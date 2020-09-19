If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Umpires are needed for 2021 spring and summer baseball in Lancaster County. If interested, contact Rick at 717-342-8601 or email at pawildmanone@yahoo.com.

GOLF

• The 10th annual Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development's Golf Classic, presented in association with Faulkner Chevrolet, will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 at Conestoga Country Club, Lancaster. A shotgun shamble beginning at noon, the cost is $150 per player or $575 per foursome. Individual, foursome and hole-in-one prizes will be awarded, and lunch and dinner are included. For any sponsorship, golf or foursome inquiries, contact Eileen Culp at 717-723-5240 or eculp@faulknerchevrolet.com. Information is also available online at schreiberpediatric.org/golf-classic/.

• Hempfield recCenter's fourth annual golf tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 2 at Four Seasons Golf Club, Church Street, Landisville. The scramble format, with a noon start, costs $75 per golfer or $300 per foursome and includes prizes, boxed lunch and take-home BBQ dinner. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Jeff Book at jbook@hempfieldrec.com. Proceeds from this event support the rec’s “Everyone Belongs” financial assistance program. For information or to register, go online at hempfieldrec.com/events/.

• The 24th annual GEARS Four-Person Scramble, sponsored by Dr. Dale Treese, D.D.S., will take place Oct. 9 at the Dauphin of Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg. Play begins in an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $85 per person, and includes green fees, cart, steak dinner and prizes. Proceeds benefit GEARS. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will be running from the SECA Pool, 297 Park Ave., Quarryville. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The 17th annual Fall Blast 5K run/walk, sponsored by Hartz Physical Therapy, will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 3. The race will begin and end on the Warwick Trail behind Pebble Creek Community. More than half the course utilizes the Warwick Trail, with the rest on residential neighborhood streets. Participants will be aware that streets will be open to traffic. To date, the event has raised $224,000 for Lancaster County charitable organizations. For information or to register, visit hartzpt.com. All registrations must be complete by 8 p.m. Sept. 28.

TENNIS

• GEARS is offering a new series of lessons, Beginner Quick Start for ages 8-12 or Intermediate Quick Start for ages 8-14. All classes will meet on Thursdays, Oct. 1, 8, 22 and 29, at the Elizabethtown Area High School tennis courts, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Classes taught by Brenda McBride, PTR certified instructor. To register or for more information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

YOUTH TRIATHLON

• Lititz recCenter will hold a triathlon for children ages 5-12, set for Oct. 9. There is a 4 p.m. check-in and bike safety check, followed by a 5 p.m. event start. This competition offers kid-sized triathlon events for swimming, biking and running. Children need bikes and helmets, swimming attire and a towel. The event will be modified for competitor and spectator safety. Register online at lititzrec.com or by calling 717-626-5096. For information, email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com.

COACHING OPENINGS

• The Hempfield athletic department has openings for an assistant varsity swimming/diving coach and an assistant varsity wrestling coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.