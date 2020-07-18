If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.

Aquatics

• The Hempfield recCenter pool has opened for the season. Offerings include Swim Camp, Swim America (preschool and school age) and American Red Cross lifeguarding classes (full and review). For information, go online at hempfieldrec.com.

Baseball

• Spooky Nook Sports will be hosting the Cousler Clash Tourney for 10U/12U/14U teams Oct. 10-11 at Cousler Park in York. For information, go online at spookynooksports.com/edt/214-Cousler-Clash-Baseball-Tournament.

The Central Penn Renegades travel organization is holding tryouts for Fall 2020 and Spring/Summer 2021. 9U, 10U, 11U and 12U tryouts will be held Aug. 11, and 13U/14U, 15/16U and 18U tryouts will be held Aug. 12, all from 6-8:30 p.m. on ITN Field No. 1. There is no fee to try out. Register at inthenet.com. The group is also seeking qualified coaches. Varying positions are available. For information, contact Susan Errichetti-Frye at 717-838-8706 or email sue@inthenet.com.

• In The Net Sports will offer a Fall Baseball League, with weekday league play for recreational and travel teams 10U-18U. An eight-game season will be held in September and October, with all October games played on artificial turf under the lights. Call 717-838-8706 or email bj.folk@inthenet.com for information.

Basketball

• Hempfield recCenter is offering Coed CrunchTime Hoops Training Camp basketball programs this summer. They include Beginner/Intermediate (grades K-6, July 27-31), Advanced (grades 7-12, Aug. 3-6) and Training Clinics (grades 1-4 and 5-8, Aug. 3-7). For information or to register, go online at hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

Bouldering

• The annual recROC Boulder Bash indoor boulder competition will be hosted with a modified wave format on Sept. 12. Registration is open through Sept. 5 for climbers and spectators. For information, go online at lititzrecROC.com or call 717-874-3281.

Coaching openings

• Conestoga Valley School District is seeking to fill the following coaching vacancies: head varsity boys basketball, head varsity boys lacrosse, head varsity rifle (co-ed), and junior high girls basketball seventh and eighth grade. Interested and qualified persons should send a letter of interest, resume and three professional references via email to Conestoga Valley High School Athletic Director Dina Henry at dina_henry@conestogavalley.org. EOE

• Cocalico School District is accepting applications for a junior high assistant girls basketball coach, a varsity assistant field hockey coach and a junior high head cheerleading coach for the 2020-21 school year. Act 34, 114 and 151 clearances are required. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and a resume to: Cocalico School District, Attn: Roger Czerwinski, Director of Athletics, 800 S. 4th St., P.O. Box 800, Denver, PA 17517. For information, call 717-336-1438. Application deadline is July 29.

• Donegal School District is accepting applications for junior high head and assistant girls soccer coaches. Both positions will be responsible for the instruction and supervision of that program. Interested applicants should contact the human resources office at 717-653-1447, ext. 1308 or email tammi.alexander@donegalsd.org to request an application packet. EOE

• The Hempfield athletic department has an opening for an assistant field hockey coach. Interested candidates must apply online at hempfieldsd.org. For information, contact the Hempfield Athletic Office at hsdathletics@hempfieldsd.org.

• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has several coaching vacancies for the 2020-21 school year. The district seeks a junior high assistant girls soccer coach, junior high head and assistant field hockey coaches, a head bowling coach, a high school assistant swimming coach and a JV assistant softball coach. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience, and should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/. Positions open until filled. EOE.

• Derry Township School District (Hershey High School) is seeking an assistant junior high track and field coach. Applicants should email a letter of interest and resume to Scott Govern, Athletic Director, at sgovern@hershey.k12.pa.us no later than July 30 or until the position is filled. Acts 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances required prior to selection.

Cycling

• The 2020 Lancaster Sunrise Ride for Literacy, originally scheduled for July 25, has been postponed out of concerns for the health and safety of our riders and volunteers. The ride has been rescheduled for May 8, 2021. The Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club looks forward to the ride next year and encourages everyone to stay safe and be well until then.

Field hockey

• The In The Net Summer Field Hockey Camp hosted by Alley Cats, for players ages 6-16, is set for Aug. 10-13 from 6:30-8 p.m. Cost is $95 per player. Register online at inthenet.com. For information call 717-838-8706 or email brad@inthenet.com.

Football

• The sale of reserved seats for Manheim Central football has been placed on hold. If seats are sold at all this season, it will not be done until after Sept. 1. The first home game is projected for Sept. 11.

• Manheim Township Youth Football and Cheerleading registration is now open online at mtyfa.com. Eligible ages are 7-14, and COVID-19 plans have been implemented for both activities.

Golf

• The Lancaster Catholic Football Team Golf Outing will be held Aug. 7 at Highlands of Donegal in Mount Joy. A four-person shotgun scramble with a 1 p.m. start is planned. Due to COVID-19, we will make the necessary adjustments to our format to follow health guidelines at the time of the event. The cost is $110 per individual golfer or $400 per foursome. All registered golfers will receive a snack bag, dinner and a Crusaders football T-shirt. Team and individual prizes will be awarded. Hole sponsorships are still available, and sponsors will also receive a T-shirt. Email crusaderfootball2020@gmail.com for registration information.

Lacrosse

• Hempfield recCenter will offer the Coed Intro to Lacrosse Camp on July 27-30 for children ages 6-12. Led by Hempfield coach Jeff Davis at the Rec’s Church Street field. Register at hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

Rec centers

• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.

• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.

• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.

• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.

• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.

• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.

• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.

• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course — ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.

• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.

• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).

• Southern End Community Association (SECA) in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.

• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.

Running

• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, rain or shine. This week the group will be running from Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville. Beverages will be available for purchase. The group asks that if participants are feeling any COVID-19 symptoms or have been around any infected individuals, they should stay away. Also, runners should bring a face mask and practice social distancing. Part Two on Tuesday will be a “Bring Your Own Picnic.” No food sharing. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Information on the club and its other activities may be found on its website, lrrclub.org.

Softball

• The Central Penn Lady Renegades travel organization is holding tryouts:10U, July 23; 12U, July 29 and Aug. 3; 14U, Aug. 4-5; and 16U and 18U, July 27-28. There is no fee to try out. Tryouts will be held on various ITN Fields from 6-8:30 p.m. Register online at inthenet.com. The group is also seeking qualified coaches for the 14U age level for Fall 2020 and Spring/Summer 2021 season. For information on tryouts or the openings, contact Mark Kneasel at cenpennladyrenegades@gmail.com.

T-ball

• Spooky Nook Sports is offering a coed T-ball league (5U/6U) from Oct. 8 through Nov. 19, featuring a mix of instruction and game experience. Go online at spookynooksports.com/edt/213-Nook-Tee-Ball-League for information.

Trail riding

• GEARS is offering hourlong trail ride sessions at Ironstone Ranch, 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown, at 11:30 a.m. July 22 or Aug. 12. Ride through 275 acres of woods and farmland. Horses are well-mannered and trained to work with riders who have little or no experience. No trotting or galloping. All participants must be age 8 or older, and there is a strict weight limit of 250 pounds. Masks or bandannas are required at arrival and check-in. Once the trail ride starts, masks may be pulled down. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.

Triathlon

• Registration for the annual Triathlon at Lititz recCenter continues with a 250 maximum on participants. The event, to be held Aug. 9, will feature swim, bike, run in a modified start format. Chip timing will be used with some restrictions and guidelines for participants. Registration is online at lititzrec.com and active.com, or by calling Lititz recCenter at 717-626-5096.

Volleyball

• GEARS will offer a girls middle school volleyball program, which will compete in league play on Monday nights. Teams are for girls in grades 5-6 and 7-8,and dates are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 17 to Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at the Stoneybrook Park. League play will be at Spooky Nook Sports on Mondays from Sept. 14 to Oct. 25. For information or to register, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.