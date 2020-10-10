If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. Items must be mailed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

BASEBALL

• Umpires are needed for 2021 spring and summer baseball in Lancaster County. If interested, contact Rick at 717-342-8601 or email at pawildmanone@yahoo.com.

BASKETBALL

• Lititz recCenter will host Youth Advanced Basketball Skill Sessions in October, November and December for boys and girls ages 6-13. Intensive skill development and progression. Children ages 6-9 will meet Mondays from 6:30-7:15 p.m., and children ages 10-13will meet Mondays from 7:20-8:05 p.m. For information, email RonStief@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 229. Online registration is available at lititzrec.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

• Lititz recCenter will host a youth indoor rec league on Sundays from Nov. 2 through Dec. 20. Girls ages 8-10 will play from 1-2:30 p.m., girls ages 11-14 from 2:30-4 p.m. Teams formed based on participation. Non-refereed games and skill sessions. For information, email RonStief@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 229. Online registration is available at lititzrec.com.

GOLF

• The 10th annual Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development's Golf Classic, presented in association with Faulkner Chevrolet, will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 at Conestoga Country Club, Lancaster. A shotgun shamble beginning at noon, the cost is $150 per player or $575 per foursome. Individual, foursome and hole-in-one prizes will be awarded, and lunch and dinner are included. For any sponsorship, golf or foursome inquiries, contact Eileen Culp at 717-723-5240 or eculp@faulknerchevrolet.com. Information is also available online at schreiberpediatric.org/golf-classic/.

LACROSSE

• The “Intro to Lacrosse One-Day Clinic,” for youth in grades K-6 with limited lacrosse experience, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Taught by youth coaches and varsity players, and sponsored by Hempfield Rec, the Black Knights Lacrosse Club and Hempfield Girls Lacrosse Club. Sticks and balls provided. To be held at Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville. A $5 fee will be collected at the pavilion. Bring exact cash. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

LIFEGUARD TRAINING

• American Red Cross Lifeguard Training will be held Nov. 13 (pre-test) and Dec. 4-6 for participants ages 15 and over at the Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville. Call 717-898-3102 to register; space is limited.

PICKLEBALL

• Lititz recCenter will host an advanced players league from 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays from Oct. 29-Dec. 17. Individual players must register by Oct. 22. For information contact Ron Stief at RonStief@lititzrec.com or 717-626-5096 ext. 229.

RUNNING

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will run from the Enola Low Grade Trail, 2459 River Road, Washington Boro. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

• The third annual Brighter Futures 5K Virtual Run/Walk, presented by Eastern Alliance Insurance Group, will be held from Nov. 6-15. The event benefits Kids' Chance of PA, which provides scholarships for children of parents who were killed or seriously injured in a work-related accident. For information or to register, go online at EasternAlliance.com/BrighterFutures2020.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

VOLLEYBALL

• Lititz recCenter will host a women’s league from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday nights from from November through February. Ten matches plus playoffs. Register teams by Oct. 27. For information or to register, contact Maria Tivoli at mariativoli@lititzrec.com or 717-626-5096, ext. 237.

• Surge Volleyball is now hosting open gyms for its Lancaster players at the Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex, 3103 Papermill Road, Reading, weekly each Sunday. 12U-14U will run from 9-10:30 a.m., and 15U-18U from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sign up online at surgevolleyball.org/gym-schedule/. Surge plans to host open gyms, tryouts and December practices at the Body Zone complex and move all Lancaster teams to Lancaster Mennonite in January.

COACHING OPENINGS

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for a seventh-grade girls basketball head coach for the 2020-2021 school year. Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Cocalico School District, Attention: Roger Czerwinski - Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For more information, contact the athletic office at 717-336-1438. Deadline for application is Oct. 16.

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head varsity rifle (co-ed), junior high boys basketball (grades 7 and 8) and junior high cheerleading. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Dina Henry, Athletic Director, Conestoga Valley High School, at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE

• Pequea Valley School District has openings for the following coaching openings for this year: head varsity baseball, JH assistant wrestling, and JH assistant girls basketball. PV is also looking for the following coaches for next school year: JH head boys soccer, JH assistant boys soccer, JH head football. Send inquiries to Athletic Director Mark Grossmann at 717-768-5510 ext 5520 or mark_grossmann@pequeavalley.org.

• Veritas Academy, 26 Hillcrest Ave., Leola, has openings for a middle school boys head basketball coach, middle school boys assistant basketball coach and middle school girls assistant basketball coach. For information, go online at veritasacademy.com.

REC CENTERS

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, go online at brightsideopportunities.org/, or contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or 717-509-1342, ext. 241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.