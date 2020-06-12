If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

Basketball

• The Youth Summer recBasketball League will be held at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, from July 6 through Aug. 13. To be held on the outdoor courts (indoor backup), the league teaches skills and play for kids in grades K-6. The program for children in grades K-2 will be held from 4-5 p.m. Mondays. Girls in grades 3-4 and 5-6 will meet Mondays at 5:30 p.m., while boys in grades 3-4 and 5-6 will meet Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Register online at lititzrec.com, call 717-626-5096 or email RonStief@lititzrec.com.

Coaching openings

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has several vacancies for the 2020-21 school year. Fall: Junior high girls soccer assistant coach, junior high cross country head coach and junior high field hockey head and assistant coaches. Winter: Bowling head coach and swimming assistant coach. Spring: JV softball assistant coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions are open until filled. EOE.

• Manheim Central currently has two vacancies to fill for the upcoming fall sports season: senior high boys soccer assistant coach and junior high field hockey assistant coach. Interested candidates should complete the online application found online at manheimcentral.org. For information, contact Athletic Director George Derbyshire at 717-664-8429.

• Annville-Cleona School District, located in Lebanon County, is currently accepting applications fora junior high assistant field hockey coach, a junior high head girls soccer coach and an assistant girls tennis coach. interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Tommy Long, Athletic Director, Annville-Cleona School District, 500 S. White Oak St., Annville, PA 17003, or by email to tlong@acschools.org until positions are filled.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) has openings for an assistant varsity boys tennis coach and assistant varsity girls tennis coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Scott Govern at sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than June 19 or until positions are filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

Field hockey

• Next Level Field Hockey Camps, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, are scheduled to take place at Manheim Township High School from July 13-16. Camps are available for field hockey players entering grades 1-9. COVID-19 UPDATE: We are still hopeful the camps will be run. Registration is currently open. Athletes may register the day of camp, July 13. Athletes will be reimbursed in full if we must cancel. Contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the Next Level Field Hockey Facebook page.

• The Youth Summer Field Hockey League will be held at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 7 through Aug. 11. Combination of outdoor and indoor skills and league-like play for ages 11-14. All skill levels welcome. Register online at lititzrec.com, call 717-626-5096 or email RonStief@lititzrec.com.

Golf

• The Lancaster Catholic Football Team Golf Outing will be held Aug. 7 at Highlands of Donegal in Mount Joy. A four-person shotgun scramble with a 1 p.m. start is planned. Due to COVID-19, we will make the necessary adjustments to our format to follow health guidelines at the time of the event. The cost is $110 per individual golfer or $400 per foursome. All registered golfers will receive a snack bag, dinner and a Crusaders football T-shirt. Team and individual prizes will be awarded. Hole sponsorships are still available, and sponsors will also receive a T-shirt. Email crusaderfootball2020@gmail.com for registration information.

Rec centers

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.

• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.

• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.

Running

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club has suspended all its group runs indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

Triathlon

• The annual Lititz recCenter Triathlon will be held Aug. 9. Swim, bike and run at Lititz Springs Pool, on country roadways and the streets around town. The event begins at 8 a.m. A course map and registration is available online at lititzrec.com. Teams and families of all experience levels are welcome. For information, email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096. Registration deadline is July 20.