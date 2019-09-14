If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Agility trials
• The Lancaster Kennel Club will present its annual Agility Trials on Sept. 28-29 at In The Net, 798 Airport Road, Palmyra. Admission is free. Trials start at 8 a.m. each day and continue until late afternoon. More than 500 individual runs are scheduled for each day, running simultaneously in multiple rings. Vendors and concessions available. To find out more about agility, visit akc.org/events/agility/, and for more information on the event, visit lancasterkennelclub.org. Only dogs entered in the competition may be on site.
Aquatics
• An American Red Cross Lifeguarding Course will be held at Lititz recCenter from 5- 9 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13. Earn a full certification in Lifeguarding, including FirstAid/CPR. Ages 15 and older. ARC re-certification class is available Dec. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for current certificate holders who need to renew for 2020. Register online at lititzrec.com, call 717-626-5096 ext. 227, or email HeatherFittery@lititzrec.com.
• A lifeguard recertification course (recertification good for two years) for participants ages 15 and over will meet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29 at the Masonic Village Patton Pool, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. Students must bring a rescue mask. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Baseball
• The Fall Hitters Development Program, coached by former Millersville University player Ted Williams, will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 16 to Oct. 9 at Keystone State Baseball and Softball Academy. For more information, contact Williams at 814-547-9411 or ted.williams@keystonestatebaseball.com.
Basketball
• A coaches’ clinic on the flex offense will be presented by former Elizabethtown College men’s basketball coach Bob Schlosser from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Thompson Gym on the Elizabethtown College campus. Cost: $75, $20 for additional staff members. Proceeds benefits cancer treatment for former Elizabethtown player and current Governor Mifflin High School coach Kyle Conrad. To register, email to schlosra@etown.edu.
• Interested in becoming a PIAA basketball official for 2019-20 season? The Lancaster-Lebanon Basketball Officials Association is looking to add officials. Because of retirement and/or inactivity, the organization’s numbers have reached a critical level. Good candidates may include former players, parents of players who have graduated, parents of youth players and/or anyone who has a love for basketball. Interested individuals should act quickly to become certified, trained and scheduled for games that start in November. Contact Jay Gallagher at jaygall42@gmail.com for more information.
• GEARS will hold tryouts and skill evaluations for its 2019-20 travel leagues for girls and boys in grades 5 and 6. Girls tryouts will take place from 8-9 a.m. Sept. 28 and from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Bear Creek Gym. Boys tryouts will take place from 9:15-10:15 a.m. Sept. 28 and from 7:15-8:15 p.m. Sept. 30, also in the Bear Creek Gym.Use the school’s main entrance. The season begins in late October and runs through early February. For more information, call 717-367-0355.
• A men’s league will be offered by Lititz recCenter from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday nights from Sept. 25 through Dec. 18. Games start at 6:30 p.m. Ages 18 and over, high school teams welcome. Cost is $525 per team. Register by contacting Program Director Ron Stief at RonStief@lititzrec.com.
• The Ephrata Recreation Center has openings in its men’s adult league, which will play on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from the first week in December through the last week in February. Team registrations are due by Nov. 15. For more information contact Jean Wentz at 717-738-1167, ext.105.
• The Little Hoopers program for children in grades K-2, hosted by Lancaster Rec,will be held Oct. 2 to Nov. 9. Times vary based on grade. Practices are held on Wednesdays at Price Elementary School gym, and games are held the last three weeks of the program on Saturdays at the Lancaster Rec Center. Players will be evaluated and placed at the appropriate level, by skill, after the first week of practice. Register by Sept. 20 or until full. For more information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.
• The Junior NBA Youth Basketball League for children in grades 3-6 will open practice in November. Games will be played on Saturdays from December through February at a School District of Lancaster Gym. Register in person from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 18, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 5 and from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Lancaster Rec Center, 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster. Register by Oct. 15 or until full. For more information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.
Coaching openings
• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a varsity head track and field coach and a junior high head wrestling coach. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or by email hroffice@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. Deadline for applications is Sept. 17. EOE
• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking a head varsity girls lacrosse coach and two assistant varsity girls lacrosse coaches. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Scott Govern at sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than Sept. 20 or until positions are filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.
Field hockey
• A youth indoor league will be held at Lititz recCenter on Sundays from Oct. 27 through Dec. 15. Times are 1-2:30 p.m. for ages 8-10, and 2:30-4 p.m. for ages 11-14. Players are to provide their own shin guards and mouthguards. Bring or borrow sticks. Register online at lititzrec.com, call 717-626-5096 ext. 229, or email RonStief@lititzrec.com.
Flag football
• Iddy Biddy flag football for children ages 3-5, will be held on Thursdays from Oct. 3-30 at the Lancaster Rec Center Gym from 5-6 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Children will learn motor skills necessary to play flag football while working one-on-one and spending quality time with their parent or guardian. Register by Sept. 26 or until full. For more information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.
Golf
• The 23rd annual GEARS Two-Person Scramble, sponsored by Dr. Dale Treese, D.D.S., will take place Oct. 4 at the Dauphin of Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg. The format is an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start of two-person scramble. Entry fee is $85 per person, to include green fees, cart, steak dinner and prizes. Proceeds benefit GEARS. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Ice hockey
• Regency Ice Rink’s new in-house program, the Regency Ice Cats, will begin Sept. 29. It is 10 weeks and costs $89. There will be one ice session per week, from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday mornings. Teams will be split equally and jerseys will be provided. Equipment is also available free to use, including skates. This program is for ages 10U and 12U (birth years 2007 and younger). Registration forms are available at the rink. For more information, contact info@regencyicerink.com.
Polo
• Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays through Oct. 6 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. Today’s match will feature Discover Lancaster Art, and the Sept. 22 match will feature Sunday brunch under the tent. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend, and matches start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and children under 12 are admitted free. For information, visit lancasterpolo.org.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact Deric Hafer, sports director, at Dhafer@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville, offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, swim instruction, league and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6:15 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from 130 Broadstone St., Lancaster. For more information, contact Jessica at 915-472-4863. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs can be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
• The 16th annual Fall Blast 5K run/walk, sponsored by Hartz Physical Therapy, will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Bonfield Elementary School in Lititz. All of the proceeds will benefit Off the Streets Lancaster. For more information or to register, visit hartzpt.com.
• “Running as You Age: Stay in the Race,” a discussion of running injuries and injury prevention, will be offered by NovaCare Rehabilitation from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Lititz Senior Center, 201 Market St., Lititz. RSVP by Sept. 30 by calling 717-205-3944.
Soccer
• The St. John Neumann Church Knights of Columbus Council 12532 is holding a free individual soccer challenge for boys and girls ages 9-14 from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Lancaster Catholic High School soccer field, rain or shine. A copy of each participant’s birth certificate and parents signature is required. Winners in each age and gender group receive a personalized award and move onto district competition. For more information contact Ron Dell at 717-569-2637.
Tennis
• Tennis Central is gearing up for the 2019 Fall Steinman Patrons Cup. Junior players ages 6-18 are invited to attend four 90-minute Saturday instructional sessions at Racquet Club West, 200 Running Pump Road, Lancaster. Each will include an educational component from the ACE curriculum devoted to teaching life skills that will help the youth both on and off the court. The program is set for Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 from 4:30-6 p.m. (ages 6-13) and 6-7:30 p.m. (ages 14-18). Cost is $60. Deadline to register is Oct. 12 or until each session has reached capacity. For more information, visit tenniscentral.org or call Jeff Kitsock at 717-519-0570.
Trail riding
• GEARS will sponsor one-hour guided trail rides through 275 acres of woods and farmland at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. Sessions are at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 25, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23. Horses are well-mannered and trained to work with riders who have little or no experience. No trotting or galloping permitted. Riders must be ages 8 or older and there is a strict weight limit of 250 pounds. To register or for more information, go online at getintogears.org or call 717-367-0355.
Volleyball
• Instructional Volleyball for boys and girls in grades 3-6 within the Hempfield School District will be held Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 23. The Hempfield Volleyball Parents Alumni Association will provide instruction at the Centerville Middle school gym, 865 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Twp. Check-ins for the 90-minute sessions will begin at 5:45 p.m., and all participants should bring a water bottle. A registration fee of $30 per child or $50 per family is required. For more information go to facebook.com/hempfieldevb or contact Grant Shultz at skitunes@comcast.net or 717-684-3354
• The Ephrata Recreation Center still has openings in its men's and women's adult leagues. Men play Wednesday and Thursday evenings beginning in early November. Women play Monday and Tuesday evenings beginning in November. For more information contact Jean Wentz at 717-738-1167, ext.105.
Wrestling
• Hempfield Youth Wrestling registration will be open Oct. 1-31. Open to all boys and girls in grades K-6, with separate boys and girls teams. For more information or to register, visit hempfieldwrestling.com, or contact Matt Deck at 717-824-0343. Parent information night is 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Hempfield High School cafeteria. Cost is $50 for first year, $100 for returning athletes.