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for a head boys lacrosse coach and an assistant girls basketball coach. Visit lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for information, or send resume with cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.
• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) has openings for a varsity assistant football coach, varsity assistant girls lacrosse coaches, a junior high assistant cross country coach, a junior high assistant field hockey coach and an assistant junior high assistant track and field coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Scott Govern at sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than Dec. 4 or until positions are filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact Deric Hafer, sports director, at Dhafer@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville, offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Park by the Ampitheater. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs can be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
Softball
• Crusader Girls Spring Softball registration is now open. 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U teams are being assembled for the Spring 2020 season. All home games are played at St. Leo the Great. This feeder program for Lancaster Catholic accepts girls from any Catholic parish in Lancaster County. Registration is available online at stleos.weshareonline.org/CrusaderSoftballRegistrationSPRING2020, and deadline is Jan. 15. Indoor practices should begin in March. For information, contact coordinator Ed Krow at ed@edkrow.com.
Tennis
• Tennis Central’s 2020 Winter Junior Team Tennis League is accepting registrations. Divisions include 12-U, 14-U and 18-U. Teams must have a minimum of three boys and three girls and an adult captain. Individual players may register and will be placed on a team. All players must be current USTA members. To join, go online at membership.usta.com. Competitions will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturdays from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15 at Racquet Club West, 200 Running Pump Road, Lancaster. Entry fee is $60 per player. For information, attend a parent/player/captain informational meeting at 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Racquet Club West, or contact Jody Wilson at 717-538-2400 or jodyswilson@gmail.com. Register online at tennislink.usta.com/TeamTennis/Main/Homepage.aspx.