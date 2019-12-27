If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Aquatics
• Hempfield recCenter’s winter pool programs start Jan. 6, and include Swim America, Aqua Tot, Masters and more. Full and review lifeguarding classes and a CPR course will also be offered. Go online at hempfiedrec.com or call 717-898-3102, ext. 137 for information.
Baseball
• Manheim VFW Baseball and Manheim Lions Baseball will be holding the final spring registration from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 at Keystone Baseball Academy. The registration is for 2020 baseball players in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U age groups, residing in the Manheim Central School District. First time signups should bring a copy of their birth certificate. Players may also register for the seven-week Monday Night Winter Hitting program, which starts Jan. 27. Questions may be directed to Darrell Zug at dzug15@windstream.net. Information is posted at facebook.com/Manheim12U/.
• Mountville Spring Baseball registrations are now open. Opportunities are available for players of any skill level through age 14 — T-ball (ages 5-6), instructional baseball (ages 7-10) and 10U, 12U and 14U (LCYBL). All registrations for MYAA Spring 2020 are open to all players/families, and must go through the online portal at mountville.org/mountvilleyaapa. Registrations for travel baseball will close on Jan. 5. Registrations for T-ball and IB only will remain open until March 1. MYAA cannot guarantee roster positions after the registration deadline has expired. The MYAA mandatory parents meeting (travel players only) is scheduled for Jan. 17. Times and location are still being determined and will be communicated when finalized.
• The Back to Baseball Clinic for children ages 7-14 will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 14-23 at a School District of Lancaster gym. Times vary by age. Cost is $39 ($48.75 for non-resident) / $19.50 with scholarship. Register by Jan. 10 or until full. Call Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
• Complete Game Academy will be hosting two more evaluations for the 2020 Spring/Summer season, on Dec. 28 and 29. For information or to register, contact Keith@completegameacademy.com or call 717-366-4475.
Coaching openings
• Manheim Central is seeking a second assistant coach in field hockey at the senior high level. Interested candidates should apply online at manheimcentral.org. For more information, contact athletic director George Derbyshire at 717-664-8429.
• The Solanco School District has an immediate opening in the athletic department for a girls volleyball coach. Applicants should apply online at applitrack.com/solanco/onlineapp. EOE
• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for a high school assistant boys lacrosse coach for the 2019-20 school year. Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Whitney Seltzer - Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For information, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1438. Deadline for applications is Jan. 3. The Cocalico School District is an equal opportunity employer.
• The Kutztown Area School District has the following athletic coaching vacancies: head high school boys volleyball coach, assistant high school boys volleyball coach and head high school football coach. Send coaching application, resume and letter of interest to applications@kasd.org, or to KASD, Attn: Dr. Steven Leever, Assistant Superintendent, 251 Long Lane, Kutztown, PA 19530. Coaching application materials may be found online at kasd.org/employment. EOE.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. Free community fitness classes will be held from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 31. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Rugby
• The Knightmares high school and middle school teams are accepting player registrations for the spring 2020 competitive seasons. Players must currently be in middle school/high school, and may reside in any school district. The Knightmares will compete against other Rugby PA high school and U-15 rugby teams from early March through mid-May. New and experienced players are welcome, everyone plays. Tournaments/matches are held on Sundays. For information, visit pennlegacy.org/rugbyfc.html and knightmarerugby.com/. Contact Coach Capp at jcapp15.jc@gmail.com or 717-413-8549 for girls team information and Coach Knarr at knightmarerugby@gmail.com or 484-332-8196 for boys team information.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club will have a free “eye opener” run at noon Jan. 1. Meet by the pool at Lancaster County Park to run roads and trails. For information call Kathi at 717-330-9357. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs may be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
• Frozen Foot 5K and Idiots Option 10K dates for 2020 are Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 15. Join in for the 32nd running of the series and build a snowman with this year’s finisher's medals. Be one of the first Series 400 registrants and get a custom quarter zip tech shirt. All races start at 2 p.m. at Leffler Chapel on the campus of Elizabethtown College. Go online at appliedracemgmt.com or call 717-580-6983 for information.
• The Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club will host the 10th anniversary Polar Bear 5K Trail Run/Hike at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 in Lancaster County Central Park. Participants may bring dogs (on a leash) to run or walk with them. The race will follow the same route as 2019, winding through the park on well-maintained trails with some hills. Race day registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the park's Pavilion 22; park for bus pickup at 826 Eshleman Mill Road, Lancaster. People registering in advance may pick up race packets from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Dick's Sporting Goods. Registration fee is $30 through Jan. 17, and $35 on race day. T-shirts are guaranteed for those who register by Jan. 4. For information, online registration and forms, visit lancastersierraclub.org email sierraclubevent@gmail.com, or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sierraclublancaster.
Soccer
• The Lancaster Inferno invites dedicated college players, aspiring pros and high school standouts to open tryouts for the 2020 first team and reserve squad. Tryouts will take place at two locations Jan. 4 and 5. Prospective players are encouraged to attend both dates. The first tryout will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 4 (1 p.m. check-in time) at In The Net, 798 Airport Road, Palmyra. The second tryout will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. Jan. 5 (7:45 a.m. check-in time) at Academy Sports Complex, 3527 Lincoln Highway, Thorndale. There is a $25 fee for a one-day tryout. The cost is $40 to attend both days. For information, candidates may go online at lancasterinferno.com/2020-open-tryouts/.
• Registration for Manheim Township Soccer Club’s spring rec season is open. Go online at mtsoccer.com for information or to register.
• Lancaster Elite Collegiate Academy is announcing tryouts for a U16 team (2005/2006) which will be coached by F&M men’s coach Dan Wagner. Tryouts will be held from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 6 and 8 at the F&M Alumni Sports and Fitness Center in College Square. To register for the tryout sessions, go online at LancasterElite.com.
• Lancaster Rec is holding a special Future Red Tornado clinic for children in grades K-5 led by the McCaskey coaching staff with help from the high school players. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals. The clinic will be held on Tuesdays from Jan. 21 to Feb. 25 at a School District of Lancaster gym. Grades K-2 will be held from 5-6 p.m. and Grades 3-5 will be held from 6-7 p.m. The clinic cost is $20. Register by Jan. 17 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
Softball
• Lancaster Rec is holding a Future Red Tornado clinic for children ages 6-14 led by the McCaskey coaching staff. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals. The clinic will be held on Thursdays from Jan. 16 to Feb. 20 at Washington Elementary School Gym. Ages 6-10 will be held from 6-7:15 p.m., ages 11-14 from 7:15-8:30 p.m. The clinic cost is $20. Register by Jan. 10 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.
Volleyball
• Registration is now open for Lancaster Mennonite’s 10th annual Glen Lapp Memorial Volleyball Tournament. The event will be held Jan. 4 (B Division) and Jan. 11 (A Division). Registration is $100 per team. All proceeds benefit the Glen D. Lapp Endowment for Student Aid. In the last decade, more than $50,000 has been raised to help provide scholarships for immigrant students. More information can be found at glenlappvolleyball.weebly.com/event-details.html.
• Lancaster Rec is holding a Future Red Tornado clinic for children in grades 3-6 led by the Franklin & Marshall College coaching staff and players. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals. This clinic will be held on Wednesdays from Jan. 29 to March 4 at a School District of Lancaster gym from 6-7:30 p.m. Cost is $20. Register by Jan. 17 or until full. Call the Lancaster Rec at 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for information.