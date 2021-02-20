If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASKETBALL

• Hempfield recCenter is hosting a men’s basketball league on Sundays from March 14 to May 16, game times from 2-7 p.m. Teams are guaranteed eight games. The top six teams will advance to the playoffs and championship games. PIAA officials work each game. Register by Feb 26. Cost is $350 per team. For information contact cmaser@hemfieldrec.com.

• The Lititz recCenter 3v3 Youth Basketball Tournament will be held March 12-13 for boys and girls in grades 3 through high school, with teams of 3-5 players. Middle and high school teams play Friday from 7-9 p.m.,elementary teams play Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Lititz recCenter. Register teams online at lititzrec.com, call 717-626-5096, ext 229 or email RonStief@lititzrec.com.

• CrunchTime Hoops Basketball Training Clinic, under the direction of Charlie Parker, a Millersville University All American and Hall of Fame inductee and a former professional basketball player, is coming to Hempfield recCenter. Players will practice drills, including ball handling, footwork, scoring, passing, defense, and shooting techniques. Various competitions will create a fun, competitive environment. The program is coed, for youth in grades 2–7. It will be held on Tuesdays from March 16 through April 13, 5:45–6:45 p.m. For information, call 717-898-3102 or visit hempfieldrec.com.

CYCLING

• The Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club will hold its 17th annual Ride For the Community (formerly the Ride for Literacy) on May 8. Riders may choose between three leisure routes: 10, 21, or 43 miles, or combine rides to enjoy the longer challenge of a metric century. All rides begin and end at Manheim Township Community Park in Neffsville, located about 1 mile west of Route 501 on East Petersburg Road, Lancaster. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit active.com/lititz-pa/cycling/races/rotary-ride-for-the-community-2021 to register. The early bird registration fee the event is $30 (pre-registration ends April 12) and you can order a T-shirt if you sign up before April 20. Riders may also register at the park the day of the race for $35. All riders should check in at Manheim Township Community Park from 7-9 a.m. Helmets and closed toe shoes are required. All riders must return to the park no later than 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided at the park.

FOOTBALL

• Elite Skills Football with XFL Coach Chris Thompson is a one-day clinic, set for Feb. 28, focusing on throwing mechanics, proper footwork, core strength and fundamentals. Quarterback-specific skills will be included. Children ages 6–9 will be in session from 2–3:30 p.m., while ages 10 and up run from 3:30–5 p.m. Call 717-898-3102 or visit hempfieldrec.com for information.

GOLF

• The 15th annual four-person “Spring Mix” golf tournament, sponsored by Dr. Dale Treese and R.E. Pierson Materials, will be held April 30. The tourney will have three different playing formats: six holes of scramble, six holes of better ball and six holes of alternate play. A $90/player fee includes green fees, cart, range balls, dinner and awards. There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start at the Sunset Golf Course, 2601 Sunset Drive, Middletown. Tournament proceeds will benefit the GEARS Summer Playground Program. For information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2021 includes: Two-Person Scramble, May 23 at Conestoga Country Club; Better-Ball, June 13 at Overlook Golf Course; Individual Amateur, July 18-19 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Club; Mixed Tournament, Aug. 22 at Crossgates Golf Club; Senior Amateur, Sept. 23 at Pilgrim’s Oak Golf Course. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

LACROSSE

• Central PA Lacrosse, Inc., a 501-c3, is recruiting for the position of president. Interested Central Pennsylvania Lacrosse community members who are current, long-standing, US Lacrosse members in good standing may apply. Applicants should submit their name, address, phone, email, US Lacrosse membership number, a statement of recent and current roles in the game and a brief resume of professional and community activities to Centralpachapter@gmail.com, laxcoachlaura@gmail.com, caesarlax@verizon.net, jtnoll@yahoo.com and ashleymhock@gmail.com, prior to March 1.

• GEARS will offer a Lacrosse Club for girls in grades 5-9 to teach the basics of the sport through practices and games. The season will run March 15 through May 13 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Elizabethtown Area High School Field No. 1 with practices and games on Saturdays. For information, go online atGetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

LIFEGUARD TRAINING

• Hempfield recCenter is hosting American Red Cross lifeguard training for participants ages 15 and older, including hands-on skills and written components. Learn how to prevent and respond to water emergencies. Certification includes first aid, CPR and AED training, and is valid for two years. A skills pre-test is required, and will be held April 9 for a course set for April 23-25, and April 16 for a course set for April 30 and May 1-2. Participants must attend all classes and complete all tests. This course contains online components. Contact Deb Pelen at dpelen@hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will run from the Bluebird Lane area of Longs Park. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

SOCCER

• Tryouts for the Men’s Lancaster Elite UPSL Team have been announced. VisitLancasterEliteSoccer.com for information.

SOFTBALL

• St. Joe Softball is now accepting registrations for our 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U teams including all girls 6-14 years old. 8U (for girls ages 6-8) is coach pitch and strictly instructional, as opposed to higher levels, where players pitch. Our fields are on Wabank Road near Hamilton Elementary in Southwest Lancaster. Any girl attending any Catholic school or Sunday school in Lancaster County is eligible. Practices begin in March. Coaches, assistants and helpers are needed as well. Early bird signup with discount until March 1. Register online at stjosephcatholicclub.com. Call Director Bill Souders at 717-917-3755 for information.

• 59 & Over Lanco Senior Softball, an established 13-team Senior Modified Softball League, has openings available for new teams and/or any player who would like to enjoy Modified Softball from May until Mid-August. For information, go to the group’s website at leaguelineup.com/lcseniorsoftball or call Don at 717-917-1356.

• The Jerry Ross ASA Men’s Slowpitch League is looking for teams for the summer season. Teams play doubleheaders on Sundays. For information, call Steve Enedy at 717-492-9816.

SWIMMING

• Hempfield recCenter is hosting a Youth Summer Swim Team Warm-Up from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays from March 12 to May 7. Open to swimmers ages 13–19. Conditioning practice will focus on technique and endurance prior to the start of the competitive season. Call 717-898-3102 or visit hempfieldrec.com to register.

TRIATHLON

• Hempfield recCenter’s 2021 TRI for Life will be held May 2 from 8-11:30 a.m. Swim 300 meters in the indoor pool, bike 16 miles with rolling hills, and run 3 miles on a relatively flat course. Cash awards will be given to the top male and female. Age group awards will be provided for the top three finishers in each group. There will also be awards for the top three relay finishers. Individual and relay team registrations are open on ACTIVE.com. Early bird registration (before March 3) is $65/individual; $85/relay team. Regular registration (March 3–April 18) is $75/individual; $95/relay team.

• The Lititz recCenter Triathlon has been set for Aug. 8. An early bird registration discount ends March 31. This swim, bike and run event attracts more than 250 participants. Swim at Lititz Springs Pool, bike a moderate course in the Lititz countryside, and run a moderate course through Lititz neighborhoods. Register online at lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

VOLLEYBALL

• A boys middle school volleyball program, sponsored by GEARS, will include eight weeks of volleyball skills and drills in which players will learn passing, setting, hitting and offensive techniques and terminology. For players in grades 5-8, dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 6-May 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Stoneybrook Park, 317 W. Ridge Road, Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

COACHING OPENINGS

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking a head varsity softball coach, assistant varsity girls lacrosse coach, assistant varsity baseball coach, head and assistant varsity girls soccer coaches and a volunteer assistant varsity lacrosse coach. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School (dina_henry@conestogavalley.org). EOE.

• Manheim Central has an immediate need for a senior high track assistant coach, preferably with expertise in the jumps. Interested candidates should apply online at the school district’s website, manheimcentral.org. Contact Athletic Director George Derbyshire at 717-664-2451 for information.

• The Hempfield athletic department has an opening for an assistant junior high field hockey coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. Fro information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• The Kutztown Area School District has the following vacancies: head HS boys volleyball coach, assistant HS boys volleyball coach, head MS softball coach, assistant MS softball coach, and head HS boys soccer coach. Send coaching application, resume, and letter of interest to applications@kasd.org, or to KASD, Attn: Dr. Steven Leever, Assistant Superintendent, 251 Long Lane, Kutztown, PA 19530. Coaching application materials can be found at kasd.org/employment. EOE.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking a varsity head golf coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Scott Govern at sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than March 2 or until position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.