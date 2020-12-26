If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Manheim VFW Baseball and Manheim Lions Baseball will hold its second and final spring registration from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 at Keystone State Sports Indoor. The registration is for 2021 players in the 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U age groups, residing in the Manheim Central School District. If this is your first registration, please bring a copy of your birth certificate. You can also register for the five week Monday Night Winter Hitting program that starts Feb. 8. Questions may be directed to Darrell Zug at dzug15@windstream.net. More information is posted online at facebook.com/Manheim12U/.

• Spooky Nook Sports is is hosting High School Baseball Winter Workouts for players ages 14-18 run by local college coaches, with another session set for Jan. 4-25. For information, go online atspookynooksports.com or email baseball@nooksports.com.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will run from the Bluebird Lane area of Longs Park. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The Lancaster Group of the Sierra Club, because of pandemic health concerns, will stage its popular Polar Bear 5K Trail Run/Hike Bring Your Dog (or other domestic pet) as a virtual event from Jan. 15-25. Participants may run, walk or hike in the 3.1-mile race on their own or with their family and friends at any location. The registration fee is $25 through Jan. 24. All who register are asked to abide by the guidelines and protocols recommended by the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health in effect on the day they participate, and to be aware of trail and environmental conditions. For details and online registration and other forms, visit lancastersierraclub.org, email sierraclubevent@gmail.com or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sierraclublancaster.

SOCCER

• Manheim Township Soccer Club Spring 2021 rec soccer registration and Lancaster Elite Winter Youth Academy registrations are open. Visit mtsoccer.com REC for information and registration.

SOFTBALL

• The Lancaster Chapter of PIAA softball umpires is looking for officials for the 2021 Lancaster Lebanon softball league. Previous softball umpiring experience is helpful but not necessary. We will train you. For information call Charlie Sauer at 717-872-8481.

TENNIS

• Tennis Central will hold Sunday Night High School Nights from 7-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, Jan. 24, Feb. 7, Feb. 21, March 7 and March 21 at the Hempfield Sports Complex, 950 Church St., Landisville. Visit tenniscentral.org for information or to register. Space is limited.

COACHING OPENINGS

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has Spring 2021 vacancies for a boys lacrosse assistant coach and a girls lacrosse assistant coach. Both positions will remain open until filled. There is also a Fall 2021 vacancy for a head varsity football coach. That posting closes Jan. 10, 2021. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/.

• Pequea Valley has an opening for a head varsity baseball coach this spring, and is also looking for several coaches for next school year, including: varsity assistant football, JH head boys soccer, JH assistant boys soccer and JH football. Send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510 ext. 5520, or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

• Manheim Central is in need of an assistant track and field coach at the senior high level. Someone with expertise in the areas of sprints and jumps is preferred. The district also has an immediate need for an eighth-grade boys basketball coach. Interested candidates should apply online at the school’s website, or contact Athletic Director George Derbyshire at 717-664-8429.

• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for an assistant football coach. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School, Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.

• Annville-Cleona School District, located in Lebanon County, is currently accepting applications for the following positions: assistant track and field coaches (throwing and pole vault), a JH assistant track and field coach, an assistant softball coach and a head golf coach. All interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Tommy Long, Athletic Director, Annville-Cleona School District, 500 S. White Oak St., Annville, PA 17003 or by email to tlong@acschools.org.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.

