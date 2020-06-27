If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

Baseball/softball

• GEARS will offer an “Iddy Biddy” program for children ages 4-6 centered around throwing, catching and batting skills. Fee includes a T-shirt.Class will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursdays from July 9 to Aug. 13 at the High School Field #2, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. For information or to register, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Basketball

• The Youth Summer recBasketball League will be held at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, from July 6 through Aug. 13. To be held on the outdoor courts (indoor backup), the league teaches skills and play for kids in grades K-6. The program for children in grades K-2 will be held from 4-5 p.m. Mondays. Girls in grades 3-4 and 5-6 will meet Mondays at 5:30 p.m., while boys in grades 3-4 and 5-6 will meet Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Register online at lititzrec.com, call 717-626-5096 or email RonStief@lititzrec.com.

Coaching openings

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill vacancies for a: head varsity boys lacrosse coach, head varsity rifle coach (co-ed) and junior high girls basketball 7th- and 8th-grade coaches. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School (dina_henry@conestogavalley.org). EOE

• Manheim Township School District is seeking to fill a vacancy for a junior high assistant field hockey coach for the upcoming fall 2020 season. Visit the district’s employment page online at mtwp.net to apply.

• The Kutztown Area School District has vacancies for a: head high school golf coach, assistant high school golf coach, head middle school football coach, head middle school boys soccer coach, assistant middle school boys soccer coach, assistant middle school girls soccer coach, head high school boys volleyball coach and assistant high school boys volleyball coach. Send coaching application, resume, and letter of interest to applications@kasd.org, or to KASD, Attn: Dr. Steven Leever, Assistant Superintendent, 251 Long Lane, Kutztown, PA 19530. Coaching application materials may be found at kasd.org/employment. EOE.

Field hockey

• Next Level Field Hockey Camps, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will be held at Manheim Township's Weaver Road Athletic Complex from July 13-16. Camps are available for field hockey players entering grades 1-9. COVID-19 UPDATE: We are hopeful we will be able to run the camps, and registration remains open. Athletes may register the first day of camp, July 13. Athletes will be reimbursed in full if we cancel due to COVID-19. Contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.

• The Youth Summer Field Hockey League will be held at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 7 through Aug. 11. Combination of outdoor and indoor skills and league-like play for ages 11-14. All skill levels welcome. Register online at lititzrec.com, call 717-626-5096 or email RonStief@lititzrec.com.

• In a GEARS camp, participants in grades 2-4 will be introduced to the game of field hockey and learn the basic skills. For children in grades 5-7, more advanced skills and game concepts will be taught. Participants will need a field hockey stick, shinguards and a mouth guard. T-shirt is included in fee. Camp is July 13-17 from 5-6 p.m. for grades 2-4 and from 6:15-7:15 p.m. for grades 5-7 at the Elizabethtown Junior High Hockey Field. For information or to register, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Golf

• The seventh annual Hempfield Boys/Girls Basketball Booster Club Golf Tournament will be held at Four Seasons Golf Club on Aug. 7 with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $85 per golfer and includes picnic style lunch, golf and cart, dinner buffet, refreshments and a number of contests and prizes. Because of COVID-19, adjustments to the format will be made to follow the recommended health guidelines at the time of the event as needed. Team and individual prizes will be awarded. All proceeds benefit the Hempfield Boys and Girls Basketball programs. For information, sponsorship opportunities or to register, email hempfieldbball@comcast.net.

• The Solanco Education Foundation golf tournament is set for Aug. 7 at Tanglewood Manor Golf Club in Quarryville. Proceeds help fund $1,000 college scholarships for graduating seniors and academic venture grants for teachers. Registration begins at noon, with golf to tee off at 1 p.m. in a scramble format. Prizes and dinner to follow. Registration is $75 per golfer and $300 per team. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place throughout. Sponsorships are available at platinum ($1,000), gold ($500), silver ($250) and hole ($150) levels. Mail golf registration and/or sponsorship checks to Solanco Education Foundation, 121 S. Hess St., Quarryville, PA 17566. For information, call 717-786-5617 or email keith_kaufman@solancosd.org.

Lacrosse

• GEARS will offer a girls camp for players in grades 3-9 from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 10-14 at the Elizabethtown High School Field No. 1 at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Campers will improve on their fundamentals while playing games with the EAHS players under the instruction of Lady Bears varsity coach Benson. For information or to register, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Polo

• The Lancaster Polo Club, which normally hosts regional matches from June through October at Forney Field in Rothsville, has been forced to cancel its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It plans to return in 2021. For information on the organization, visit lancasterpolo.org.

Rec centers

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.

• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.

• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.

Running

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club has suspended all its group runs indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

Tennis

• GEARS will offer summer tennis camps for three levels — beginner (ages 4-7), intermediate (ages 7-12) and teen (ages 13-17) — July 20-23 (Session I) and Aug. 10-13 (Session II), at the Elizabethtown Area High School courts. Brenda McBride, PTR Certified Instructor, will teach appropriate skill and age level for the camps. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Track and field

• This GEARS camp for children in grades 3-8 is designed to provide an introduction to all aspects of track and field including, but not limited to, training for the events, rules of the sport, competitive strategies, equipment both for training and competing and nutritional needs and expectations. Camp will work on distance, jumping, throwing, hurdles, starts, sprints and relays. T-shirt is included in the fee. Taught by Elizabethtown varsity coach Derrick McDonald. Camp is July 20-24 from 6-8 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Area High School Throwers Field, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. For information or to register, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Triathlon

• The annual Lititz recCenter Triathlon will be held Aug. 9. Swim, bike and run at Lititz Springs Pool, on country roadways and the streets around town. The event begins at 8 a.m. A course map and registration is available online at lititzrec.com. Teams and families of all experience levels are welcome. For information, email SimonAbabou@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096. Registration deadline is July 20.

Volleyball

• GEARS will offer a boys camp led by Elizabethtown varsity coach Lamar Fahnestock from 5-7 p.m. July 20-23 at Wolgemuth Park, 8795 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown. The camp will focus on basic skills while combining individual drills, team drills and team competition. For information or to register, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.