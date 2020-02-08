If your organization wishes to have an item in the LANCASTER SCENE column of the LNP Sunday sports print section, as well as its weekly online listings, send a note to the LNP sports department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608. Items may run for up to three consecutive weeks and will not be repeated after that period. The email address is sports@lnpnews.com. The fax number is 717-399-6507. Items must be mailed, faxed or emailed by Thursday to be included in the column.
Aquatics
• A lifeguard certification course will be held at Lititz recCenter March 12, 13 and 15. Participants must be age 15 by the end of the three-day training (two evenings plus one full day). The American Red Cross two-year certification includes FirstAid/CPR/AED. Recertification courses will be held in April and May for currently certified lifeguards. For information, email HeatherFittery@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 227. Online registration is available at lititzrec.com.
• Hempfield recCenter Aquatics Session No. 2 is underway. Programs include Swim America (preschool, school age, stroke clinic), Aqua Spin classes and Aqua Stand Up classes, plus upcoming American Red Cross lifeguarding courses and a summer swim team warmup for swimmers ages 12-19. For information, go online at hempfieldrec.com or call Aquatic Director Debbie Pelen at 717-898-3102, ext. 137.
Baseball
• Challenger of Lancaster County Little League, a baseball program endorsed by Little League International, is taking registrations for the 2020 spring season. This program is open to all children and adults who have a disability that does not allow them to participate in a traditional baseball program. There is no cost for the program. For information, go online at thsq.bluesombrero.com/lancasterchallenger or call Mike Tafelski at 717-682-0938. Register by March 27.
• The Quad County Optimist Baseball League (formerly Lancaster Twilight Baseball), serving teams in the Lancaster/Berks county region, is looking for interested teams for the upcoming season. Players are late teens and older. Many currently or are about to play at the collegiate level, with more having previously played at the college level. Regular season play in this wooden bat league has 20-24 games with a series-format postseason to follow. The season runs from late May to early August. For information, contact btercha@gmail.com or 717-898-3888, or go online at quadcountybaseball.net/.
Basketball
• A youth 3-on-3 tournament will be held at Lititz recCenter on March 6-7.Teams of 3-5 players (boys or girls) from any local schools are eligible. Middle school and high school teams will play from 7-9 p.m. March 6, teams from grades 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to noon March 7, and teams from grades 5 and 6 from noon to 2 p.m. March 7. Cost is $60 per team. Register by March 4. For information or to register, email RonStief@lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096, ext. 229.
• A Knights of Columbus free-throw contest will be held at Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 16. Boys and girls ages 9-14 from any schools are welcome. There is no cost to participate. Winners advance to district competition. Entry forms are available by emailing RonStief@lititzrec.com or calling 717-626-5096, ext. 229.
• A men's and youth 3-on-3 tournament will be held at Ephrata recCenter March 14-15. Divisions are men's open, men's B, girls and boys grades 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Youth fee is $69 per team and adult fee is $79 per team. Up to four players on a team. Registration deadline is March 11. For information or to register, email Jean Wentz at jean@ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167 ext. 105.
Climbing
• The Boulder Bash Indoor Climbing Competition will be held March 28 at Lititz recROC at the Rock Lititz Campus, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd. The 10 a.m. start features V0-V10 40+ boulder routes for Youth, Novice, Intermediate and Advanced Divisions. Register in-house, call 717-874-3281, or go online at lititzrecROC.com.
Coaching openings
• Manheim Central seeks a qualified person to fill an senior high field hockey assistant coaching position. Interested candidates should apply online at the Manheim Central website at manheimcentral.org/. For information, contact Athletic Director George Derbyshire at 717-664-8429.
• Warwick High School is accepting coaching applications for an assistant football coach until Feb. 28. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and a coaching resume to Warwick High School, Attn: Ryan Landis, Director of Athletics, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Applications will also be accepted via email at rlandis@warwicksd.org.
• Lancaster Country Day School is accepting applications for an assistant boys lacrosse coach. Visit lancastercountryday.org/page/athletics for information, or send resume with cover letter to kraftz@lancastercountryday.org.
• Pequea Valley has openings for a junior high boys soccer head coach, a junior high boys soccer assistant coach and a junior high girls soccer assistant coach strength and conditioning coach. Send applications to Athletic Direction Mark Grossmann at P.O. Box 287, Kinzers, PA 17535. For more information, go online at pequeavalley.org.
• The Lampeter-Strasburg Athletic Department has vacancies for a JV head softball coach and an assistant girls lacrosse coach. Posting closes Feb. 11. Qualified candidates should have previous playing and/or coaching experience. Interested candidates should apply online at l-spioneers.org/Departments/Human-Resources/.
Flag football
• Manheim Township Youth Football will hold flag football on March 22, March 29, April 5, April 19, and April 26 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Manheim Township High School stadium. There is a $40 registration fee. Divisions include A (grades 7-8), B (grades 5-6) and C (grades 2-4). For information, email Mark McCracken at mmccracken1048@yahoo.com or Crystal Weaver at crraiders40@comcast.net.
Fundraiser
• The annual Friends of the NRA fundraising banquet will be held at Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Conference Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster. Doors open at 4 p.m. and a buffet meal will be offered. Tickets are $55 per person and may be ordered by mail, purchased through a committee member or ordered online at friendsofnra.org. Checks should be made payable to The NRA Foundation, c/o Donna Gerz, and mailed to Gerz at P.O. Box 10053, Lancaster, PA 17605. For information, contact Gerz at 717-203-2592 or d.gerz@hotmail.com, co-chairman Paul Means Jr. at 717-354-7789, or The Sportsman's Shop at 717-354-4311.
Golf
• Columbia Masonic Lodge No. 286’s 22nd annual golf tournament will be held at 7:30 a.m. May 8 at Four Seasons Golf Course. Format is a four-person team, shotgun start, playing best ball. Registration includes golf cart, green fees, luncheon buffet, beverages and gift. Small games of chance will be available, along with a putting challenge to benefit our veterans. Prizes will be awarded to the top team. Registration is $80 per player. Call 717-468-4741 or 717-799-4359 for information.
Home run derby
• The 2020 Jr. Home Run Derby, hosted by ESPN Radio 92.5/92.7 and Lancaster Rec, will be held at 2 p.m. April 4 at Davey Arnold Field, 539 Chesapeake St., Lancaster. This free competition for is for boys and girls 14 years of age and under (12U and 14U divisions). All participants must have their parents or guardian register online, and should be ready and able to show proof of age (copy/picture of birth certificate, etc.). For information or to register, go online at espnradio927.com/home-run-derby/.
Lacrosse
• A clinic to introduce girls in grades 5-8 to the game will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 20 and 25 at the Elizabethtown Area High School old gym, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Registration is required. To be taught by club coach Tina Laudermilch, girls will learn basics including stick handling, passing and defense. Cost is $10 per date or $20 for all three dates. For information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Rec centers
• Brightside Opportunities Center, at 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, offers a variety of programs for all ages, with a diverse population — yoga, family yoga, Tai Chi, nutritionist, fitness center, and personal trainers, to name a few. If you are interested in signing up for programs or looking for information, contact Willetta Calvin at wcalvin@brightsideopportunities.org or at 717-509-1342 x241.
• Ephrata recCenter, 130 S. Academy Drive, offers a wide variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics and special events. For information, visit ephratarec.com or call 717-738-1167.
• Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services offers programs and activities for all ages. Registration is accepted online at GetintoGEARS.org, by phone 717-367-0355 or fax 717-367-4138 with a Visa or MasterCard credit card, and by walk-in or mail-in at 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Hempfield recCenter, 950 Church St., Landisville, offers instructional, group exercise and sports programs for all ages. Opportunities include aquatics, fitness, lifeguarding, personal training, sport-specific training, tennis, wellness and special events. For information, visit hempfieldrec.com or call 717-898-3102.
• Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 800 Village Road, West Lampeter Township, offers a variety of leagues and programs. Call 717-464-4000 or visit lancasterymca.org.
• Lancaster Family YMCA offers a wide variety of youth and adult sports programs, including basketball, roller hockey, soccer and more. For information, visit lancasterymca.org or contact sports director Derek Thompson at dthompson@lancasterymca.org or 717-464-4000, ext. 1212.
• The Lancaster Rec Commission offers programs including youth and adult instructional sports programs and leagues, senior centers, fitness and wellness classes, summer playgrounds and day camps, full-day child care for infants through age 5, club activities, before- and after-school care, preschool education and seasonal family events. Call 717-392-2115 or visit LancasterRec.org.
• Lititz recCenter, 301 W. Maple St., Lititz, offers a variety of programs for all ages including sports, fitness, wellness, aquatics, American Red Cross classes, massage/facials, and special events. For information, visit lititzrec.com or call 717-626-5096.
• Lititz recROC, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz, offers a variety of physical fitness activities including bouldering, obstacle course - ninja warrior style, traditional fitness, and special events. For information, visit lititzrecroc.com or call 717-874-3281.
• Manheim Township Recreation Department offers a selection of sports leagues and programs. Call 717-290-7180, ext. 3100, or visit manheimtownship.org.
• Masonic Life Center, Elizabethtown, has fitness programs, pool classes and swim times. For details, visit masonicvillagespa.org (click on Elizabethtown under “Location”).
• Southern End Community Association — SECA — in Quarryville offers a wide variety of recreational, exercise, sports programs and leagues. Call 717-806-0123 or see secarec.org.
• Town Square Health Club in Manheim offers land and water exercise activities. Call Haley Brumbach at 717-664-6306.
Running
• The Lancaster Road Runners Club invites runners of all ages and abilities to participate in its fun runs, held throughout the area most Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m., rain or shine. This week the club will run from Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Park by the ampitheater. For information, contact Kathi at 717-330-9357. Details about Thursday evening and Sunday morning trail runs may be found on the club website, lrrclub.org.
• Race two of the Frozen Foot 5K and Idiots Option 10K takes place Feb. 16. Race starts at 2 p.m. at Leffler Chapel on the campus of Elizabethtown College. For information, go online at appliedracemgmt.com or call 717-580-6983.
Softball
• The Jerry Ross slow-pitch softball league is looking for teams for its 2020 season. Teams play doubleheaders on Sundays. For information, call Steve at 717-492-9816.
• The newly formed Tri-County Senior Men’s Softball League (50+) is looking to expand in Southern Berks, Eastern Lancaster and Chester counties. Most fields are located within 25 minutes of southern Berks/eastern Lancaster county lines. The league is limited arc, 10 players in the field. Accepting new teams and a few teams need additional starting players. The new team registration deadline is Feb. 10. Email seniorsoftball101@gmail.com if interested. Although field slots exist, new teams are encouraged to obtain a home field that is available on Mondays and/or Wednesdays and some Fridays.
Tennis
• Tennis Central will sponsor the Fred W. Steinman Patrons Cup program at Racquet Club West, 200 Running Pump Road, Lancaster, on March 7, 14, 21 and 28. The session times will be 4:30-6 p.m. for ages 6-13, and 6-7:30 p.m. for ages 14-18. Each session will include an educational component devoted to teaching life skills that will help players both on and off the court. Cost is $60. Registration will close Feb. 22 or when sessions are filled. Register online at tenniscentral.org. For information, call Jeff Kitsock at 717-519-0570.
Triathlon
• The Lititz recCenter Triathlon will be held at 8 a.m. Aug. 9. Swim 300 meters, run 15.8 miles and bike 3.1 miles at the Lititz recCenter, Lititz Springs Pool and surrounding town and country. Discounted registration for individuals 12 and up and teams is available through March 31. Register in person at Lititz recCenter, online at lititzrec.com, or call 717-626-5096.
Volleyball
• GEARS Recreation will host a men's and women's doubles tournament at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 22 with divisions of Open, AA/A and BB. There is also a reverse coed doubles tournament at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23 with the same divisions. Open division will receive cash awards. Paid preregistration is $60 per team and walk-in registration the day of the tournament is $80 per team. Tournaments will be held at the Elizabethtown Area High School gymnasiums, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
• GEARS will host a boys middle school volleyball program (grades 5-8) for eight weeks of skills and drills. Players will learn passing, setting, hitting, offensive techniques and terminology. Dates are Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 3 through April 23 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Bear Creek School Gym. Fee is $55. To register or for information, go online at GetintoGEARS.org or call 717-367-0355.
Walking
• Penn Dutch Pacers Volksmarch Club is offering a noncompetitive 10K or 6K walk Feb. 15. Starting point is St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz. Start anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.; finish by 4 p.m. Cost for IVV credit is $3.00, all others free. All are welcome. For information, contact David Barber at 717-626-6103 or go online at avaclubs.org/pdp.
Wrestling
• PJW Area XIII will hold the state qualifiers for boys and girls in the Junior High Division on Feb. 15, and for the Youth Division ( 8U, 10U and 12U) on Feb. 16, both at the F&M Alumni Sports Center. Wrestlers must reside in Berks, Dauphin, Lebanon or Lancaster counties. Registration is available online at pywrestling.com.