Basketball

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Lady Pioneers Youth Basketball Camp for L-S girls entering grades 3-9 will be held June 23-25 from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will be run by the high school coaching staff with help from the 2020 high school players. There will be daily skill stations, competitions and games. The deadline to register is June 4. Campers will receive a T-shirt. Go online at goo.gl/g4BZ2X for a registration form or contact Coach Fink at awf85@netzero.net.

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers 2020 Summer Camp for boys entering grades 3-10 will be held June 15-18. Times are 8-11:30 a.m. if entering grades 7-10 and 12:30-4 p.m. if entering grades 3-6. Campers receive a camp T-shirt and significant playing time while participating in two to three full-length games per day. Other camp highlights include team and individual competitions, daily prizes, instruction by the L-S coaching staff and players. Registration forms are available on the L-S website at l-spioneers.org/ or contact Coach Achille at john_achille@l-spioneers.org or text 717-405-8057.

Coaching openings

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: varsity football offensive and defensive line, head varsity rifle (coed), head varsity cheerleading, assistant varsity/ head JV cheerleading, head junior high cheerleading, and assistant varsity/ head JV girls volleyball. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for a varsity head girls soccer coach. This person will be responsible for the instruction and supervision of the high school girls soccer program. Interested applicants should contact the Human Resources Office by email hroffice@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

Cycling

• The Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club is rescheduling its annual Ride For Literacy, originally set for May 9, to July 25. Riders may choose between three leisure routes: 10, 21, or 43 miles, or combine rides for a metric century. All rides begin and end at Manheim Township Community Park, about one mile west of Route 501 on East Petersburg Road, Lancaster. The event will be held rain or shine. Register online via Active at active.com/lititz-pa/cycling/races/ride-for-literacy-2020. The registration fee is $30 (pre-registration ends July 22) and riders may order a T-shirt if they sign up before July 1. Riders may also register at the park the day of the race for $40. All riders should check in at Manheim Township Community Park between 7 and 9 a.m. Helmets and closed-toe shoes are required. All riders must return to the park no later than 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided at the park.

Field hockey

• Next Level Youth Field Hockey Camp, directed by head coach Jessica Shellenberger, will take place at Manheim Township High School from 8-11 a.m. July 13-16. The camp is for all interested field hockey players entering grades 1-6 in the fall of 2020. Additionally, the Next Level Junior High Field Hockey Camp will also be held at Manheim Township from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13-16. It is for players entering grades 7-9 this fall. For information on either camp, contact Coach Shellenberger at nextlevelfh17@gmail.com or check out the website at nextlevelfieldhockey.com.

Golf

• The Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association tournament schedule for 2020 includes: Two-Person Scramble, May 17 at Four Seasons Golf Club; Better-Ball, June 14 at Highlands of Donegal; Amateur, July 12-13 at Bent Creek Country Club; Mixed, Aug. 16 at Meadia Heights Golf Club; and Senior, Sept. 10 at Foxchase Golf Club. For information, go online at lancasterladiesgolf.com.

• Crossgates’ Tuesday Summer Junior Golf Program will be held June 9 through July 21. The program includes a one-hour group clinic starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by nine holes of junior play. Open to junior golfers ages 10-17, with prior golf experience. Cost is $175 per player. For information, go online at crossgatesgolf.com, stop by the pro shop or call 717-872-4500.

Rec centers

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.

• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.

• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.

Running

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club has suspended all its group runs indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

Soccer

• Lancaster Elite tryout registration is open for the 2020-21 season. Go online at LancasterElite.com (Tryout Information) to register.

Softball

• The 16U Aftershock girls softball team is looking for a pitcher to join it for the remainder of the 2020 season. Aftershock Softball is a competitive, fun USSSA Registered Team and has qualified for the USSSA Nationals in Ocean City, Maryland, in July. If interested, or for information, contact Terry Bender at 717-598-7674 or terry.bender@comcast.net. See Aftershock Softball 16U Travel on Facebook or aftershocksoftball.net online.