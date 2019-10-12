If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Aquatics
• An American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Course will certify particpants to be swimming and water safety instructors. This is a blended learning format with both online and classroom components. Ages 16 and up. Class will meet on Sundays, Nov. 3-17 at the Masonic Village Patton Pool, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. To register or for more information on prerequisites, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Basketball
• GEARS will be accepting registration for girls and boys in grades 1-9 for the BEARS Youth Basketball Program. Players will participate in practices and games from late-November through the end of January. Participation levels are grades 1-2 (instructional), 3-4, 5-6 and 7-9. To register or for information on fees, draft dates and practices, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355. Also, the program needs volunteer coaches, referees and supervisors. Contact DougKnauss@GetintoGEARS.org or 717-367-0355.
Coaching openings
• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head varsity girls basketball, head varsity baseball, head and assistant varsity girls lacrosse, varsity assistant/JV head cheerleading, assistant varsity softball, assistant junior high track and field, assistant varsity track and field. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE
• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a junior high assistant wrestling coach. This person will be responsible for the instruction and supervision at the junior high school level. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office at 717-492-1308 or by email hroffice@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. Deadline for applications is Oct. 23. EOE
• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has several coaching vacancies for the 2019-20 school year, including: (winter) junior high assistant girls basketball coach and high school assistant swimming coach; (spring) assistant baseball coach, JV assistant softball coach and junior high track head coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/.
• The School District of Lancaster is current hiring a head softball coach. Interested candidates can apply online at lancaster.k12.pa.us by clicking on careers, or, by emailing resume and cover letter to Athletic Director Jon Mitchell at jemitchell@lancaster.k12.pa.us .
• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking a head middle school winter cheerleading coach (application deadline Oct. 17) and a head varsity wrestling coach (application deadline Oct. 18). Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Scott Govern at sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.
• In The Net Sports Complex is looking for baseball hitting and pitching instructors and softball hitting instructors. Instructors must be interested in giving hitting, pitching, and/or fielding to individuals or groups plus wide variety of ages. This is a paid position. Must have previous coaching experience. Must send resume with experiences and references. Email resume and references to Academy Program Director Kyle Schubert at Kyle@inthenet.com.
Lacrosse
• Full Force Lacrosse, in partnership with Spooky Nook Sports, is offering a series of girls lacrosse clinics beginning Oct. 21 at Spooky Nook Sports. The clinics will be divided by age groups and ability (grades 4-6, 7-8 and 9-12). All clinics will be lead by former U.S. Women's Elite Lacrosse player Claudia Ovchinnikoff. Space is limited. To register or for information go to spookynooksports.com and click on Sports/Lacrosse. For questions, contact Ovchinnikoff at 717-413-0777 or claudia@fullforcelacrosse.com.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact Deric Hafer, sports director, at Dhafer@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville, offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from the Manor Twp Enola Low Grade Trail, 2459 River Road, Washington Boro. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs can be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
• Join LNP|LancasterOnline for the inaugural Press Run 5K, running Lancaster County’s Northwest River Trail from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19. Music, goodie bags, awards for top runners and more. $30 registration includes a long sleeve race T-shirt while supplies last. A portion of the race proceeds will benefit Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster. Day of race registration will on a space-available basis. Race capped at 350 runners. No dogs or strollers permitted. Registration tables open at 7:30 a.m. on race day. Early registration/bib pick up will be available at 8 W. King St., Lancaster, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18. For information or to register, click here.
• The eighth Race to Remember 5K run/walk, sponsered by LMI Advertising, will be held at a.m. Nov. 2 at Reidenbaugh Elementary School in Manheim Township. Registration is 7:45-8:45 a.m. on race day. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. Preregistration is $25 until Oct. 23; registration thereafter will be $30, including day of the race. Registrations are available at lmiadvertising.com/AR2R. Portion of proceeds benefits Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. For information, call Tina Bellanca at 717-569-8826 or email tbellanca@lmiadvertising.com.
Soccer
• Iddy Biddy Soccer for children ages 3-5 will be offered by Lancaster Rec. Children will learn motor skills necessary to play soccer while working one-on-one and spending quality time with their parent or guardian. This program is held on Thursdays from Nov. 7 to Dec. 5 at the Lancaster Rec Center Gym from 5-6 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. Register by Oct. 31 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.
• Upcoming 3 v 3 soccer tournaments at In the Net Sports include Halloween Havoc (Oct. 26), Black Friday (Nov. 29) and the Festivus Cup (Dec. 30/boys, Dec. 31/girls). All have a four 25-min game guarantee. U9 through high school boys and girls teams. $175 per team. Information and registration at inthenet.com, 717-838-8706 or brad@inthenet.com. Registration deadline is one week before each tournament.
Volleyball
• Surge Volleyball is expanding into the Lancaster area and open its doors for the 2020 club season. Operating out of the Volleyball Corner and the Lancaster Mennonite High School, Surge has open gyms running through club tryouts in late October and November. For information, open gym times and tryout dates, go online at SurgeVolleyball.org.
Wrestling
• The sevent annual Wrestling For PA Wounded Warriors benefit tournament will be held Nov. 10 at Susquenita High School in Duncannon. Weight classes include 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 15U and 18U. Online registration only, available at boutmastersllc.com.