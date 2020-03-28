If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

Aquatics

• New Holland Swim Team is holding registration for all children in kindergarten through 12th grade who can swim the width of New Holland pool (25 meters). Registration opens online April 1 at newhollandswimteam.com. An in-person registration is scheduled be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 4 at Elanco Library, 11 Chestnut Drive, New Holland. Questions may be directed via email at newhollandswimteam@gmail.com.

• The reconstructed Lititz Springs Pool will open Memorial Day weekend, and summer 2020 season passes are available at Lititz recCenter for families, individuals, seniors and youth. No residency requirements. Day guest passes will be sold at the pool gate on regular open dates. Purchase the passes at Lititz recCenter, online at lititzrec.com (aquatics), or by calling 717-626-5096.

• Lancaster Rec offers swimming lessons for children ages 6 months through 12 years. Lessons are taught by the McCaskey High School swim coach and certified lifeguard instructors on Mondays and Wednesdays from April 27 through May 20 at the McCaskey High School pool. Times vary based on age. Cost is $49 ($61.25 for non-resident) / $24.50 with scholarship. Register by April 17 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

Basketball

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Lady Pioneers Youth Basketball Camp for L-S girls entering grades 3-9 will be held June 23-25 from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will be run by the high school coaching staff with help from the 2020 high school players. There will be daily skill stations, competitions and games. The deadline to register is June 4. Campers will receive a T-shirt. Go online at goo.gl/g4BZ2X for a registration form or contact Coach Fink at awf85@netzero.net.

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers 2020 Summer Camp for boys entering grades 3-10 will be held June 15-18. Times are 8-11:30 a.m. if entering grades 7-10 and 12:30-4 p.m. if entering grades 3-6. Campers receive a camp T-shirt and significant playing time while participating in two to three full-length games per day. Other camp highlights include team and individual competitions, daily prizes, instruction by the L-S coaching staff and players. Registration forms are available on the L-S website at l-spioneers.org/ or contact Coach Achille at john_achille@l-spioneers.org or text 717-405-8057.

Coaching openings

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: varsity football offensive and defensive line, head varsity rifle (coed), head varsity cheerleading, assistant varsity/ head JV cheerleading, head junior high cheerleading, and assistant varsity/ head JV girls volleyball. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE

Field hockey

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township High School from 8-11 a.m. July 13-16. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-6 in the fall of 2020. Additionally, the Next Level Junior High Field Hockey Camp will also be held at Manheim Township from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13-16. It is for players entering grades 7-9 this fall. For information on either camp, contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.

• A Future Red Tornado camp for children in grades 3-6 will be led by the McCaskey High School field hockey coaching staff from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from April 21-May 26 at School District of Lancaster or Lancaster City Field. There is an emphasis on learning the fundamentals. Cost is $20. Register by April 17 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.

Fitness

• The Parkinson's Recovery Fitness Meet and Mingle is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. April 18 at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz. Community members impacted by Parkinson's Disease are invited to try fitness classes targeting common challenges experienced in the condition’s progression. PWR! Moves and Rock Steady Boxing will be offered by certified instructors. Occupational therapy and speech therapy specialists will also be on hand. No cost to attend, and caregivers are encouraged to take part. For information or to RSVP, call Erica Wolgemuth-Johnson at 717-626-5096, ext 235.

Golf

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2020 includes: Two-Person Scramble, May 17 at Four Seasons Golf Club; Better-Ball, June 14 at Highlands of Donegal; Amateur, July 12-13 at Bent Creek Country Club; Mixed, Aug. 16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club; and Senior, Sept. 10 at Foxchase Golf Club. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

• Crossgates’ Tuesday Summer Junior Golf Program will be held June 9 through July 21. The program includes a one-hour group clinic starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by nine holes of junior play. Open to junior golfers ages 10-17, with prior golf experience. Cost is $175 per player. For information, go online at crossgatesgolf.com, stop by the pro shop or call 717-872-4500.

• The Strasburg Fire Company’s fourth annual golf tournament will be held at Tanglewood Manor Golf Course on May 11, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per golfer. For information or to register for the tournament, email Jim Kiscaden at ljameskiscaden43@gmail.com or phone 717-468-0721. Registration material may also be obtained on the fire company website, strasburgfire.com.

• The 14th annual four-person "Spring Mix" golf tournament, sponsored by GEARS and Dr. Dale Treese, will be held April 24 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Sunset Golf Course, 2601 Sunset Drive, Middletown. The tournament will have three different playing formats: six holes of scramble, six holes of better ball and six holes of alternate play. A $90/player fee includes green fees, cart, range balls, dinner and awards. Tournament proceeds will benefit the GEARS Summer Playground Program. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Rec centers

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.

• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.

• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.

Running

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club has suspended all its group runs indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The Triple Crown 5K Series will be offered to benefit the recCenters of Lancaster County (Ephrata, Hempfield and Lititz). All ages and all levels of competition are welcome on moderate courses in three communities. Kids’ runs will also be held on race dates. Triple Crown cash prizes available in three consolidated divisions for combined runner race times. Kings, Queens and runners-up. Awards presented at last race. The race dates include the Ephrata Memorial Day 5K on May 25, the Hempfield Honey Run 5K on Aug. 23, and the Lititz Pretzel Twist 5K on Sept 19. One registration fee covers all three races. For information, go online at active.com or recCentersLanco.com. More details are also available at each recCenter.

• The Running & Triathlon Club meets at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, from 7-8 p.m. each Monday. Find motivation, train with a pro and build your strategy for your next (or first) event. Beginners welcome. Targeted small-group training along with practice runs, competitive tips and peer mentoring. Register with monthly fee online at lititzrec.com. For information, email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext 239.

Soccer

• Lancaster Elite tryout registration is open for the 2020-21 season. Go online at LancasterElite.com (Tryout Information) to register.

Softball

• The 16U Aftershock girls softball team is looking for a pitcher to join it for the remainder of the 2020 season. Aftershock Softball is a competitive, fun USSSA Registered Team and has qualified for the USSSA Nationals in Ocean City, Maryland, in July. If interested, or for information, contact Terry Bender at 717-598-7674 or terry.bender@comcast.net. See Aftershock Softball 16U Travel on Facebook or aftershocksoftball.net online.

Track and field

• The Jr. Tornado Track Club for children ages 8-14 will teach the fundamentals of the sport. Held from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from April 20 through June 10 at the McCaskey track. Cost is $59 ($73.75 for non-resident) / $29.50 with scholarship. Register by April 10 or until full. For information, call 717-392-2115 or go online at LancasterRec.org.