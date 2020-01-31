If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Aquatics
• A lifeguard certification course will be held at Lititz recCenter from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20-21 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 23. The American Red Cross two-year certification includes FirstAid/CPR/AED. Participants must be age 15 by the end of the course to enroll. For information, email HeatherFittery@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 227. Online registration is available at lititzrec.com.
Basketball
• A youth 3-on-3 tournament will be held at Lititz recCenter on March 6-7.Teams of 3-5 players (boys or girls) from any local schools are eligible. Middle school and high school teams will play from 7-9 p.m. March 6, teams from grades 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to noon March 7, and teams from grades 5 and 6 from noon to 2 p.m. March 7. Cost is $60 per team. Register by March 4. For information or to register, email RonStief@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 229.
• A Knights of Columbus free-throw contest will be held at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 16. Boys and girls ages 9-14 from any schools are welcome. There is no cost to participate. Winners advance to district competition. Entry forms are available by emailing RonStief@lititzrec.com or calling 717-626-5096, ext. 229.
Coaching openings
• Manheim Central seeks a qualified person to fill an senior high field hockey assistant coaching position. Interested candidates should apply online at the Manheim Central website at manheimcentral.org/. For information, contact Athletic Director George Derbyshire at 717-664-8429.
• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for an assistant football coach until Feb. 28. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School, Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.
• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for an assistant boys lacrosse coach. Visit lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for information, or send resume with cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.
Flag football
• Manheim Township Youth Football will hold flag football on March 22, March 29, April 5, April 19, and April 26 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Manheim Township High School stadium. There is a $40 registration fee. Divisions include A (grades 7-8), B (grades 5-6) and C (grades 2-4). For information, email Mark McCracken at mmccracken1048@yahoo.com or Crystal Weaver at crraiders40@comcast.net.
Golf
• Columbia Masonic Lodge No. 286’s 22nd annual golf tournament will be held at 7:30 a.m. May 8 at Four Seasons Golf Course. Format is a four-person team, shotgun start, playing best ball. Registration includes golf cart, green fees, luncheon buffet, beverages and gift. Small games of chance will be available, along with a putting challenge to benefit our veterans. Prizes will be awarded to the top team. Registration is $80 per player. Call 717-468-4741 or 717-799-4359 for information.
Home run derby
• The 2020 Jr. Home Run Derby, hosted by ESPN Radio 92.5/92.7 and Lancaster Rec, will be held at 2 p.m. April 4 at Davey Arnold Field, 539 Chesapeake St., Lancaster. This free competition for is for boys and girls 14 years of age and under (12U and 14U divisions). All participants must have their parents or guardian register online, and should be ready and able to show proof of age (copy/picture of birth certificate, etc.). For information or to register, go online at espnradio927.com/home-run-derby/.
Lacrosse
• A clinic to introduce girls in grades 5-8 to the game will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 20 and 25 at the Elizabethtown Area High School old gym, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Registration is required. To be taught by club coach Tina Laudermilch, girls will learn basics including stick handling, passing and defense. Cost is $10 per date or $20 for all three dates. For information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Park by the ampitheater. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs may be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
• Race two of the Frozen Foot 5K and Idiots Option 10K takes place Feb. 16. Race starts at 2 p.m. at Leffler Chapel on the campus of Elizabethtown College. For information, go online at appliedracemgmt.com or call 717-580-6983.
Soccer
• Registration for Manheim Township Soccer Club’s spring rec season is open. Go online at mtsoccer.com for information or to register.
Softball
• Rheems Athletic Association is offering a girls fastpitch softball league for all girls ages 5-14 residing in the Elizabethtown Area School District. Teams will be formed at the 8U/10U/12U/14U levels. Free clinic of fundamental instruction is offered for 6U. Practices will occur 2-3 times per week starting mid-March, with local season games mid-April through mid-June. Register online at rheemsaa.epysalive.org by Feb 7. For information, visit the player/parent info on the website or contact Karrie Norman at etownfastpitch@rheemsaa.org.
• The Lancaster Chapter of PIAA Softball Umpires is looking for officials for the 2020 season. Chapter meetings begin in February with the season running from early March to mid-May. Previous softball umpiring experience is helpful but not necessary; we will train you. For information, call Charlie Sauer at 717-872-8481.
• Lancaster Softball, a partnership of Lancaster Rec and St. Joe softball, will offer 8U/10U/12U/14U teams for children ages 6-14 (as of Jan. 1). Starting in March there will be 1-2 practices a week and 1-2 games per week. Register in person from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Lancaster Rec Commission, 525 Fairview Ave., Lancaster. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
• The Jerry Ross slow-pitch softball league is looking for teams for its 2020 season. Teams play doubleheaders on Sundays. For information, call Steve at 717-492-9816.
• The newly formed Tri-County Senior Men’s Softball League (50+) is looking to expand in Southern Berks, Eastern Lancaster and Chester counties. Most fields are located within 25 minutes of southern Berks/eastern Lancaster county lines. The league is limited arc, 10 players in the field. Accepting new teams and a few teams need additional starting players. The new team registration deadline is Feb. 10. Email seniorsoftball101@gmail.com if interested. Although field slots exist, new teams are encouraged to obtain a home field that is available on Mondays and/or Wednesdays and some Fridays.
Tennis
• Tennis Central will sponsor the Fred W. Steinman Patrons Cup program at Racquet Club West, 200 Running Pump Road, Lancaster, on March 7, 14, 21 and 28. The session times will be 4:30-6 p.m. for ages 6-13, and 6-7:30 p.m. for ages 14-18. Each session will include an educational component devoted to teaching life skills that will help players both on and off the court. Cost is $60. Registration will close Feb. 22 or when sessions are filled. Register online at tenniscentral.org. For information, call Jeff Kitsock at 717-519-0570.
Volleyball
• GEARS Recreation will host a men's and women's doubles tournament at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 22 with divisions of Open, AA/A and BB. There is also a reverse coed doubles tournament at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23 with the same divisions. Open division will receive cash awards. Paid preregistration is $60 per team and walk-in registration the day of the tournament is $80 per team. Tournaments will be held at the Elizabethtown Area High School gymnasiums, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Walking
• Penn Dutch Pacers Volksmarch Club is offering a noncompetitive 10K or 6K walk Feb. 15. Starting point is St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz. Start anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.; finish by 4 p.m. Cost for IVV credit is $3.00, all others free. All are welcome. For information, contact David Barber at 717-626-6103 or go online at avaclubs.org/pdp.
Wrestling
• PJW Area XIII will hold the state qualifiers for boys and girls in the Junior High Division on Feb. 15, and for the Youth Division ( 8U, 10U and 12U) on Feb. 16, both at the F&M Alumni Sports Center. Wrestlers must reside in Berks, Dauphin, Lebanon or Lancaster counties. Registration is available online at pywrestling.com.