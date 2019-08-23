If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Aquatics
• Hempfield recCenter’s fall programing starts Sept. 9. Among the offerings are free lifeguard trial classes, for participants who want to see if lifeguarding is them. Also, a full lifeguarding course is being offered, and Rec employees or potential employees get a break on the class fee. Additional programs include water aerobics, Swim America preschool and school age, Stroke Clinic swim lessons, Aqua Tots, Aqua stand up paddle board, Aqua spin class and preseason high school swimming. Contact Debbie Pelen at dpelen@hempfieldrec.com for more information, or visit hempfieldrec.com.
• Lancaster Rec will offer swimming lessons for children ages 6 months-12 years. Classes are taught by the McCaskey High School swim coach and certified lifeguard instructors on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 10-26 at the McCaskey High School pool. Times vary based on age. Register by Aug. 20 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
Auction
• The annual Sports Memorabilia Auction, featuring more than 800 items up for silent and live auction, will be available on Sept. 2 beginning at its new time of 8:30 a.m. at the Solanco Fairgrounds, Quarryville. Part of Hospice and Community Care’s annual Labor Day Auction, this specialty auction features live and silent auctions with guest Eric May, host of Sports Talk. Some items up for bid this year are: 1909 and 1911 Ty Cobb baseball cards, an autographed baseball by Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, a football jersey autographed by 16 former Notre Dame football players, a helmet autographed by Penn State All-America running back Saquon Barkley, a framed photo autographed by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Jack Lambert, and much more. Visit LaborDayAuction.org for a complete listing. The auction directly benefits patients and families of Hospice and Community Care. Free parking and admission.
Basketball
• Interested in becoming a PIAA basketball official for 2019-20 season? The Lancaster-Lebanon Basketball Officials Association is looking to add officials. Because of retirement and/or inactivity, the organization’s numbers have reached a critical level. Good candidates may include former players, parents of players who have graduated, parents of youth players and/or anyone who has a love for basketball. Interested individuals should act quickly to become certified, trained and scheduled for games that start in November. Contact Jay Gallagher at jaygall42@gmail.com for more information.
• The Strictly Skills Basketball Clinic, offered by GEARS, invites boys and girls in grades 4-6 to participate in a six-week program. Each clinic incorporates a variety of basketball-specific skill stations, games and game play in a 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 environment. Ball handling, shooting fundamentals, dribble moves, moving without the ball and offensive footwork will all be stressed. Sessions will be held immediately after school at Bear Creek Elementary, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown. Visit StrictlySkills.com for more information. Play will be on Tuesdays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 15 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. To register, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
• Fall basketball skill training and 3v3 at Lancaster Country Day School. Small group basketball clinics for children in grades 3-12 run by area college and high school coaches. Sessions begin Sept. 8. Visit StrictlySkills.com for details.
Coaching openings
• The Elizabethtown Area School District has openings for a junior high girls assistant basketball coach and an assistant football coach. See etownschools.org for details to apply.
• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has several coaching vacancies for the 2019-20 school year. For fall: junior high assistant girls soccer coach. For winter: a high school varsity head swimming coach (position open until Aug. 29), a varsity swimming assistant coach and a junior high assistant girls basketball coach. For spring: a high school varsity head baseball coach (position open until Aug. 29), a varsity assistant baseball coach and a junior varsity softball assistant coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience, and may apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled. EOE.
• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant middle school girls basketball coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Scott Govern at sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than Aug. 30 or until positions are filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.
Football
• An NFL Flag Football League is being offered by Lancaster Rec for children ages 6-12 (as of Sept. 1). Practice is 1-2 nights a week depending on age group. Games are Saturdays from Sept. 9-Nov. 2. Register by Aug. 30. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
Golf
• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association will hold its Senior Amateur Championship on Sept. 16 at Conestoga Country Club. The event is sponsored by Wenger Wealth. Format will be 18-hole stroke play within age category. Players must be age 50 or older and a resident of Lancaster County or a member of a club or ladies league in Lancaster County and maintain a verifiable USGA handicap index. Gross and net prizes will be awarded within age groups. $70 registration fee includes greens fees, cart, range balls, snacks and post-tournament meal. For a registration form go to lancasterladiesgolf.com. For more information call Fern Clemmer at 717-278-4273.
• The 23rd annual Homefields Fall Classic Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 20 at Crossgates Golf Course in Millersville. The event begins at 9 a.m. with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, along with beverages, snacks and plenty of contests and prizes. Registration is $80 per golfer, and sponsorships remain available. Registration information can be found at homefields.org. The tournament provides funding for Homefields, an all-volunteer nonprofit founded to provide homes for adults with special needs and which runs an organic farm creating life opportunities for people who have disabilities.
• The HOD Members Association is holding its inaugural Senior Two-Man Better Ball Tournament at the Highlands of Donegal on Sept. 13. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. Cost of $50. per person age 50 and up includes, greens fee, cart, and prizes. Pre-register by calling 717-653-2048 ext. 2 through Sept. 7. Optional skins game day of play.
Gymnastics
• GEARS is offering tumbling and gymnastics programs for children, including Gym Bears for girls and boys ages 3-5 and gymnastic classes for girls and boys ages 6-12 (beginner or intermediate/advanced). Program dates are Thursdays from Sept. 5 through Oct. 10. Classes are at the GEARS Community Center, 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. To register or for more information, visit GetIntoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Polo
• Lancaster Polo Club will host regional matches most Sundays through Oct. 6 at Forney Field on Church Street in Rothsville, between Lititz and Brownstown, two blocks south of Route 772. Today’s match features the the Lanco MG Cup, and the Sept. 1 match will feature the club’s Engligh Boot Sale. Gates open at 1 p.m. each weekend, and matches start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and children under 12 are admitted free. For information, visit lancasterpolo.org.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact Deric Hafer, sports director, at Dhafer@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville, offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
• YMCA at New Holland, 123 N. Shirk Road, offers personal fitness class and programs, swim instruction, league and a wide variety of programs for youth, adult and seniors. Visit lancasterymca.org.
Running
• The 19th annual Lions 5K Country Run/Walk, sponsored by the Bareville, Leacock and Leola Lions Club, is set for Sept. 13. A fast-paced rolling course across the countryside of Leola, registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the race to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Leola Community Park and Pool’s Upper Pavilion, 23 E. Main St., Leola. Online registration is available at runsignup.com/lions5kcountryrunwalk. For more information, call Ken McCombs at 717-587-2436 or Mike Proch at 717-475-8598.
• The Pretzel Twist 5K and Kids Mile Marathon, sponsored by Lititz recCenter, will be held Sept. 21. All ages are welcome. Prizes for top male/female and top finishers by age groups. Team challenge for largest group, fastest team. Race begins at 8 a.m., and children ages 5 and up can complete marathon miles before the race or join in the last mile on race day. Online registration is available at lititzrec.com and closes Sept. 1. Post-registration opens 7 a.m. on race day. Contact ronstief@lititzrec.com for details.
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from 220 E. Orange St., Lancaster. For more information, contact Sarah at 717-917-3660. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs can be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
Tennis
• Tennis lessons for children ages 6-17 will be offered by Lancaster Rec on Saturdays from Sept. 7-Oct. 12 at the Buchanan Park Tennis Courts. Times vary based on age. Register by Aug. 30 or until full. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
Track and field
• Fall Running Club for children in grades 3-6 is being offered by Lancaster Rec to teach the fundamentals of distance running, while challenging participants physically and mentally. To be held Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 9-Oct. 23. Register by Aug. 30. Call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org for complete information.
Walking
• Penn Dutch Pacers Volksmarch Club is offering a noncompetitive 10K or 5K walk in Elizabethtown on Sept. 7. Start point is the Freemasons Cultural Center at Masonic Village, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown. Start anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.; finish by 4 p.m. Cost for IVV credit is $3, all others free. All are welcome. For questions, contact Jane Holmes at 760-496-8610 or visit avaclubs.org/pdp.