Aquatics
• Lancaster Rec will offer swimming lessons for children ages 6 months-12 years. Classes are taught by the McCaskey High School swim coach and certified lifeguard instructors on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 10-26 at the McCaskey High School pool. Times vary based on age. Register by Aug. 20 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
Auction
• The annual Sports Memorabilia Auction, featuring more than 800 items up for silent and live auction, will be available Sept. 2 beginning at its new time of 8:30 a.m. at the Solanco Fairgrounds, Quarryville. Part of Hospice & Community Care’s annual Labor Day Auction, this specialty auction features live and silent auctions with guest Eric May, host of Sports Talk. Some items up for bid this year are: 1909 and 1911 Ty Cobb baseball cards, a San Francisco 49ers helmet autographed by Jerry Rice, a football jersey autographed by 16 former Notre Dame football players, a helmet autographed by Penn State All-America running back Saquon Barkley, a framed photo autographed by the Pittsburgh Steelers' Jack Lambert, and much more. Visit LaborDayAuction.org for a complete listing. The auction directly benefits patients and families of Hospice & Community Care. Free parking and admission.
Basketball
• Interested in becoming a PIAA basketball official for 2019-20 season? The Lancaster-Lebanon Basketball Officials Association is looking to add officials. Because of retirement and/or inactivity, the organization’s numbers have reached a critical level. Good candidates may include former players, parents of players who have graduated, parents of youth players and/or anyone who has a love for basketball. Interested individuals should act quickly to become certified, trained and scheduled for games that start in November. Contact Jay Gallagher at jaygall42@gmail.com for more information.
• Fall basketball skill training and 3v3 at Lancaster Country Day School. Small group basketball clinics for children in grades 3-12 run by area college and high school coaches. Sessions begin Sept. 8. Visit StrictlySkills.com for details.
Coaching openings
• Donegal High School has immediate openings in the fall for two junior high field hockey positions. If interested, email Athletic Director Ron Kennedy at ronald.kennedy@donegalsd.org.
The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has several coaching vacancies for the 2019-20 school year. For fall: junior high girls soccer and field hockey assistant coaches. For winter: a junior high girls basketball assistant coach and a high school swimming assistant coach. For spring: a junior high track assistant coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience, and may apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled. EOE.
• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for an assistant high school wrestling coach, an assistant high school girls basketball coach and an assistant junior high girls basketball coach for the 2019-20 school year. Acts 34, 114 and 151 clearances are required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to Cocalico School District, Attn.: Whitney Seltzer, Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For more information, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1438. Deadline to apply is Aug. 16.
• Marauder Swim Club, a nonprofit, year-round USA Swimming competitive swim club with practices held at Millersville University, is seeking qualified applicants for an assistant coach position, to work with swimmers ages in all age groups (ages 5-18). The applicant should have prior coaching experience, and be willing to coach under the direction and philosophy of MSC and head coach Matthew Hershock, and work evenings and weekend swim meets. The candidate must have, or be willing to obtain, USA Swimming Coaches certification (safety training for swim coaches, CPR, first aid), and up-to-date background checks per USA Swimming guidelines. Salary is hourly, part-time and is commensurate with experience. For more information, email swimmarauder@gmail.com.
• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant varsity girls volleyball coach and an assistant junior high girls volleyball coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Scott Govern at sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than Aug. 12 or until positions are filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.
Football
• Hempfield Football Booster Club is hosting “Meet the Knights” on Aug. 16 to introduce the Hempfield varsity players and cheerleaders for the 2019 season and recognize the Red Rose Midget Football League players and cheerleaders from the Hempfield school district. The public is invited to the 7 p.m. event at the Hempfield High School Stadium.
Reserved seats will be available at Manheim Central during the summer months up until the home opener Aug. 23. Application forms may be obtained from the district office and main offices at the high school and middle school.
• An NFL Flag Football League is being offered by Lancaster Rec for children ages 6-12 (as of Sept. 1). Practice is 1-2 nights a week depending on age group. Games are Saturdays from Sept. 9-Nov. 2. Register by Aug. 30. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
Golf
• The Solanco Education Foundation annual golf tournament will be Aug. 16 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Club in Quarryville. Registration will begin at noon, and the tournament will tee off at 1 p.m. (scramble format), followed by dinner and prizes. Earlybird registration prior to Aug. 9 is $90 per golfer and $360 per team; registration after Aug. 9 is $100 per golfer and $400 per team. Mail checks to Solanco Education Foundation, 121 S. Hess St., Quarryville, PA 17566. Call 786-5617 or email keith_kaufman@solancosd.org, with questions.
• The Adamstown Area Library will hold its fifth annual Hit the Links for the Library golf tournament Aug. 24 at Manor Golf Club. The four-person scramble event begins at 1:30 p.m. Registration fee of $90 per person includes golf, cart, driving range, greens fees, water, tea, soda, snacks, beer, dinner from Little Dickee Q and a free future round of golf. To register, contact the library at 717-484-4200 or adamstownarealibrary.org. For more information, email mitch@greenlawngarageinc.com.
• The 19th annual Warwick Education Foundation Golf Classic will take place Aug. 27 at Fairview Golf Course. Registration and lunch begin at noon; golf starts at 1 p.m. with a scramble format. Dinner, raffles and prizes follow at 6 p.m. Cost is $100 per person. Sponsorships are also available. Registration deadline is Aug. 9. To register, call 717-627-3306 or visit WarwickEF.org. Proceeds provide classroom programs and visits by experts in residence for Warwick students.
• The 19th annual Cy Loy Golf Outing will be held at Four Seasons Golf Club on Sept. 14 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Cost for the tournament (four-person scramble) is $85 per person and includes greens fee, cart, door prizes and dinner. Hole sponsorships are still available. For more information or to register, contact Cy Loy at 717-314-0895 or cyloy53@yahoo.com.
• The third annual Big Dog Golf Outing in honor of Kyle S. Gerber will be held at Four Seasons Golf Club on Sept. 21 with a noon shotgun start. Registration begins at 11 a.m. along with lunch. Cost for the tournament (four-person scramble) is $85 per person and includes greens fee, cart, drinks all day, lunch, prizes and dinner. Raffle tickets will also be sold. Hole sponsorships are still available. For more information or to register for the event, email bigdawg2017@yahoo.com. Proceeds benefit the PA Wounded Warrior Project, donated in Kyle's name.
• The 23rd annual GEARS Two-Person Scramble, sponsored by Dr. Dale Treese, D.D.S., will take place Oct. 4 at the Dauphin of Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg. The format is an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start of two-person scramble. Entry fee is $85 per person, and includes green fees, cart, steak dinner and prizes. Proceeds benefit GEARS. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
• The HOD Members Association is holding its inaugural Senior Two-Man Better Ball Tournament at the Highlands of Donegal on Sept. 13. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. Cost of $50. per person age 50 and up includes, greens fee, cart, and prizes. Pre-register by calling 717-653-2048 ext. 2 through Sept. 7. Optional skins game day of play.
Polo
• Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays through Oct. 6 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. The Aug. 11 match features the club’s White Out event, and the Aug. 18 match is the Lanco MG Cup. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend, and matches start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and children under 12 are admitted free. For information, visit lancasterpolo.org.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact Deric Hafer, sports director, at Dhafer@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville, offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, swim instruction, league and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from 810 Wilson Drive, Lancaster. For more information, contact Lynn at 717-380-3494. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs can be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
Softball
• The Manheim Church Softball League will hold its first “one-pitch” slow-pitch tournament Aug. 16-17 (no Sunday games) in Manheim. Cost is $150 per team, and the tournament is open to church league teams only. A three- to four-game guarantee is expected and pickups are allowed. For more information and to register by Aug. 11, contact Mike Givler at 717-560-0259 or email mjgivler@verizon.net.
Tennis
• Tennis lessons for children ages 6-17 will be offered by Lancaster Rec on Saturdays from Sept. 7-Oct. 12 at the Buchanan Park Tennis Courts. Times vary based on age. Register by Aug. 30 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
Track and field
• Fall Running Club for children in grades 3-6 is being offered by Lancaster Rec to teach the fundamentals of distance running, while challenging participants physically and mentally. To be held Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 9-Oct. 23. Register by Aug. 30. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
Walking
• Penn Dutch Pacers Volksmarch Club is offering a noncompetitive 10K or 5K walk in Elizabethtown on Sept. 7. Start point is the Freemasons Cultural Center at Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. Start anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.; finish by 4 p.m. Cost for IVV credit is $3, all others free. All are welcome. For questions, contact Jane Holmes at 760-496-8610 or visit avaclubs.org/pdp.